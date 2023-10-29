How to master French style like the Princess of Wales

She may be a member of the British Royal family, but the Princess of Wales could not have looked more French when watching the Rugby World Cup quarter final between England and Fiji in Marseille.

From the boucle blazer, to the monochrome palette, Catherine was clearly borrowing from the Coco Chanel playbook – perhaps she was inspired by the V&A’s current exhibition dedicated to the designer?

Either way, she’s evidently got a strong handle on Gallic chic with an outfit that gave the locals a run for their money.

Don’t just take my word for it. Jeanne Damas, bona fide French woman and founder of the label Rouje, agrees. “The Princess of Wales has always been very chic,” she says.

“I personally like the sharp jackets she is wearing recently. I like the idea of a uniform, something you feel strong and beautiful in, and can wear every day. This is something I feel is very French: simple, chic outfits which you can highlight with a nice accessory or a big red lipstick and brings the focus on the woman, which is also one of my credos when I design the collections for Rouje: you have to see the woman before her outfit.”

The French Woman aesthetic is a state of mind, adds Chrysoline de Gastines, founder of Balzac. “It’s this deceptively relaxed attitude that gives it its distinctive style, and is more to do with the confidence and individuality that is exuded from how these outfits are paired together. This is why it’s inimitable, because the ‘French Girl’ maintains this myth that everything is perfectly natural to her.”

Dan Mullan/Getty Images The Princess congratulating the England team on their victory over Fiji.

There’s more to it than that though. The Princess is no stranger to literal dressing – she wore a tennis racket-printed dress for an engagement with Andy Murray in 2020, a red blazer to support the England football team in the Euros in 2021, and will always opt for floral prints at the Chelsea Flower Show.

It’s likely that Catherine’s white blazer was chosen because it echoed the England team’s white kit.

The Chanel bag and Cartier watch aside, the ensemble also serves as a masterclass in how we can all inject a little Gallic flair into our autumn looks – no Princess of Wales wardrobe budget required…

The Chanel handbag

The ultimate French Woman essential, this was a public debut for her new CC Pearl Crush black mini flap bag. There’s a similar one available at Sotheby’s for £5342 (NZ$11,172) (sothebys.com), from 2021; it’s likely that Catherine’s was purchased from the same collection.

You can buy imitations of this quilted classic all over the high street, although many would argue that there’s no substitute. If that’s the case and you can’t stretch to buying one of your own, handbag rental service Cocoon will rent one to you for a fraction of the retail price.

Catherine’s love of Chanel is well documented. She also has a burgundy top-handle Chanel bag, a vintage royal blue blazer from 1995 and a Chanel dress, worn during a visit to France in 2017.

The boucle jacket

Another Chanel-influenced piece, but we’ve seen her wear it before, and in this instance she proves that there’s no shame in wearing a Zara homage.

In fact, she has this blazer in several colourways including red and green. It’s double-breasted with gold buttons, slightly oversized shoulders and a neat fit. No doubt Catherine has had it altered by a tailor to ensure a perfect fit.

The monochrome

Catherine’s white blazer was probably chosen as a means of representing the England team – or because a soft white is a reliably flattering colour, while black trousers are always a low-key-yet-polished solution to any wardrobe dilemma.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Catherine’s white blazer was probably chosen as a means of representing the England team.

All the same, it made for a very Chanel-esque look. The designer, who was raised in a convent, became synonymous with a monochrome palette – those little black jersey dresses, ropes of faux pearl necklaces, the two-tone ballet flats, the striped tops… This elegant and restrained approach to colour remains a core house code.

The Cartier watch

The Duchess of Sussex is regularly pictured wearing Princess Diana’s Tank Française Cartier watch, as well as her own Tank Française, purchased circa 2012 – but she’s not the only royal to have a timepiece by the French jewellery house.

Catherine’s been wearing her stainless steel Ballon Bleu de Cartier bracelet watch since around 2014.

A Cartier watch will set you back as much as a Chanel handbag, so you’ll need deep pockets to buy the real deal, but there are some tasteful alternatives which echo the look, if not the label. Swedish brand Larsson & Jennings does a very good job at that.

The well-cut trouser

You’d never catch a Parisienne tripping over the hem of too-long trousers, sporting a straining seam, or hoisting up a too-wide waist. Well-fitting clothes are one of the quietest – yet most important – ingredients of the French woman’s “je ne sais quoi”.

Catherine’s black, slightly flared trousers (likely Roland Mouret or Alexander McQueen) are perfectly pressed and graze the floor at the perfect point for her heels.

No two women’s bodies are the same, so only a small number of people will leave a high street store with a pair of trousers that fit them perfectly, although The Fold is a very good place to start.

Befriend your local tailor and have them assess the fit of all your trousers – it’ll transform your wardrobe.