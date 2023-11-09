A whiff of the ridiculous as Dior launches $478 fragrance for babies

Dior's Bonne Etoile costs Â£230 (NZ$478) and has been made for babies

Dior has launched a scented water for babies that is as “simple as they are”.

Priced at £230 (NZ$478), Bonne Etoile is not technically a perfume, which are usually made from essential oils and alcohol. Instead, the fragrance contains 98% “natural-origin” ingredients.

While Dior has said the fragrance is suitable for babies’ delicate skin, studies have shown that a baby’s natural scent works as an important prompt for their mother to identify the level of care they need. A 2020 study found that a baby’s odour acts as a chemical signal for mothers promoting targeted parental care.

Researchers at the Technische Universitat in Dresden found that the natural scent of both mother and child is important for establishing a bond.

Justine Roberts, the founder and chief executive of the Mumsnet parental forum, said: “We can’t see baby perfume catching on. There’s more than enough to worry about as a new mum without factoring in the hassle and expense of making sure your baby is appropriately fragranced.

“As every parent knows, the most expensive eau de toilette in the world can’t beat the smell of your newborn’s head. If Dior could bottle that then they’d be on to a winner.”

According to its creator, Francis Kurkdjian, the Dior perfume creative director, the scent carries notes of pear, wild rose and white musk.

“For Baby Dior, I wanted to create a scented water for little ones that is as simple as they are,” Kurkdjian said. “A child says ‘yes’, says ‘no’, ‘I like’ or ‘I don’t like’. A formula imposed itself, like an impulse, a smile.”

Instead of using orange blossom, which he said had “long been the signature scent of childhood”, the new formula was “wrapped in soft, cottony, protective musk”.

It is recommended that the scent is applied just to the child’s neck, or sprayed in their bedroom.

The bottle, which features a fantastical garden featuring wild animals and hot air balloons, can be personalised with a coloured ribbon.

Dior, which first sold a scent for babies in the Seventies, is not the only brand expanding into the infant scent market. Bulgari sells a scent for mothers and infants - Petits et Mamans eau de toilette - at £46 for 40ml, while Bonpoint’s £50 eau de toilette is marketed for children aged six years and over. Burberry makes a Baby Touch alcohol-free eau de toilette for mothers and babies.

The launch of Dior’s latest scent reflects a growing trend of marketing high-end items for the very young.

Last week, Nike was criticised for making “unnecessary” £45 Nike Swoosh 1 baby trainers, which some branded “a very expensive pair of socks”.