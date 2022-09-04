Ask Trash Queen: What's the best way to recycle old clothing?

Alex Kirkham is a waste specialist, here to answer your rubbish-related questions.

Dear Trash Queen, I have heard that putting old clothing in those clothing recycling bins isn't great. How can we recycle our clothing in a better way?

You are right, some of the clothing that is donated through clothing bins is not always being reused in the way we might think. A lot of the poorer quality clothing that doesn’t have a secondhand value in New Zealand ends up going into a landfill or gets shipped to other regions such as Asia or the Pacific where it eventually enters the waste stream in other countries. When clothing breaks down in landfill, it produces a lot of methane, which is a big problem for the climate.

Part of the problem is that New Zealanders consume a lot of clothing. While local data is lacking, if we are anything like our Australian neighbours, the average person is likely to buy around 56 new items (equivalent to around 14.8kg) of clothing a year. If people are discarding clothing at the same rate, then this is a mountain of clothing to be dumping in clothing bins and dropping off for charity stores to manage.

While there are options for recycling some fibre types such as cotton and wool into new garments or second life products, not many of these are available in New Zealand. We don’t yet have a recycling option that could operate at a scale to recycle all of our unwanted clothing. So as individuals we can focus on buying less, but better quality so we can keep our clothing in use for longer, rent clothing, or buy quality secondhand items.

There are some individuals and businesses who are doing a lot of work here in New Zealand to change their own supply chains to improve product circularity and make design decisions that influence better waste outcomes when their clothing does reach the end of its life, and these businesses need to be given as much support as possible. These home-grown manufacturers are members of groups such as Mindful Fashion, mindfulfashion.co.nz, and the Textile Reuse Programme, textilereuse.com, so we can use these platforms to understand more about where our clothing has come from, before we buy it.