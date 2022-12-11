Reb Fountain: How the singer-songwriter found the silver lining in a life-changing brain injury

“I was feeling the opposite of what I've cultivated in my adult life, which is being present. I felt so out of my body,” Reb Fountain says of her head injury.

Reb Fountain is the kind of person who gets whacked on the head by a cherry tree branch, winds up with a brain injury and somehow finds the silver lining in it all.

This is not to say the award-winning singer-songwriter is a Pollyanna, live laugh love, toxic positivity kind of a gal. She’s too battle-scarred for that. More, it’s the reaction of someone who has known real heartache in her life and has done the hard work of finding the lessons in amongst it.

Fountain already led a healthy life, but the accident proved to be a catalyst to make further improvements - she got a personal trainer, visited a nutritionist and learned to really listen to her body.

“I'm not saying that I wanted it [to happen], and god, I don't need any more physical lessons. But I really have learned from it. I feel like if we treated everyone as if they had a brain injury, it'd be a kinder world to live in. You're more respectful and compassionate and considerate of oneself and others. And you slow down, because it's all you can do.”

Fountain had been helping her son prune trees at their home in the middle of last year’s Auckland-wide lockdown when the branch fell and hit her across the head.

“It was incredibly painful, but it didn't knock me out. An hour later I was like, I don't feel very good, something's wrong.”

The next day her doctor confirmed she had a concussion. But it would be a few more days before the severity of her head injury made itself known. Her album Iris was days away from being released and she was busy doing press for it. During a pre-recorded interview with RNZ, Fountain was really struggling.

“I remember stopping in the middle of it and going, ‘I don't know what I'm talking about.’ I was feeling the opposite of what I've cultivated in my adult life, which is being present. I felt so out of my body.”

A week and a half later she hit the wall and was in bed unable to move for days.

“That was the beginning of making sense of what actually had happened, that I'd had a brain injury. You have to work out what the symptoms are. And if you don't listen to your body, then you wind up in bed and you can't move.”

She couldn’t look at screens or read, some days she couldn’t walk the dogs or exercise or even talk on the phone.

But amidst all this, something unexpected began to happen to Fountain’s songwriting process.

“I was waking up in the night with hooks, melodies and lyrics, things would come really fast. It was almost like being wasted, you're coming up with all these creative ideas. But they would be incredibly strong and kind of pierced through and I'd have to record them. It was very intense. I was going to places that I wouldn't have otherwise been able to go, like a whole different dimension.”

‘It’s an incredibly weird job’

Fountain has just returned from her first international tour where she and her band played support to Marlon Williams on the UK and Europe leg of his tour. She’s exhausted, but she’s fizzing.

“Touring is incredibly hard and not for everyone, but it's definitely for me. I love performing. It's kind of the nexus, it's the gold. Everything is leading to that moment. Being on stage, there's an opportunity for reciprocity with the audience where we're all so present in that moment and it feels very transformative and powerful. And it's not easy. It's an incredibly weird job, it can be very challenging to hold that space. So I have to use all of my might, all of my superpowers to stay present. It's incredibly meditative, but it's work. And I learn something every time I perform about myself and about the world. There's so much in it for me. And it's really f…ing fun, you know?”

Fountain’s music transcends genres. It’s been variously described as indie-folk-noir-punk-alt-pop-country. Sometimes her voice is sweet, sometimes soulful, it soars and it whispers. It aches and sometimes it punches you in the guts.

“I have massive respect for her ability to shape-shift,” says Williams. “It’s her personality too, she's extremely capacious. The music she's making at the moment is very directed and refined. But there's always this sense that she has the capability to go off in any other direction.”

Fountain and Williams have known each other for years, moving in the same Lyttelton music circles. They first toured together when Williams was 21.

“It’s been a long time between tours for us,” says Williams. “She's just wonderful. She's such a warm personality, there's a sense of care and warmth that [she brings to] the tour party. Her music is made to be taken to the world. So it was just very rewarding night in, night out, to see the audience respond how I knew they would.”

Sunday Magazine During the 2020 lockdown, Fountain decided to commit to writing one song a day every day to see what would happen.

‘I was my own obstacle’

Back in 2009, I interviewed Fountain for this website. She had released two albums – Like Water and Holster – and recently played support for Don McGlashan’s New Zealand tour, but was still largely unknown. McGlashan had first seen her busking outside the Auckland railway station, her two little kids zipping about her feet, and had thought she sounded fantastic. He told me then: “A lot of people sound like they’ve learnt how to sing from a book, but she sounds like she has always known how to do it. She can tell a story right from the heart and that’s a very rare gift I think.”

