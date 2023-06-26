For the first time in a long time, Keisha Castle-Hughes is really happy to be home

“I left with that real kind of young, scrappy energy that lots of people leave New Zealand with where I was just like, ‘See ya. I'm never looking back',” says Keisha Castle-Hughes.

She’s always punched up, and as her sights turn back towards Aotearoa, former child star Keisha Castle-Hughes tells Michelle Duff how her “scrappy energy” has sustained a successful career – and motherhood – in the spotlight.

There’s a place in all of our hearts for Keisha Castle-Hughes. Who doesn’t remember the scene in Whale Rider when the young Paikea, small-limbed in piupiu on the school stage, gives an impassioned speech dedicated to her koro? He doesn’t believe a girl can lead. She loves him anyway. She is emotional but staunch. Her bottom lip is shaking.

It was the performance of a lifetime. Castle-Hughes became the youngest ever Oscar nominee for best actress. It kick-started a successful career in America, where the former Mt Wellington schoolgirl is currently four seasons into the role of special agent Hana Gibson in CBS series FBI: Most Wanted.

It also brought attention, a lot of it, at an age most girls are figuring out what subjects to take at high school, or what winter sport to play.

It brought constant analysis by women’s magazines and tabloids, whether with her boyfriend at the airport (“They were very cuddly in the games arcade,” a fellow traveller told NZ Woman’s Weekly in 2004), on set in the early days of her teen pregnancy (“our exclusive pictures reveal, Keisha Castle-Hughes’ baby bump is beginning to show”, Woman’s Day, December 2006) or grocery shopping with her 10-month-old daughter, Felicity-Amore (“She was barefoot – and still in her pyjamas!” – an onlooker told Woman’s Day in March 2008).

By the time she left New Zealand for Los Angeles, aged 18, Castle-Hughes was ready.

“I left with that real kind of young, scrappy energy that lots of people leave New Zealand with where I was just like, ‘See ya. I'm never looking back'."

That was then. When I talk to Castle-Hughes, 33, on Zoom from Titirangi, where she’s currently based, green fronds wave outside her window. It can be disjointing, she says, flying from her apartment in Greenwich Village, New York, to the bush in West Auckland; from rushing traffic to birdsong and silence.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Keisha Castle-Hughes wears Gloria camisole, $320, and spindrift, $340, and Alice Lang-Brown earpiece, $250.

But since the pandemic, Castle-Hughes says she has come to yearn for the country she once couldn’t wait to leave behind.

“As I've got older, the things that I think I ran away from have become the things that I now crave and miss the most. The part of home that always felt boring or stifling has become the thing that I really want in my life again.”

That’s not to say the decision to spend more time here has been easy. “It’s been slow, slow steps for me in terms of coming home, because I was also very resistant. I've had to work through a lot of fear around what working in New Zealand looked like.”

In the glare

Castle-Hughes (Ngāti Porou) was 13 when she was thrown into the public eye with Whale Rider, still one of New Zealand’s most well-known films. She grew up in Glen Innes, and was plucked from school at the age of 11 to play the lead role of Paikea.

The film, based on the book by Witi Ihimaera, was a worldwide success. She was unprepared for the scrutiny. “It was an incredible time for me when I was young, but really overwhelming. Just the public profile…I certainly didn't come from a world or a family that were privy to anything to do with being in the public eye,” Castle-Hughes says.

“Whale Rider and its success was absolutely well-deserved, but I don’t think anyone really knew how to handle it. It all happened really quickly.”

Getty Images Castle-Hughes on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, 2004.

Combing through women’s magazines for this piece, I’d argue there was a level of intrusion in Castle-Hughes life in the early 2000s that went beyond what anyone could expect, let alone a teenager.

Some of it you might consider fair game for a celebrity - coverage of public appearances, a bar fight she was involved in, a party where there was criminal activity by a guest - but other stories contained veins of harassment, malice, and racism.

I wonder if we’d think it acceptable now to stalk a crying 13-year-old saying goodbye to her family at the airport, or quote bystanders saying how much KFC they saw a young mum buying. Conjecture around addiction, morals, her family’s past, and her ability to “cope” with young motherhood was common.

