Imagine a society where flirting is acceptable no matter your relationship status

Angela Barnett hails from Taradale and her tūrangawaewae is Piha. She’s a writer, body image activist, mother, and lover of wigs.

OPINION: I was sitting at a shared table and a stranger was sitting opposite me. A young, rather good-looking stranger and our chat was animated. Eyes were sparkling. Then my children started to get rowdy, blowing any ounce of cool I was trying to have but as I stood to go, he gave me the once over. For a fleeting moment, I felt attractive. This younger, hot stranger gave me the look. The full up-and-down the body look.

Then he said: “Your top is inside out.”

He wasn’t giving me the once over, he was giving it to my top as his eyes darted back down to the long white label sticking out of my side that said: “Machine wash in cold water. Do not tumble dry.”

Any feelings of being attractive flowed down my trousers and out of my shoes.

I was just another rushed mother who hadn’t had time to check in the mirror before leaving the house. Nobody was giving me the eye, just my label wafting about.

Sighing, I thought about the earlier years of giving the eye, getting the eye, and the excitement of chatting with somebody new. I miss flirting.

There, I’ve said it.

If you find yourself coupled up in a serious way, flirting is usually wiped off the list, and as someone who suffers from jealousy I’m relieved about that, yet still, I miss it (I am such a hypocrite).

Because flirting is fun.

It’s assumed to be a sign of potential cheating, but the definition of flirting is behaving like you’re attracted to someone but playfully, rather than with serious intentions.

In its truest form, flirting is not about betrayal. It’s about feeling like people find you interesting. It’s about having somebody see you as a stranger would, where they listen to what you say and enjoy your smile and maybe imagine you with no pants on, but they wouldn’t dare say it or do anything about it.

It’s like window shopping. You don’t want to pull out the credit card and purchase the thing and you don't even want to cram yourself into the hot stuffy cubicle and try on the thing. You just want to look and imagine you might buy and then go home with your partner and enjoy them because you’re filled with the sparkle.

Esther Perel, my go-to on relationships, suggests all long-term couples need three people in their situation: the two involved and the third who only exists in the imagination. As the idea of a third - someone sitting on the backbench warmed up and ready - keeps the passion alive.

The fantasy third person is necessary to keep things sparky between the couple and “each person needs to stay connected but with their own sense of aliveness and their own erotic pulse”. One way to create fantasy thirds is to flirt.

However, if you exist in a small, mostly coupled-up-with-children world, if you engage in flirting and let yourself imagine what it might be like to be with someone else’s partner as a brief fantasy, there's no mystery as you usually know about their annoying habit of watching TikTok on the toilet or cutting their toenails in the bath. There are no strangers.

Plus, you never want to hurt anyone. You know that talking to somebody's partner for too long spells trouble; your relationship must be on the rocks. And I would prefer to go without than hurt my friends.

Yet imagine a society where flirting is acceptable with all genders and orientations as long as it’s clear why it’s happening: to make each person feel good, to gas each other up before going back home to the emails and laundry.

As Perel says in Mating in Captivity: “Recognising a potential third in a relationship ensures each partner does not take the other for granted. Understanding that our partner will feel attracted to other people adds spice to relationships. It reminds you that you do not own your partner, and this psychological distance can allow us to see our partner’s beauty through the eyes of a stranger. If you do not allow your partner freedom, it will be harder to produce desire within your relationship.”

And this. “Accepting your partner’s freedom within a relationship means they will be less inclined to seek it out.” Music to my green monster ears!

If only advice like this was slipped under the wedding napkins of brides and grooms instead of faffing about deciding on table decorations.

All I have to do is allow my partner to flirt with others and not get jealous. In the same way, I want to flirt and not hurt anyone or create any jealousy. Just not with my friend's partners.

But first thing first, I better start wearing my tops the right way.