Italian fashion designer Davide Renne has died age 46, nine days after accepting joining luxury brand Moschino as a creative director.

While Renne’s cause of death is not known, a statement from Moschino’s parent company Aeffe revealed the designer had experienced a “sudden illness”.

“Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon. We still can't believe what happened,” the statement, shared on social media, read.

“With Davide, we were working on an ambitious project, in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and optimism for the future. Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected.

“Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends.”

Renne’s appointment to Moschino was announced in October, having taken over the role of creative director from iconic designer Jeremy Scott, who held the role for 10 years.

Instagram: Moschino Moschino creative director Davide Renne dies nine days after stepping into role

Before Moschino, Renne was the head of womenswear at Gucci, and had worked closely with the brand’s former creative director, Alessandro Michele.

His debut collection for Moschino was due to premiere during Milan Fashion Week in February.