This week’s best celebrity looks provided much needed escapism

As their Christmas present to you the Ensemble team provide a little well-dressed distraction from the end-of year chaos.

As party season unfolds, and the rush to meet end-of-year deadlines ramps up, our minds can start to feel a little frazzled. Like a string of fairy lights on the blinker.

There’s a lot going on. If you are like us, the salve for your overwhelmed state might be a spot of escapism. Staring at an ornately decorated Christmas tree, or a Hollywood star in an equally embellished outfit.

By way of pretty distraction – for the final instalment of Celebrity Looks for 2023, the Ensemble team have picked out the pretty distractions they’ve been bathing their brain’s in as we hurtle closer to turning on our out-of-office messages.

Meri Kirihimete!

Best monochrome

This outfit is such a brilliant fusion of traditional feminine and masculine elements, an intelligent and thoughtful choice for the non-binary star who starred as Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown.

It’s by Miu Miu and there’s so many elements to it that it could be too costume-like under a hand less deft, but under Miuccia Prada’s masterful touch the gloves, knee-high boots, bow tie, superb blazer and organza skirt are absolute perfection. As is the monochrome palette. – Rebecca Wadey, Ensemble co-founder.

Best texture

Blame it being in the middle of a hectic and fun party season, but this pretty flower appliqué Prada party dress worn by Kerry Washington to The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala was an instant favourite. It’s all very light and lovely, but what keeps it from being overly saccharine is her sharp bob. - Zoe Walker Ahwa, Ensemble editor

Best fishnet

If Phoebe Bridgers hasn’t pinned this picture of Helen Mirren wearing Gucci to her style inspiration file then she’s missed a beat. It really is testament to Mirren’s ability to pull anything off that she makes this outfit - which is dangerously close to the dresses that work for the club and the office looks of 2010 - work. Also, I’m showing this picture as a colour reference next time I’m in the hairdressers chair. – Tyson Beckett, Ensemble journalist.

Best two-piece

It was a sea of black at the GQ Man of the Year Awards in Sydney this week, with a few exceptions - Kiwi model Georgia Fowler was glowing in a red bodycon dress, Troye Sivan’s chic white short suit… but it was Ayesha Madon’s amazing nude two-piece by Sportmax and Bulgari that gave me the most joy.

I love the suspender fastening at the front of the skirt - it’s unexpected and extremely hot. It’s giving cool Kylie Jenner. The singer’s stylist Tori Knowles has definitely found a silhouette that works for her - she’s worn the midi skirt and crop top combo quite a few times, and it’s inspiring me for a summer wedding guest look in the new year. - Lara Daly, Ensemble publishing coordinator.

Best dress that needs no accessorising

Let’s give Hunter Schafer her flowers because she really has been one of 2023’s dream fashion girls. Her Hunger Games press tour outfits were top tier but this look, for the opening of the Pradasphere II exhibition in Shanghai, is a beautiful follow up – it’s the light as a feather organza and gazer “haze” or “jellyfish” dress that went ‘viral’ after it was shown on the runway in September. It’s so mesmerising that it doesn’t need much else: top marks for the styling with the slicked back hair, zero make-up makeup and unexpected green stilettos. And yes, I know that both of my picks were by Prada. - ZWA