Castle-Hughes says media interest was so intense that when she went into hospital to have Felicity-Amore in 2007, she did so under a pseudonym. “They [paparazzi] had camped outside my house, waiting for me to give birth. My midwives were afraid that I couldn't check in under my real name.

“I had a really healthy daughter eventually, but I had a really difficult birth with her. I have this memory of going into surgery, and the anaesthetist was saying this name: ‘Elaine, Elaine,’ and I was like ‘Who are they talking to? Like, can this lady answer the bloody question?’ And it was me. That was the name on the paperwork.”

During the Mirror phone-hacking trial this month, Prince Harry told London’s High Court that constant tabloid scrutiny as a teenager had ruined his childhood, and provoked him to act out. Castle-Hughes says the media here did not focus on her acting ability. “In a lot of ways it completely stripped me of that, and I found that really frustrating. It takes a lot of work to sustain a career and it takes a lot of work to continue to be at a certain level in that career.

“I felt really angry when I was young, and if I were to really unpack it, there was probably a lot of my behaviour that was a bit of a lashing out against that, and going ‘Well, you think that I'm just some party girl, like someone who can't get their shit together? Well, here it is.’ But that very quickly became quite destructive to me.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Castle-Hughes wears Zambesi dress, $695, scarf, $220, and warmers, $295, and Alice Lang-Brown rings, $220. Art by John Reynolds at Starkwhite gallery.

“My saviour and my crutch”

This isn't a sob story. Castle-Hughes says she's "very much an actor," admits to being "a little bit show-offy," and has enjoyed making her living from it for the past two decades. Her most well-known roles since Whale Rider are as Queen Apailana in Star Wars III - Revenge of the Sith (2005) and later Obara Sand in Game of Thrones (2015).

Though not all have been ratings hits, she has had dozens of roles in feature films and television drama. This includes a run of films in America, Australia and back home (The Nativity Story, Hey Hey It’s Esther Blueburger, Piece of My Heart, The Vintner’s Luck) a part in The Walking Dead, a season of canned Showtime show Roadies, and three seasons of The Almighty Johnsons.

Still, she has people wondering what happened to her. (As I was writing this piece, friends asked the same question. “The only thing I’ve seen her in since Whale Rider is Game of Thrones,” one said.)

“Often people will be like, ‘Are you still acting?’ And it's hard for me not to react to that or bite [back],” Castle-Hughes says. “I’m like, ‘I didn't just fall off the face of the Earth, I’ve worked really hard to sustain a career and to work and to support my family.’ But it's not malicious. It's just the way it is.”

One of the first New Zealanders to wrap her arms around Castle-Hughes in Los Angeles was Rena Owen. The Once Were Warriors star says it is a testament to Castle-Hughes skill and tenacity that she’s lasted the distance. “I’ve never recommended acting as a profession and I still don’t. It’s bloody hard. It’s not for everybody, it has to be what you’re born to do otherwise you just don’t stick with it,” Owen says.

“Keisha found something she loved and she was good at and she chose to pursue it. She could have gone off and lived a different life, and anyone who chooses to pursue the life of an artist is a courageous person. She's an original, and the series she is in is wonderful."

Supplied Rena Owen has been a huge supporter of Castle-Hughes throughout her acting career.

After years of hustling, Castle-Hughes says life changed for her in March 2020. She’d recently moved to New York, and just turned 30.

Then, Covid struck. New York went into lockdown on March 23, and Castle-Hughes, alone in her apartment, found herself taking stock of her life. “I was in a position where I couldn't leave, and that brought up a lot of stuff for me. I've worked a lot, work has been very much my saviour, and my crutch. It’s been the place that I've been able to lose myself in for the majority of my life.

“For the first time in almost 20 years, I was forced to kind of sit. I didn't have anywhere to be and I didn't have a call time and I didn't have people telling me what to wear. It was a huge realisation for me, that my entire life revolved around my work. I’d always put a lot of pressure on myself, and then the world just stopped.”

A teenager and a toddler

It was during lockdown she met Donny Grahamer, a fine artist who was working as a camera assistant on FBI: Most Wanted. Like many, theirs was a “fast-track Covid relationship” as they quickly joined each other’s bubbles.

The result; not what she expected from her New York life.“I had gone to New York joking to my friends that this was my Carrie Bradshaw era. And then two years later, I was like, ‘Hey, so I’m married and I'm having another baby’," she laughs.

