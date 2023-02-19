Tusiata Avia can't wait to make you uncomfortable

Tusiata Avia from Christchurch is a poet and writer who’s book entitled “The Savage Coloniser Book” has been turned into a show for the upcoming Auckland Arts Festival. (Explicit language warning: Profanities have not been bleeped out in this video, against Stuff's usual protocols, to allow the poet to read her work without censorship.)

On the eve of the stage debut of The Savage Coloniser, Michelle Duff talks to Ockham-winning poet Tusiata Avia about fearlessness, racism, and the realities of growing up Pasifika in Aotearoa.

There’s a moment in the theatre after a Tusiata Avia poem when you can hear a pin drop. That silence used to worry her. Two decades later, she relishes it. “I'm used to that now, and I love it. It doesn't make me uncomfortable,” says Avia, talking to Sunday from her home in Christchurch.

“It used to freak me out. But then I realised, oh, they are having an experience. They're just having a really uncomfortable experience. And that's why they're not clapping, because they're too freaked out. So - that's fine. That’s awesome.”

Another realisation; often there would be laughter, just not from Pākehā. “I enjoy making it funny, I’m a huge comedy fan. But this is something I’ve had my entire career: the brown people in the audience will laugh, and the white people will be uneasy.”

Avia’s poetry can be objectively hilarious, in turn of phrase and topic. In The Savage Coloniser, her Ockham award-winning compilation currently being adapted for the stage for the Auckland Arts Festival, a carload of brown girls seek grisly revenge on Captain James Cook. A guide explains how to navigate a room of white people. Cousins in Christchurch are usos in the Brown Zone.

READ MORE:

* Meet the wāhine collective taking up big spaces in the art world

* Musician, artist and writer Coco Solid critiques the critics

* What I'm Reading: Tusiata Avia



But in reviews it’s rarely described as such. “I think because people get caught up in the way they feel about it, you know, the way it speaks to them as white people so they read it as dark, angry and blistering,” Avia, 56, who is recovering from Covid when we talk, says.

“I've been criticised time and time again for being too dark.”

But she won’t ever apologise for that, or for immersing readers in her worldview. “I think it's good for white people to sit and squirm a bit. I mean, we're [brown people] squirming all the time,” she says.

“If they’ve got the guts to expose themselves to something, if they've got the guts to step out of their own comfort zone, good on them. I love my white audience members, as silent as they are.”

Because Avia’s poetry is also heart-wrenching, exposing hate and racism and the damage caused and perpetuated by white settlers in the Pacific. In her work, colonisation is not in the past; it is right now, it is everywhere. In Massacre, of the March 15 terrorist attack, she forces Christchurch to look at itself, linking white supremacy to its direct history:

“The white spirits rise up from the swamp

and many bad things happen

the white spirits rise up from the swamp and kill

those who kneel and pray.”

Supplied “I think it’s good for white people to sit and squirm a bit. I mean, we’re [brown people] squirming all the time,” Avia says.

If this work is confronting, in other poems Avia is vulnerable, and in all she is unfailingly honest and unflinching. From a writer’s perspective, the type of writing she does is terrifying. Does she ever consider how people will read her work, what they will think? “No. Never. And I don't care. I'm not writing it for anyone else. I'm really writing it all for myself.”

In person, Avia is warm and funny. She says she’s always felt certain of her writing, because it represents a truth. “Particularly with the The Savage Coloniser show, it's a universal truth about colonisation, which is basically it was rape and pillage and massacre. You know, that's what it is. It's a giant massacre. So you gotta be honest about that. Why am I going to sugar-coat it?”

Saying it out loud

It’s been two decades since Avia wrote and began performing Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, her one-woman show about growing up Pasifika in New Zealand, which became a book of the same name. She’s won multiple awards and residencies for her poetry since, with American-Samoan novelist Sia Figiel – who is one of Avia’s inspirations – calling her “revolutionary”.

