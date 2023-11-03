This week's best celebrity looks proved the fun of dressing up

It's spooky season, with celebrities taking the opportunity this week to go all out with their costumes.

Each year the dress-up stakes get higher and more involved, with stars taking inspiration from queen of Halloween Heidi Klum and fully committing to their looks – often opting for several outfit changes, shared via their Instagram accounts (it's all content!).

This year did not disappoint, with celebs dressed up as other celebs, nostalgic film characters, birds, a few versions of Barbie and more.

Keeping scrolling to see the fashion-focused favourites from the Ensemble team.

Best bean (and bear)

“I fear I may have slayed,” Amelia Dimoldenberg captioned a video of herself dressed as Mr Bean on Instagram. As well as being a picture-perfect recreation of the bumbling but beloved Rowan Atkinson character, I think the reason this costume shines is that it leans into all the things that make the Chicken Shop Date host’s content so great to begin with – it's a bit awkward, quite self-deprecating, undeniably British and dare I say it, quirky. - Tyson Beckett, Ensemble journalist

Best Barbie

There's nothing I look forward to more than Barbie Ferreira’s face popping up on makeup artist Kali Kennedy’s Instagram account. This Halloween, Kennedy transformed her muse into an ‘injectable nurse from hell’ complete with prosthetic wonky plumped-up cheeks. Incredible artistry, and that dress fits her like a latex green glove! - Lara Daly, Ensemble publishing coordinator

Best bird*

I was in despair that many of Rosalía’s fans thought this was a White Chicks reference, not getting the actual inspiration: the one, the only, Bjork at the 2001 Oscars. History matters! I fear for the youth with their lack of historical pop culture knowledge…

This homage to the swan dress, created for Bjork by the Belgian designer Marjan Pejoski and one of the most iconic dresses of all time, is fashion history perfection, down to the quite hideous shoes.

*Sorry to Miss Klum, in her terrifying peacock costume. - Zoe Walker Ahwa, Ensemble editor

Best band

Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker sent Boygenius fans into freefall when they debuted what may or may not be a couple’s costume – stepping out last weekend, hand in hand, dressed in immaculate detail as the IT couple of 2018 Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande.

Just when I’d almost recovered they, along with dress-up loving bandmate Phoebe Bridgers played their Halloween show at The Hollywood Bowl in a group costume as the Father, Son and Holy Spirit (with incredible makeup by Kiwi makeup artist Amber D). Thank god their tour is now over, everyone around me is sick of me talking about them non-stop. – TB

Best Kardashian

This is funny! And funny is not what I expect from a Kardashian or Jenner, and especially not Kourtney – but a cute dig at her and sister Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana, ‘you stole my f…king’ wedding country’ fight. She’s wearing Kim’s 2013 Met Gala Givenchy dress that was memed and mocked at the time for looking like a couch which, funnily enough, given the copycat claims, Kim already rewore, for Halloween 2015. - ZWA

Best random meta reference

“This is camp,” said someone on TikTok about this dress-up moment from Trisha Paytas. The YouTuber, who has made cosplay part of her brand, was channelling a blatantly set up paparazzi moment earlier in the week from content creator and pop star Addison Rae, who was captured walking down the street in LA ‘reading’ the new Britney Spears memoir while wearing a very Y2K outfit. It’s all very 2000s fame, with three levels of meta commentary on celebrity – and the type of extremely niche pop culture reference that I love. - ZWA