Balenciaga's child exploitation scandal saw them cancelled. A year later, celebrities don't care anymore

One year following calls to cancel fashion house Balenciaga after allegations of child sexualisation, celebrities are throwing their support back behind the brand.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Cardi B, and more were in attendance for Balenciaga’s runway return with their 2024 pre-fall show in Los Angeles on Saturday – their first catwalk event since the brand's scandal.

In November 2022, Balenciaga pulled advertisements for a holiday campaign featuring child models holding teddy bears accessorised with bondage gear.

The luxury fashion brand’s campaign was met with swift pushback online, with “#cancelbalenciaga” trending across social media and accusations of paedophilia and sexual exploitation aimed at Balenciaga’s creative director, Denma.

Despite backlash, a second advertisement was released later that month promoting the brand’s collaboration with Adidas, with a bag from the joint-collection photographed above Supreme Court documents containing an excerpt from the case United States v. Williams, a ruling which upheld federal protections against child sexual material.

The latter advertisement, which involved Kidman and supermodel Bella Hadid, was shot in July, and includes other props such as a book by Belgian painter Michaël Borremans, whose work was described by David Zwirner gallery as “toddlers engaged in playful but mysterious acts with sinister overtones and insinuations of violence.”

Balenciaga later apologised for the advertisements, writing “we sincerely apologise for any offence our holiday campaign may have caused” in a statement shared to Instagram.

In February, Denma sat down for an interview with Vogue, where he admitted the advertisements were an “error of judgement” and that he “[regrets] this a lot.”

“That was my big mistake. I didn’t realise how inappropriate it would be to put these objects [in the image] and still have the kid in the middle. It unfortunately was the wrong idea and a bad decision from me,” Denma said.

In the meantime, Balenciaga have kept the public talking by releasing a filthy-chic outfit with “super destroyed baggy trousers” and a stained and distressed jacket for $8073, as well as a $1400 towel-skirt, à la someone who has just stepped out of the shower.

At Balenciaga’s runway return, Cardi B took the catwalk wearing an over-sized blue faux-fur coat (cheered on by fellow rappers 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne), while Kardashian sported a basic paper bag made in collaboration with Los Angeles cult-favourite health food store Erewhon.

Cardi B has been a Balenciaga face since 2020 and Kardashian since 2022, while Kidman was only recently announced as the brand’s global ambassador.

Kardashian secured a front row seat at the event, which her model sister Kendall Jenner also attended, despite announcing on X/Twitter she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga following the scandal.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period,” Kardashian wrote in November 2022.

“I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with - (and) the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Kardashian was seen wearing Balenciaga clothes in social media posts in April, and appeared in a photoshoot for the brand’s summer 2024 collection in October.

Other guests in attendance included Salma Hayek, Joey King, Cole Sprouse, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lisa Rinna and Leonardo DiCaprio’s model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, amongst others.

Online, social media users have shared their disappointment with Balenciaga and its celebrity supporters.

“Cancel culture doesn’t exist, I could’ve sworn Balenciaga was cancelled a while ago for promoting children in a sexual way, and here we go … Kim released a statement calling them out and she’s in front row,” one wrote on X/Twitter.

“So the fake outrage of Balenciaga sexualizing children is over huh,” another wrote.