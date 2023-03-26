Tina Cross on the challenges of a musical theatre career in your 60s

Tina Cross (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Porou) grew up in Otara and Kaitaia and was just 16 when signed to a development contract after her high school band auditioned for a TV talent show.

By the late 70s, Cross was a regular on homegrown music TV, won the Pacific Song Contest in 1979, gave a Royal Command performance in 1980 and hit the Australian Top Ten fronting 80s pop band, Koo De Tah.

She toured throughout Asia, UK, US, Australia and the Pacific, appearing alongside Sammy Davis Jr, Meatloaf and Tom Jones, and headlined TV specials on the BBC. More recently, Cross has forged a musical theatre career, appearing in Cats, Chicago, The Rocky Horror Show, Miss Saigon and more.

And now, after multiple Covid-related postponements over the past few years, Tina Cross plays Madame Morrible in Wicked the Musical, running 31 March – 22 April at Auckland’s SkyCity Theatre.

READ MORE:

* 'I accept everything about myself these days': Jazz queen Whirimako Black on embracing her bilingual strengths

* Shelfie: The hydrating masque Tina Cross uses after a night in stage makeup

* Tina Cross reflects on 40 years of Nothing But Dreams and a career done right



I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I’D KNOWN… That I was going to have buggered hips. I’ve already had one hip replacement when I was 61, and I’m 64 now, and have to get the other one done at some point.

It is osteoarthritis and was a real surprise to me. I’ve always been a petite, fitness-focused, flexible person, which is why I did the splits a few times when I was on Dancing With The Stars in 2008. But osteo ran in my family, and I was probably in denial for a bit too long.

I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH… Dolly Parton. She’s such a great songwriter, singer, performer, humanitarian and philanthropist. And she’s taken ownership of her public persona, giving her a lot of control over her life.

Stuff Tina Cross would happily swap lives with Dolly Parton.

I WISH EVERY DAY I COULD EAT… More plants. I’m trying to be mostly plant-based these days, and rarely eat meat anymore, though I’m also Māori, and seafood is very important to me. I mean, my favourite Christmas morning entrée is kina on toast, though I’m pretty particular about the bread I eat, too.

I WISH I COULD LIVE IN… Byron Bay. My little fantasy would be to buy the music shop somewhere warm and beachy and full of musicians like Byron Bay, add a little cafe and just be able to set up in the corner and sing whenever I felt like it.

THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS… My aunty Mira Szászy, who was my grandfather’s sister. She passed away in 2001 and was a Dame by that point.

Earlier on, she was the first Māori woman to graduate with a degree, and president of the Māori Women’s Welfare League, and worked for social reform alongside Whina Cooper for a long time.

She was inspirational to me, and to a lot of other people as well. I’ve always felt like Aunty Mira was behind me in a spiritual sense, and wish I’d spent more time with her when she was still alive.

AUCKLAND STAR HISTORIC COLLECTION Tina Cross’ great-aunty Mira Szászy worked alongside Dame Whina Cooper.

THE NOISE I WISH I COULD NEVER HEAR AGAIN IS… My tinnitus. I’ve got the worst tinnitus in the world, not from my years of working with loud bands but mostly because of perforated eardrums from too much swimming when I was a kid. I wear hearing aids for that. Tinnitus sounds like cicadas right there in my ears, 24/7, and usually I can sort of tune it out, but sometimes there are flare-ups where it gets really bad.

I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH… My mum and dad. They both passed without me being able to properly say goodbye. My dad died when I was 23 and my mum died in 2020, after living over on the Gold Coast for 14 years or so. Dad was 54 and mum was 88, and I’d love to be able to sit down and have lunch with both of them and talk about some stuff we never got to talk about.

I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE… Effective in ending domestic violence and child abuse. I’ve worked a lot with child abuse charity Shine, and Women’s Refuge, because these are causes very dear to my heart.

I’ve written a couple of songs about it and had women in abusive relationships contact me on social media saying that it had been helpful and meaningful to them. It’s also a subject that’s often come up when I’ve done songwriting workshops in prisons.

It’s horrific that children are still dying from family violence in this country. It’s a universal problem, of course, but we’re such a small place with a lot of compassion and goodwill out there, so what can we do to stop this happening?

QUICK SHOTS:

VILLAIN or GOODY-TWO-SHOES

PLAYLIST or WHOLE ALBUM

HOME or TRAVEL

MUSEUM or ART GALLERY

CATS or THE LION KING

CHOCOLATE or CHEESE

LATE NIGHT or EARLY START

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER or RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

APPLE or PLUM

NEW DRESS or OLD FAVOURITE

DAVID BOWIE or PRINCE

SWIMMING POOL or OCEAN

PIE or SAUSAGE ROLL

GARDEN or COOK

HANDSHAKE or HUG

TELEVISION or RADIO

COFFEE or TEA

CALL or TEXT