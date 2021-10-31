Brannavan Gnanalingam: The more I know, the less I know

“I was entirely driven by trying to do the best I could at school. I wasn’t competitive – I simply hated getting things wrong.”

OPINION: I remember November well from my school days. It was the precipice before summer. Around the corner were endless days on the beach, and hanging out with friends; but first I had to get through exams.

I adopted a much more serious approach to schooling than most. My parents were laissez-faire about my schooling, in part because they had no need to do anything. I was entirely driven by trying to do the best I could at school. I wasn’t competitive – I simply hated getting things wrong.

I’ve since wondered about exams. About how I’d gone through a school system that was structured around rewarding how correct you were. You’d lose marks for being incorrect. There was no scope for doubt or ambiguity or simply acknowledging that you don’t know.

Well, you could say you didn’t know, but you weren’t rewarded for that.

READ MORE:

* Brannavan Gnanalingam: On lockdown routines and the solace of disco

* The lost generation: How some students are left behind in widening Covid divide

* 'All I want is to hang out with mates and blast music' - teens talk living in a Covid world



By the time I went to university, I was pretty cocky. School? Nailed it. National exams? Nailed them too. Surely I’d nail university, too? Well, it didn’t turn out that way.

I had the self-confidence and the work ethic to get good marks, but I wasn’t learning anything. I was simply learning to get through tests or essays. It was only in my early-20s that I started realising how closeted my thinking was to the world around me, and how ignorant I was of so many other people and how complacent I’d been in my world view and language.

My turning point was when I was doing my masters at 23, but you often don’t realise that turning points are happening until later. For my masters, I read a lot of theoretical work on race and representation, and performativity. The biggest thing I learned while doing my masters was how little I actually knew.

It was hanging out with my masters cohort that changed things. My cohort were from wildly different backgrounds to me – from practising Mormons from Utah to people from marginalised genders, sexualities, and ethnicities.

We’d spend every Friday afternoon at Aro Cafe, just yarning. We’d then, more often than not, head to Wellington bar Mighty Mighty, then Seoul House for dinner, then back to Mighty Mighty, and then karaoke. Those Fridays stand out as one of those magical rituals you can only do when you’re young and have no expectations in life. I learned to listen. I realised that my viewpoint was at times, completely irrelevant. That there was nothing wrong with having nothing to add to a conversation. That I didn’t need to have an opinion on something.

It was a slow and steady embracing of doubt, and being able to acknowledge that ambiguity and moral greyness were normal. It was learning that to shut up and listen is actually a crucial skill. The more I learned, the less I realised I knew. And still don’t know. There is so much mystery to life and people are endlessly complicated. There was no chance that my view could ever be the single arbiter of truth.

I wonder how much our schooling system shapes us in adulthood; we’ve internalised the idea that being wrong is bad. If somehow a “D” or an “E” or a “not achieved” attaches to our thoughts in adulthood. It can be uncomfortable not knowing something. I can see why people hide behind epithets like “political correctness,” “woke”, or “cancel culture”; because when you’re used to being right – or don’t like being wrong – it can be easier to lash out. To complain rather than acknowledge shortcomings.

I have no choice but to acknowledge that I used to be really ignorant in a lot of areas. That I made mistakes in the language I used, or in the views I had. Or that I can still make mistakes. There’s a real joy in hearing the sheer diversity of experiences. There’s nothing to be feared about the unknowingness of it all.

I know I’m a completely different person to the person I was at 15, studying frantically for exams. I know me in 10 years will be different, too. We’re always becoming something else; and I’ve gained comfort in realising that it’s OK to not know things. I just need to keep being curious and learning.

I suspect, on that approach, that if I re-sat those high school exams, I’d do much worse. But, to be honest, I’d probably learn more in the process.