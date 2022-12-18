Ask Trash Queen: Can fireworks be recycled?

Dear Trash Queen, My husband bought some rockets for Guy Fawkes. It will never happen again, but looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, can fireworks be recycled? - Larissa

A: If you store your fireworks in a dry place, preferably high up in a cupboard where children can’t reach them, they should be safe to use on New Year’s Eve.

You can check your local council website as most will have information about what days of the year fireworks can be set off, and between which times. In Auckland for example, fireworks are permitted on New Year’s Eve up to 1am on January 1, on private property.

If you do not want to light your rockets after all, and you’d prefer to dispose of them, put them in a bucket of water and soak overnight, then wrap them in plastic so they don’t dry out, and take them to your local transfer station.

Many councils such as Auckland do not permit fireworks to be placed in the kerbside rubbish bin, and definitely not in the recycling bin.

If you do take them to the transfer station, you may want to mention to the operator what you have, just in case they have a special method of storing prior to disposal. If they are thoroughly wet however, they shouldn’t be a problem.

If you have a question about what to do with waste, send it to sundaymagazine@stuff.co.nz.