In 2015, Avia developed Wild Dogs into a six-part play with playwright cousin Victor Rodger. It has been running since, most recently in New York, where it was directed by Samoan-Kiwi actor and director Anapela Polata’ivao off-Broadway right before Covid hit. New York Theater’s Jonathan Mandell described it as a “rhythmic, exuberant and startling work of theatre. There is a ferocity here…but we aren’t frightened; we’re inspired, and entertained.”

Avia recounts this with some regret. “Like many, many artists, we were like right at our peak just before Covid - the show was played off-Broadway right before January 2020, it won an award, and we were meant to go back for a return season before Covid hit. We lost a lot of other gigs too.” They’re hoping to pick up steam again with an Australian tour this year.

Peter Meecham/Stuff For Avia, seeing more young Pasifika women telling their stories has been a heartwarming societal change.

It will be the same team bringing The Savage Coloniser to the stage, but the creative process has been entirely different. It’s a shorter timeline, with scripts still in development. Avia is not performing, with a cast of six bringing it to life, but she’s OK with that. “Part of me would love to, but they have a winning team and it’s [Polata’ivao’s] baby. She’s got a real feel for what’s working on the floor, and the energy it needs.”

And the content has been challenging. “The producer is more worried about how the punters are going to take it than I am. He said ‘look, we might get some walkouts,’ and I said ‘great, let them walk out, I’m happy with that,” Avia says. “But we don’t want it to be like punk music, you know, your ears bleeding, so there’s some other bits in there to leaven the hard-hitting bits.”

Rodger says The Savage Coloniser is “a million-ty percent” more confronting than Wild Dogs. “It’s dealing with race and racism and it’s quite full on but it has to be done in quite a way that one, people come, and two, people stay. But it completely fits into that saying - art should comfort the disturbed, and disturb the comfortable.”

Rodger says he’s seen Wild Dogs around 30 times, and still feels it viscerally. “I’ve often seen a real reluctance to write something that might be true for fear of offending a community, but Tusiata for some reason has never had that fear, which is also why she’s had international success - the essential truth of the writing comes through. She’s saying the stuff that doesn’t often get said.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff “Often people who haven’t met me think I’m going to be this really hardcore, angry, brown woman because they know me through my work. But I’m not like that in my everyday life,” says Avia.

Avia says her poetry is the vehicle she has always used to express herself. In real life, she can be paralysed by silence when confronted with racism, because of the need to maintain relationships.

“Often people who haven't met me think I'm going to be this really hardcore, angry, brown woman, you know, because they know me through my work. But I'm not like that in my everyday life. I'm a woman born in the 1960s, you know? So I suffer from all of that hideous crap, like not rocking the boat and being nice to everybody and all that stuff.

“I get so frustrated and furious and my chest hurts and my throat hurts and I still can’t find the words to respond to those arguments. I still find it hard to deal with those conversations and find those words, which is bizarre right? Because I’m supposed to be a words person.

“I still feel like that teenage brown girl in Christchurch with no voice whatsoever.”

The whole “angry brown woman” thing is a stereotype too, right?

“Yeah it is, it is. But having said that, there's a lot to be angry about. And partly my writing is a place I can do that, because the rest of the world, it's not particularly safe to do that. I can't say the things out loud that I say on the page.”

Finding her voice

Avia was raised in Christchurch, to a Samoan dad and Pākehā mum. Her father, she says, was one of the first seven Samoans in Christchurch. Her mother was of Scottish and English ancestry. “I’ve got colonisers roots, and colonised roots.” Her father emigrated from Samoa using the cash he made as an extra in a 1950s film Return to Paradise, starring an ageing Gary Cooper, and filmed in his Samoan village of Matautu, Lefaga.

She’s written extensively about the racism she experienced growing up in one of Aotearoa’s largest cities. Another verse from Massacre:

“The spirits have sunk back out of sight

you are watching that ‘individual’ from Australia

you are saying to me: He isn’t us

But I grew up with him

He was Eddie the skinhead in my science class

everybody knew him.”

Supplied A performance of Wild Dogs Under My Skirt.

