Five te reo Māori words with no English equivalent

Preserving a language means preserving the concepts, ideas and cultures the words represent.

We asked Taurapa, Stuff’s kaihautū reo Māori, to share five words in te reo Māori with no equivalent in English.

Harare

To turn the eyelid inside out.

Tātaka

To turn into a beetle, similar to metamorphosis but only used in the context of beetle.

Māngina

Period between wakefulness and sound sleep.

Mātākai

To kill people with a spell while they are eating.

Whakatōkihikihi

To squirt water with interlocked hands, as you might in a swimming pool as a child.