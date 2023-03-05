Science says our pets shouldn't sleep in our beds. Here's why I disagree

We asked people around the Stuff Auckland office to share where their pets sleep.

Sharon Stephenson is a journalist based on the Kāpiti Coast.

OPINION: Think it’s the year of the rabbit? Not in my house.

Ever since I’ve lived in a home that wasn’t owned by someone else, it’s been the year of the dog.

Currently there are two – Bristol, a miniature schnauzer approaching the home stretch of his life and Harper, a 2-year-old australian terrier with a splash of who-knows-what. Both are rescue dogs who have the run of the house, including our bed.

Marie Kondo probably wouldn’t approve but having my furry friends close at night sparks joy for all of us. Especially in winter when they snuggle on top of me like a living weighted blanket, a free form of heating that our Scandinavian friends might describe as hygge in canine form.

But, cue my surprised face, it turns out that co-sleeping with your dog is a bit like Marmite or Yoko Ono – not everyone likes it.

There are those who would tell us that allowing a dog on the bed is unhygienic and disruptive to a good night’s sleep. A US study of 1000 pet owners by Stonyfield Organic found that while 74% allowed their pets on the bed, others cited concerns about germs and cleanliness, allergies and pet “accidents” as the reasons for making their boudoirs pet-free zones.

Some also noted that, like a human bedmate, pets can snore, scratch, fart and hog the bed. They’re right: if there was a transcript for everything I said to my pets at night, “Move over” would account for at least 80% of the text.

Interestingly, of those respondents with a zero-pets-on-bed policy, 26% said they felt guilty about it, and more than half of those owners still allowed them to sleep in their bedroom, so they aren’t total monsters.

I took my concerns to Google who produced oodles of research to reinforce my position: experts say sharing your bed with pets helps to reduce stress, anxiety, loneliness and depression and increase heart health. According to a report from the University of Southern California, those suffering from long-term chronic pain (and, as a result, sleep issues) found that snoozing with their pets was overwhelmingly positive.

Supplied Kāpiti Coast based journalist Sharon Stephenson.

Science was never my strong point but even I can see that having a furry hot-water bottle strengthens the pet / owner bond, not to mention helping owners feel safe at night. Whenever my husband is away for work, having two living burglar alarms nearby makes me feel less vulnerable. The fact that my dogs aren’t large or menacing means their usefulness as guard dogs is limited, but you get where I’m going with this.

I once interviewed a woman of not inconsiderable size who confessed that she and her husband (also large) shared their bed with two enormous rottweilers. “We each end up with a tiny slither of the bed while the dogs stretch out between us,” she admitted. But she was still mostly charmed by her situation.

“We’re used to it. Everyone sleeps well.”

Search hard enough and you’ll find those who say that dogs need to know their position in a home’s hierarchy and that letting them on the bed shows they are, in fact, top dog.

They could be right. But I’m waiting for the day when science measures the happiness benefits of super soft ears, doggy kisses and unconditional love, because surely that trumps all else?

My dogs usually only doze on my bed for a few hours, eventually wandering off to annoy other comfortable surfaces. But sharing that time with them is a high point of every day and in a world that’s mostly going wrong, I’ll take my joy wherever I can.