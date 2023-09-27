Six fashion terms the world could do without

OPINION: Fashion is changing all the time, but some of the terms used to describe the clothes we wear feel like they’re lagging behind. Would you like to say goodbye to any of these?

One size fits all

Does it? More often than not, a ‘one size fits all’ garment is a shapeless stretchy sack that might cover a lot of bodies - but probably doesn’t actually fit your body correctly.

Usually it has armholes rather than fitted shoulders and is basically just a swathe of fabric with a seam or two - which is why they are cheap to produce, no real patterning or fit modelling has been done in its creation. You’ll also see OSFM (one size fits most) on labels now. Nice try.

Flattering

Flattering is a term generally useful to mean ‘makes you look smaller’.

You don’t need to wear clothes that make you look smaller, you also don’t have to dress in a way that pleases others - you do you!

MICHELLE SOKOLICH/Supplied Doy says “I don’t see being plus size as a bad thing, so the term doesn’t offend me.”

Button down shirt

Not a term to ditch - just a common misconception. I see this labelled incorrectly on e-commerce sites all the time.

Any shirt that buttons up is not a button down shirt, a button down shirt refers to a shirt that has buttons at the collar to secure it over a tie.

Oversized

Oversized for who? Fashion brands are making silhouettes intended to hang baggier on the body right now - but that all depends on the body that is wearing it.

Saying something that is bigger makes it ‘oversized’ feels like a bit of an insult to the body that will fit it. And ironically, the same fashion brands say they can’t make bigger sizes because of the extra fabric cost, are still making ‘oversized’.

On the upside, these bigger silhouettes mean the plus gals (like myself) have more of a chance of fitting something in straight size stores - for now.

Boyfriend jeans / shirts

Brooke Cagie “You can be bigger than your boyfriend, it’s totally normal!”

My body has ranged from sizes 14-20 over my lifetime, and I cannot say that I have ever once fitted a pair of my boyfriend's jeans. I have hips, and jeans cut for men’s bodies generally don’t.

If they’re a baggier hipster style, let’s just say that, and not make it about how women should look cute in their boyfriend's clothes that should be many sizes too big for them. You can be bigger than your boyfriend, it’s totally normal!

Gendered terms don’t belong in fashion at all. There is no such thing as masculine. Or feminine or androgynous clothes. Just clothes and whoever chooses to express themselves by wearing them. I don’t become any less feminine because I choose to wear a suit.

Plus size?

I asked my audience on Instagram for other fashion terms they’d like to see disappear and one of them was ‘plus size’.

The plus size debate has raged on for years. Do we really need a separate category for bodies that don’t fit into garments most fashion labels want to manufacture? It makes us somehow ‘other’, when in fact mid and plus sized bodies are the majority!

However, the term ‘plus size’ is an indicator that we will find clothes where we want to shop, when we see it on a website or on a shopfront, we know we are welcome.

And like any word, it depends on what you associate it with. I don’t see being plus size as a bad thing, so the term doesn’t offend me. Curvy is okay too, it’s just an indicator of what I can expect to find in a store (or more likely, online).