It wasn’t until 2018, when Fountain received the Aotearoa Music Awards Best Country Music Album for her third album Little Arrows, and an APRA Best Country Music Song for Hopeful & Hopeless (from her EP of the same name), that she began to get the attention she had long deserved. Soon after, she signed with Flying Nun and began working on her fourth album, Reb Fountain. Released in May 2020 to critical acclaim – just towards the end of New Zealand’s first Covid lockdown – it was described as her break-through album. Later that year she performed it to sell-out crowds.

“We went from knowing most of the people in the audience to not knowing most of the people in the audience. I felt very much that I had just arrived myself, that there was a line in the sand moment where I decided: I'm here and I'm ready for this. I'm ready to have my own back and commit to this work and myself 100%. Because I've really focused on the work that I've done in the last couple of years, more so than anything I've done before. And it's probably because I've been most proud of it.

“But also, irrespective of that, it was that I made a choice. I've always made music and I've been singing since I was a kid and had a desire to perform and share music with others. But I didn't know how to translate it. I was my own obstacle. And so that Reb Fountain album was kind of the beginning for me. It felt significant.”

The industry thought so, too. It went on to win the Taite Music Prize 2021, was nominated for five awards at the Aotearoa Music Awards, as well as making it onto the Silver Scroll Award shortlist for the moody and beautiful song Don’t You Know Who I Am.

During the 2020 lockdown, Fountain decided to commit to writing one song a day every day to see what would happen. The result would become Fountain’s fifth album Iris, which debuted at number one on the New Zealand Albums Chart in October last year and was this year nominated for three Aotearoa Music Awards.

She says initially she had no intention to make a record but it all came together at the right time.

“We needed work for my band, but also for our community, for our venues, and support staff. And it gave us a sense of purpose that having been in lockdown was hard to find.”

Fountain was instrumental in an initiative called Save Our Venues, a group set up to raise awareness of the plight of small live music venues across the country that suffered during the lockdowns.

“It's become much more established now and is working with different government bodies, which is great. I try to support the kaupapa wherever possible.”

Marissa Findlay "I was going to places that I wouldn't have otherwise been able to go, like a whole different dimension," says Reb Fountain.

Perfectly imperfect

I’ve seen Fountain perform many times over the years, but it was her 2020 Covid-delayed album release show at Auckland’s Mercury Theatre that is most memorable. It opened with sequinned drag queen Medulla Oblongata standing on stage lip-syncing to one of Fountain’s songs. Shayne Carter played next, and then came Fountain. She was a force. She was a wisp of a thing behind a veil of long hair one moment, and a total powerhouse stalking across the stage in a suit and boots the next. Maybe it’s because we all felt like we’d just been released from a cage after so long, but the energy in the crowd was electric. Fountain, visceral, hungry, theatrical, owned the night.

In the past, Fountain used to get serious nerves about performing on stage, which she dealt with by drinking.

“It has been a journey of overcoming my own ego, I suppose. And mine was very much in that insecure, self-doubt kind of space. I had to transition from being quite disassociated generally, to being more present. And I still get nervous. But I know that I've made the choice to commit to myself and back myself and that the payoff from that is greater than hiding from who I am.”

Lyttelton stalwart, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Delaney Davidson and Fountain have known one another for years, having toured together and collaborated on projects.

“It’s an important moment for a musician when they have that realisation that they are going to do it” says Davidson. “That they're gonna back themselves and they're really gonna go wholeheartedly into it.”

He says of Fountain: “Musically, she's got a real trueness about her that you hear in her voice. And I think that translates through to talking to her about issues we face in the industry or personal things we talk about. She's always got a real considered, balanced, base truth about her which is such a nice quality in a friend and a musician.”

It’s been a little more than a year since her head injury and Fountain says she’s greatly improved.

“I still have a ways to go but everything in me just wants to be writing. Taking the work that I've done over the past year that's been sitting there sporadically created and the stuff that I've been writing in the past few months and pulling that together. It feels like a magnet.”

There’s a new single in the pipeline and an album due to be recorded in April.

“I feel better than I have in my whole life. I feel like I'm more connected to myself and to the present and doing the work that I love. And I love myself, I’m still f…ed up and dysfunctional and imperfect. But I'm so grateful to be where I am. And I have so much more that I want to do.”