Growing up in Ōtāutahi was like “walking around with no skin on,” she says now. What does she mean by that? “I'm just a really sensitive person, basically. I kind of just feel everything. So, it’s like being in the world with no skin, you know? And I think that's good for being a poet. It's not always good for living in the world. But it's good for being a poet.”

She’s also got a vivid memory for the past, she says. “I can remember the way it was here right down to the tiniest details, and the energetic and the spiritual flavours of living in this place as well. There was nothing cool about being brown at that time.”

Since then she’s lived around the world, in places that are more accepting of non-Western ideals - around skin colour, but also body size.” In this country, If you are in a big body, if you are, you know, fat, there is something, it goes deep in this culture. I felt it really, I was the wrongness.”

In travelling through the Middle East and places such as Africa, she found it astounding how she felt more at home. “All of a sudden I was the right colour, had the right features, that was amazing to me. Coming back to New Zealand and Christchurch has been appalling.”

A former high school teacher in Ōtara, Sydney and London, Avia says she didn’t really start writing “seriously” until she was in her 30s. Up until then, it was all letters and journals and poems on the road. When she came back home in 1999 she saw Pasifika writers such as Rodger were beginning to carve out a space, and wanted to be one. In 2002 she gained a masters in creative writing at Victoria University’s International Institute of Modern Letters, and published Wild Dogs Under My Skirt two years later.

Avia now lives with her 15-year-old daughter and her own mother, 89, in Aranui. She finds the isolated process of writing itself quite difficult, saying she’s “very Samoan,” in loving company. “I don’t like being by myself - I’m always looking for ways of being with other people, and writing with other people.”

In raising her own teenager, Avia is very aware of how her daughter is still largely not at home in the overwhelmingly Pākehā community, where racism is still present. “Yes I see hope, but it’s still tough, and I still have a lot of worries. Like, how is my daughter going to grow up and be OK?

She is heartened by some societal progress, like the acceptance of te reo Māori “even in a tokenistic way” into the mainstream. But the most heartwarming change for her is seeing more young Pasifika women telling their stories. She is reluctant to take responsibility, but accepts she has opened up a space – which is necessary, because there’s always more work to be done.

“We have laid a bit of a trail for people I suppose. But all the issues are still the same, the issues haven’t changed.

“It’s awesome to watch them speak their truth.”

- Additional reporting by Jody O’Callaghan

Peter Meecham/Supplied The Savage Coloniser Show runs from March 9-12, Rangatira, Q Theatre, Auckland Arts Festival.

250th anniversary of James Cook’s arrival in New Zealand

Hey James,

yeah, you

in the white wig

in that big Endeavour

sailing the blue, blue water

like a big arsehole

F… YOU, BITCH.

James,

I heard someone

shoved a knife

right up

into the gap between

your white ribs

at Kealakekua Bay.

I’m gonna go there

make a big Makahiki luau

cook a white pig

feed it to the dogs

and F… YOU UP, BITCH.

Hey James,

it’s us.

These days

we’re driving round

in SUVs

looking for ya

or white men like you

who might be thieves

or rapists

or kidnappers

or murderers

yeah, or any of your descendants

or any of your incarnations

cos, you know

ay, bitch?

We’re gonna F… YOU UP.

Tonight, James,

it’s me

Lani, Danielle

and a car full of brown girls

we find you

on the corner

of the Justice Precinct.

You’ve got another woman

in a headlock

and I’ve got my father’s

pig-hunting knife

in my fist

and we’re coming to get you

sailing round

in your Resolution

your Friendship

your Discovery

and your f…ing Freelove.

Watch your ribs, James

cos, I’m coming with

Kalaniōpu‘u

Kānekapōlei

Kana‘ina

Keawe‘ōpala

Kūka‘ilimoku

who is a god

and Nua‘a

who is king with a knife.

And then

James,

then

we’re gonna

F….

YOU.

UP.

FOR.

GOOD.

BITCH.

- Tusiata Avia