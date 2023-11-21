The most eye-catching look from the Billboard Music Awards

Music sensations Mariah Carey, Karol G, and Bebe Rexha were among the celebrities who brought their fashion A-game to this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Unlike previous years, this year's ceremony, which honours the most popular artists of the year, took place in a range of locations across the globe.

However, the show still came with a red carpet in Los Angeles, United States.

From a “naked dress” look to zippered mini dresses, here are some of the best looks from the Billboard Music Awards.

Mariah Carey

All I Want For Christmas Is You singer graced the red carpet in an all-white outfit, giving white christmasy vibes.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas paired a white mini dress with a front zipper with matching white tights, knee-high boots, and a pair of matching white sun glasses.

Karol G

Karol G gave the naked dress a revival at the Billboard Music Awards. But she gave it a twist as she went for a wet look.

The singer walked away with two wins from the night, taking home the prize for Best Latin Female Artist and Best Latin Tour.﻿

Selena Gomez

Although not on the red carpet, Single Soon singer showed off her cool sense of style with a fun floral dress that featured crocheted flowers, in her pre-taped speech for her win at 2023 Billboard Music Award in the best Afrobeats category.

Bebe Rexha

I Can't Stop Drinking About You hitmaker graced the carpet in a black dress with metallic accents while accessorising with black and silver mesh gloves.

Peso Pluma

Mexican music star Peso Pluma, who made history with his song Ella Baila Sola for being the very first regional Mexican hit to reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, wore a black Balenciaga sports jersey and oversized track pants.

He paired his outfit with a black snapback cap and a couple of silver chains.

Tate McRae

The Canadian singer rocked a stylish look with a semi-transparent white top and a black pleated skirt with silver adornments.

A number of diamond chains and black knee-high boots completed her look.