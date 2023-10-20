This week's best celebrity looks were tailored to perfection

Hear tailoring and what comes to mind? Gentlemen on Savile Row having every inch of their bodies measured? Maybe businessmen heading to the office in well-cut suits?

Your mind most likely doesn't go to Pete Davidson in a shell suit, or a pop star pairing boxer shorts with motorcycle boots. But tailoring plays a part in each of the celebrity looks we've picked as our best this week.

There’s the way Davidson’s track-pant trousers hang and Rosalia's boxers are cinched just so, or the unfussy bunching on the crêpe cummerbund adorning Sandra Oh's middle.

Let these details, and the other tailored looks in Ensemble's round up of the best celebrity looks from the past seven days be a reminder to pay attention to each detail of your outfit. It’s the tiniest ones that can make all the difference sartorially.

Best suit that’s not a suit

I cannot wait to read comedian and presenter Ziwe’s just released book of essays, Black Friend, but in the meantime her promo outfits are tiding me over. This take on the matchy matchy power suit is perfect for her subversive style, in both fashion and interview style – the cropped jacket with peek of underboob, the boxer-style shorts, the sheer stockings, all topped off with blue mules and bouncy bob; divine. - Zoe Walker Ahwa, Ensemble editor

Best power dressing

With the election only a week behind us, you’d think I’d be power suited out but this Balenciaga blazer and Mugler shirt combination on America Ferrera from a recent Glamour Magazine shoot is colour blocking done right.

Both pieces are archival and the styling, from the comb-over to the costume jewellery and the dusty red nail polish is straight out of the 80s, but it still feels fresh. Take note Beehive class of 2023. - Tyson Beckett, Ensemble journalist

Best accessory

Seeing Rosalia posing with a giant ‘Bouquet de baguettes’ put a smile on my dial this week - carbs wrapped in a big bow is very Ensemble vibes, obviously. I always appreciate a good celeb off-duty look, probably more so than an intentionally styled glam one (although most ‘off-duty’ looks are rarely unintentional…).

Love the white Prada boxer shorts and Miu Miu socks paired with motorcycle boots and fresh-out-the-ocean hair. It’s the kind of assemblage that makes you wonder where are they going dressed like that? Which is one sign of a great outfit, really. - Lara Daly, Ensemble Publishing coordinator

Best repping of NZ fashion

NBC/Supplied Comedian Pete Davidson dons Kiwi brand Wynn Hamlyn for Saturday Night Live appearance.

I love SNL, and was so excited earlier this week when Pete Davidson wore an ensemble by New Zealand brand Wynn Hamlyn when he closed the show – a hugely high profile moment, on a very high profile celebrity. Yes, it’s a fancy tracksuit – or modernised version of the 80s shell suit – from the brand’s Resort 2024 collection that was shown at Australian Fashion Week in May. - ZWA

Best flourish

I’m not certain whether this Elie Saab creation worn by Sandra Oh to a gala dinner last week is technically a jumpsuit or suit and cummerbund situation, but I know it’s fun with a capital F. It sort of reminds me of the origami towel creations a hotel cleaning staff might leave on your bed on a resort holiday, or some elaborate napkin art. Kitschy in all the best ways. - TB

Best professor-core

I’ve watched this performance from Caroline Polachek on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on repeat because it’s so weird and good – from the random slideshow preso to the professor-esque ensemble by NYC brand PRISCAVera and the pen in the hair, a perfect finishing touch.

Subversive pop performance art campaigns are truly flourishing this week, between this Ted talk from Polachek to launch her new song Dang and Troye Sivan’s entire ‘Something to Give Each Other’ album roll-out. Other pop star girlies, take notes!– ZWA