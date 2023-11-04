The truth behind Kim Kardashian's 2014 Paper magazine cover that 'broke the internet'

The year was 2014 and reality star Kim Kardashian was arguably at the peak of her fame.

In the era before the World Wide Web, print magazines regularly sold out thanks to bold, risk-taking covers.

Way back in 1991, then-pregnant Demi Moore's controversial Vanity Fair cover flew off news-stands around the world and triggered reprint after reprint.

But in the 2010s, glossy magazines were swapped for digital covers and a Paper magazine shoot officially "broke the internet".

The year was 2014 and reality star Kim Kardashian was arguably at the peak of her fame.

The executives at Paper Magazine knew this and used it to their advantage. Kardashian posed in a provocative, NSFW photoshoot showing her naked behind in all its glory.

The magazine cover's headline aptly read: Break The Internet Kim Kardashian.

Shot by photographer Jean-Paul Goude, Kardashian also posed in another photo opening a bottle of champagne while the glass rests on her bum. It was a recreation of Goude's famous 1976 image, which featured a black woman in the same pose.

In another on the inside of the digital magazine, Kardashian was pictured fully naked.

When the cover dropped, it did, indeed, "break the internet". Social media went into a meltdown and the magazine's website had a staggering 15 million page views when the digital feature went live.

On an average day, it was reported Paper only hit around 25,000 views.

Kardashian also tweeted the images and posted them to her Instagram, which had millions more eyes on her derriere. "And they say I didn't have a talent...try balancing a champagne glass on your ass LOL," the reality star wrote.

"How do you bring a new point of view to the woman who is seen by most on a daily basis?" Paper editor Kim Hastreiter wrote in her editor's letter.

"She put her iconic image in the hands of a master, and these gorgeous images show this. Have you ever seen Kim with such a HUGE smile on her face?"

Posing for a magazine wasn't exactly an innovative move for Kardashian, who had graced countless covers in her career before 2014.

However, Paper magazine's decision to lean into Kardashian's social media reputation and market it in such an obvious and clever way turned the cover into the viral sensation it later became.

And according to Paper's editorial director, Mickey Boardman, the whole idea was actually Kardashian's.

"It was her idea to take off her clothes and show more than her butt," he told Yahoo in 2015.

"We didn't say, 'Let's do a cover with your butt hanging out.' She said she was willing to take her clothes off, and one thing led to another...history in the making."

Some critics panned the cover, with one Time magazine writer describing it as "just provocation and bluster".

"We want there to be something more, some reason or context, some great explanation that tells us what it is like to live in this very day and age, but there is not," the writer noted. "Kim Kardashian's ass is nothing but an empty promise."

Despite the naysayers, the 2014 cover ushered in a new era for both Kardashian and digital media.

"The break the internet hashtag created a tension inside of social media, did she break the internet? Did she not break the internet? It's unbreakable, it's not a thing to break… it created excitement and it was fun," Paper's chief creative officer Drew Elliott said in 2016.

"And our company is totally different today… We learnt so much and our traffic is 10 times what it was a year ago, and revenue in digital will [now] overcome the magazine."