Motherhood the second time around couldn’t be more different for Castle-Hughes. She and Felicity-Amore have always been a “package deal,” she says, and she credits having her first daughter as a “life-saving moment,” which helped her to realise what was important, and focus energy outside herself. (Now 16, her older daughter lives in New Zealand with her father, Bradley Hull.)

But teen parenthood was hard, and she didn’t think she’d have any more children until she met Grahamer. “It’s so corny but I started having these really weird, overwhelming feelings like ‘Oh my god, I think I want to have a baby. I was like, ‘What’s happening?’ We were both terrified of this idea, and excited by it.”

Matilda is a “force of nature,” she says, who made her turn her sights back towards her own whenua. “It just grounded a lot of things for me, and the prospect of being home again felt more than exciting." She hopes to start Matilda at school here, and says New Zealand is more aligned to her values. “It’s great to have that in your back pocket, your kids can go to school in paradise where it’s safe.”

Getty Images Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson in FBI: Most Wanted.

Castle-Hughes, who once got into a public argument with former Prime Minister John Key - he told her to “stick to acting” over her climate change activism in 2009 - is still big on saving the environment. And while New Zealand is progressive compared to the United States in thinking about climate change, Castle-Hughes says we can go even further. “We should constantly interrogate it. We should never feel like we've reached an [end] point, because we are in a really volatile time and all the things people said were coming are happening.”

Aside from raising children in a climate crisis, there are challenges to being “tethered” between a teenager and a toddler, including being geographically separate from Felicity-Amore, she says.

“It’s funny because mentally and emotionally, I'm finding that a two-year-old and a 16-year-old kind of require and demand similar things. They also give similar responses, which is either elation or aggravation, and not much in between. There's a lot of pouring energy into trying to figure out what they need and what they want, and never quite hitting the mark.”

Showing up

For the first time in a long time, though, Castle-Hughes says she is really happy. “And I don't know if there's been a lot of periods in my life that I could honestly say that I was happy.”

I ask her if she’s spiritual, or religious, and what she does to keep herself well. (She’s previously talked publicly about living with mental illness and addiction.)

Therapy, Castle-Hughes says. “Everyone should go. It’s been the greatest.” She says she’s been going since she was a child, but didn’t take it seriously until her late 20s. “My mindset around it changed in terms of using it as a tool to show up for myself, show up for my family, show up for my relationship, show up for my friends, versus using it as something that needed to help me in a crisis. It’s been a really important part of my life.”

So is being Māori, she says. She grew up “pretty disconnected” from her culture, surrounded by racism she didn’t recognise as such at the time. She did kapa haka at school, and knew she was brown, but says she also used to tell people she was born in Australia as a kind of crutch to prove she wasn’t “totally Māori."

Whale Rider Castle-Hughes in her iconic role in Whale Rider, still one of New Zealandâs most well-known films.

“I used to be like ‘but I was born in Australia,’ and it was this weird kind of self-hatred,” Castle-Hughes says. “I used to feel all this pressure about making Whale Rider and what that meant to Māoridom and like carrying that, while also really feeling disconnected from my own relationship with being Māori.”

When she went to America, she realised the colour of her skin mattered. “I was like ‘holy shit, racism is real’. In New Zealand I could only really audition for ‘Māori’ parts and in America it opened up a banquet.”

But being able to play “ambiguous” characters meant she got mistaken for being white, too. She didn't like that. “All of a sudden I was like, ‘Hold on. No, I'm Maori, I'm indigenous.’ It was unfortunate, but also kind of fortunate, it took me leaving to really start to reconnect with what it meant for me to be Maori.”

She says she has always “flown the Māori flag” overseas, and tries to integrate aspects of Te Ao Māori into her work, life and parenting. “I still have this fantasy of a Māori-led lifestyle that I’d like to lead and I’m not quite there yet, but I’m on the journey.”

Does being Māori overseas come with its own pressure, to uphold certain values? Does she feel this? “We all do to some degree, but I think I've really learned to trust that a win is a win. Being in the room is really important. And it's the same for being a woman. It's the same for being young. When you’re in the room, it’s always a win.”

Main photoshoot credits:

Creative Direction: Phoebe Trezevant

Photographer: Abigail Doughterty

Hair and makeup: Lara Daly