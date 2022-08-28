Ask Trash Queen: What should I do with the cracked plates in my kitchen?

Cracked and broken crockery – where does it all go?

Alex Kirkham is a waste specialist, here to answer your rubbish-related questions.

Dear Trash Queen, how do I get rid of the chipped and cracked plates in my kitchen cupboard?

Unfortunately, there is not a great deal that can be done with broken plates and crockery. They are definitely not recyclable through the kerbside collection so be sure not to put them in your recycling bin. This will contaminate other recyclable items being sorted at the recycling facility.

The good news is that if you do need to discard broken ceramics and porcelain, overall these items are relatively inert and do not release any greenhouse gases in landfill.

Wrap them carefully in paper so the sharp edges can’t poke through, and place the package in your refuse bin.

Alex Kirkham AKA Trash Queen has the answers to your waste-related questions.

There may be other options for crockery to be repurposed or upcycled, for example some people who like to garden may crush them into smaller pieces to use as a drainage layer in garden pots, or they could be used to repurpose into a mosaic.

Community groups may be looking for broken crockery for an art project, or check out Pinterest for some other ideas about how to repurpose them.