Ask Trash Queen: What's the best way to dispose of bubble wrap?

Get acquainted with the Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme available at most supermarkets throughout Aotearoa.

Alex Kirkham is a waste specialist, here to answer your rubbish-related questions.

If you have a question about what to do with waste, send it to sundaymagazine@stuff.co.nz.

Dear Trash Queen, what's the best way to dispose of bubble wrap? Can it be recycled?

- Alice, Otautahi / Christchurch.

A: Bubble wrap is made of the same type of plastic (polythene) as the plastic packaging that food and other fast moving consumer goods comes wrapped in, it just takes up more space because it’s filled with air.

Sometimes we try to hold onto it to reuse as we can’t bear throwing it in landfill, but it takes up a lot of space around the home and this becomes a dilemma for people without much space.

So as long as it’s clean and dry, you can recycle it through the Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme available through many supermarkets and EcoCentral in Christchurch also take it.

READ MORE:

* Ask Trash Queen: What's the best way to get rid of used cooking oil?

* Ask Trash Queen: What happens to the plastic shrink wrap around buildings?

* Ask Trash Queen: How do I hot compost my green waste at home?



Definitely don’t put any soft plastic that is “scrunchable” into your kerbside recycling bin as this can cause damage to the recycling plant equipment by getting tangled in the machinery.

If you’re a regular online shopper or accumulate bubble wrap because you often buy things that come wrapped in it, try looking for stores that are upfront about their efforts to use alternatives such as corrugated cardboard or crinkle cut paper.

Be sure to let your favourite brands know that you really like their products, but have a problem with how much bubble wrap comes with the goods.