This week's best celebrity looks herald a return to glamour

Jacob Elordi at the premiere of the film 'Priscilla' during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

Somehow, it’s been an entire year since the dramatic cast dynamics of Don’t Worry Darling pulled focus at the Venice Film Festival.

Twelve months later the festival is back, and once again, it’s not the films on show that have tongues wagging. This year attention is on the ongoing Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strikes that have prohibited stars from promoting their studio films – including on the red carpet and in interviews, thus missing the festival.

The protracted industrial action has dulled some of the glitz at the usually heavy hitting event, and it’s also shaping the event in other ways too. As you’ll see below, the stars that have strike exemptions and are in attendance in Venice tend to be dressing in sombre tones and demure styles in solidarity with those on the picket line. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing – it’s given the red carpets an air of old school, manicured glamour.

Judge for yourselves, as the Ensemble team wrap up our favourite celebrity looks for the past seven days.

Best bob

As a Sofia Coppola fan girl since way back, I’m not as excited about her upcoming film, Priscilla, as I thought I’d be. But I have been keeping an eye on the press tour that kicked off with the premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Sofia is wearing Chanel of course (she’s a long-time ambassador): a black caped gown that embodies her quietly elegant style. It’s a bit saggy for my liking, but what I’m more interested in is her beauty look and perfectly coiffed bob that’s almost convincing me to go short too. What I love about Sofia is that she has always been so self-assured and single-minded in her aesthetic, in both her films and her personal style – that confidence is truly chic. - Zoe Walker Ahwa, Ensemble editor

Best uniform dressing

The Miu Miu Women’s Tales event produced one of my favourite daytime looks of the Venice Film Festival last year and it’s come through for me again in 2023. I’m not in love with the raw hem on the cropped shirt, but I do like the understated glamour of the rest of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s outfit.

Gyllenhaal actually wore two versions of this outfit across the week, this long sleeve shirt and paperbag trouser pairing feels cooler to me than the nautical polo and skirt iteration, which sort of read like a slightly ill-fitting uniform someone on Below Deck might tootle about in. - Tyson Beckett, Ensemble style journalist

Best heartthrob

Good lordi. My boy Jacob Elordi arriving at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday was almost too much for me. The earring, the perfectly tousled baby mullet, the black butterfly lapel... I'm beyond excited to see him play Elvis in Priscilla, out next month.

The film doesn't paint him in the best light, apparently, but if I can look past Elordi as Nate in Euphoria I don't think we will have a problem. I'm also very into the grey suit and black shirt he wore at the festival on Tuesday, both looks are going on my secret wedding mood board for groom style inspiration. My boyfriend is neeearly 6'4. - Lara Daly, Ensemble publishing coordinator

Best trio

Getty Images Emma Corrin, Dominique Fishback and Ever Anderson attend a photocall for the MiuMiu Women's Tales during the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

As Tyson has already mentioned above, Miu Miu always host the most stylish parties, and they've appeared many times in this column. This trio were my three favourite looks from the party and all coincidentally grouped together. Emma Corrin’s look is typically disruptive. It took me a while to decide if I loved it, before I eventually decided I loved that it challenged me in a good way.

But it’s nepo-baby Ever Anderson who has my favourite look. The daughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul Anderson, it’s terrifying to think she’s the same age as my son (15) although this cute polka dot dress is giving very age appropriate, right down to the loafers and socks. - Rebecca Wadey, Ensemble co-founder

Best hat

My TikTok feed has bombarded me with videos from Beyoncé’s Los Angeles birthday performance of her Renaissance tour, with incredible outfit after incredible outfit. She asked fans to turn up to her Virgo season shows wearing their “most fabulous silver fashions” to “surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night”, and people did not mess around.

She, too, had an array of looks, but this birthday hat veil ensemble to perform Church Girl was the best. I love Beyoncé, but she can be quite… rehearsed. This little hat is a small glimpse of her fun side. - ZWA

Best flats

I wouldn’t have taken Rita Ora for the ballet flat type, but with all the hopping in and out of boats you do in Venice, the even keeled footwear is a smart choice. This Alaïa lambskin pair, covered in studs, do have a touch of the glam rock about them in a way that fits Ora’s signature aesthetic.

They, and the crystal-embellished Giuseppe Zanotti clutch she carried to the DVF Awards, gave a necessary bit of edge to that softly sheer and demure Diane von Furstenberg dress. – TB