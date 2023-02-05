Five te reo Māori words with no English equivalent
Preserving a language means preserving the concepts, ideas and cultures the words represent.
We asked Taurapa, Stuff’s kaihautū reo Māori, to share five words in te reo Māori with no equivalent in English.
Harare
To turn the eyelid inside out.
Tātaka
To turn into a beetle, similar to metamorphosis but only used in the context of beetle.
Māngina
Period between wakefulness and sound sleep.
Mātākai
To kill people with a spell while they are eating.
Whakatōkihikihi
To squirt water with interlocked hands, as you might in a swimming pool as a child.
