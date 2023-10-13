This week's best celebrity looks stuck to a hero colour

When the spring sunshine arrives, after the doldrum of winter, the seasonal awakening tends to get reflected in our wardrobe choices.

Out go the moody colours, and in comes the lively colour. But as our favourite celebrity outfits show this week, there’s also power in restraint.

The stars know rather than piling on a kaleidoscope of shades, wearing one block hero colour can be just as effective, and jubilant. Even a darker shade, like Sarah Jessica Parker’s black, looks more striking en masse.

Get your dose of monotone outfit inspiration below, as the Ensemble team pick out their best celebrity looks from the past seven days.

Best balletcore

If there's a big ass bow involved, of course we'll feature it in our best looks of the week. This dreamy oversized one on Sarah Jessica Parker takes the trend for hair bows to the extreme, with long tendrils that hit the hemline of Carolina Herrera ballerina-esque gown.

SJP really knows how to dress for the occasion, and this is a perfect elegant but playful look for the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala. She also knows how to make an ensemble her own, or at least reference Carrie Bradshaw: note the mismatched heels. - Zoe Walker Ahwa, Ensemble editor

Best pivot

Also at the New York City Ballet gala, Molly Ringwald eschewed the thematic look of the moment for something more unexpected and I’m so glad she did. This silk mint dress (technically a dress and fluted sleeve bolero combo) is vintage, from the the 1930s and gifted to Ringwald by Los Angeles ‘neovintage’ boutique Decades. More unexpected choices, the vibrant pink lipstick and accessories and her razor sharp shag haircut give what would otherwise be a dainty look a bit of edge. - Tyson Beckett, Style Journalist

Best professor chic

Sometimes I can find Thom Browne a little fussy but when I like what he does, I freaking love it. Case in point, this incredibly chic bookish look on the preternaturally cool Janet Jackson. The shirt and tie with the sweater, that lush slightly oversized coat with gold button detail, the wide-legged pants and platform boots, her glasses, her hair - so many pieces have all come together to take my breath away.

Janet is so really seen that when she is, I am always left wanting more. Don’t keep us waiting so long between outfits Miss Jackson! - Rebecca Wadey, Ensemble co-founder

Best ‘radiant purple cabbage’

That was a comment on Instagram about this look on Selena Gomez, and look, I simply can't top that. Selena and her stylist Erin Walsh chose this fun sequin purple cocktail dress as one of her many looks to host the Rare Impact Fund Benefit.

It actually replicates the petals of an Iris flower, not a cabbage, and is by Indian-designer Rahul Mishra with a really lovely story behind it. "The design originates in our Couture Fall 2023 collection, ‘We, The People’ that is an ode to our fashion workers who articulate the looks at our atelier," wrote the brand on Instagram. "The dress features a motif of our tailor, Munir Ahmed, who has been an essential part of our team for over a decade." - ZWA

Best coat inspiration

Emily Ratajkowski was out on the streets of New York this week delivering a visual masterclass on trans seasonal dressing. Yes this look, with the burnt orange trench coat and slouchy boots screams Autumn, but look again, and you’ll notice these cosy elements are wrapped over much lighter layers, like the slinky Silk Laundry skirt. As much as we’d like to think we’d be too warm wearing this ensemble here in Aotearoa, we likely wouldn’t. - TB

Best modernised character

I continue to be overjoyed that Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film Priscilla is being distributed by indie studio A24, who are able to meet working conditions the studios seemingly can’t, thereby able to promote this film that we at Ensemble are desperate to see. I included star Cailee Spaeny’s premiere looks from Venice previously, but she (with the help of stylist Nicky Yates) continues to excite me on the press run, this time at the London premiere, in custom Miu Miu and Bulgari.

I adore this because it reminds me of my grandmother's (second) wedding dress in the 70s. Vaguely lilac, vaguely pink, some late 60s early 70s razzle dazzle and hair that’s also a nod to the era. Cailee and Nicky are doing a superb job of evoking a young woman (Priscilla was just 14 when she met Elvis… 21 when they married in 1967) who is of the moment, yet not at all nostalgic. - RW