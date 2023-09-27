William Malakai: An everyday Kiwi hero helping us reach our 2030 climate goals

William Malakai, a builder of 25 years, was running his own company when he first visited Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT) in Mangere, Auckland. There he “fell in love with the place and what they do.”

At the trust’s building site, tucked within the sprawling Auckland Airport complex, Malakai and senior high school students work together in the hands-on task of renovating old relocatable houses.

The teenagers come from five, low-decile South Auckland high schools. Alongside the practical work experience, at AECT the students receive vital career education and connections to help them transition into skilled work or apprenticeships. Support ranges from help with getting a driver’s licence through to introductions to a wide range of people and companies within the construction sector.

“It's not a job for everyone,” says Malakai. “You have to be really passionate about it.” The attraction for him is in using his skills and experience to help young people towards a better future.

“You hear stories from the kids and what they’re going through. You try to help as much as you can by being there for them, to guide them,” he says.

Malakai has known his own challenges as a teenager. Born in New Zealand, at six months old he was sent to live with his Tongan grandparents on the island Vava'u. At 15, the lack of a Tongan passport meant an abrupt change to Auckland, city living and speaking English.

The experience has contributed to Malakai’s empathetic teaching style.

“William brings a huge amount of experience and building skills to the project. He also brings a real heart not just for the individual kids, but the team and the bigger picture,” says AECT director Sarah Redmond. “He’s a very gentle, patient, knowledgeable soul.”

Sarah Heeringa Students working on the Forever House at AECT.

Many of the houses at AECT are ex-Kāinga Ora, and might have otherwise been demolished. As well as saving houses from landfill, Malakai and the team use second-hand and repurposed materials wherever possible. Internal walls are sometimes removed and windows added to improve flow and add light.

Small, native timber offcuts have nails removed and are turned into chopping boards, cheese boards and traditional ceremonial weapons.

One of their projects is the Forever House – a formerly derelict farmhouse that’s being transformed into a warm, dry, sustainable home, to be ready for auction in November. Stuff has followed the Forever House’s progress from the night it arrived at AECT on the back of a truck.

Returning houses back into the community is a key component, says Redmond. There’s an ongoing housing crisis in South Auckland, where a shortage of affordable housing contributes to overcrowding. Damp, mouldy dwellings exacerbate grim health statistics.

Sarah Heeringa Malakai with students working on the Forever House (pictured behind), at the AECT’s South Auckland site.

Many households have been hit by the one-two punch of the pandemic and rise in living costs. Malakai says it is common for students to work after school, often contributing earnings towards family expenses. “Rather than be home with mum and dad, they’ll have a part-time job. Some of these kids don't finish until 12 or 1am in the morning, so there’s not enough time for them to study or get enough sleep.”

Mornings at AECT start with hot chocolate and food for those who need it to get through the day. Malakai says a challenging aspect of the job is when students arrive who are not in a good mood. “You know they’ve been through a lot,” he says. “I might just try to be with that kid or pull them into the office for a chat. Hopefully you can have a smile by the end of the day.”

The AECT programme has high rates of attendance rates and placements. This month a student will begin a plumbing apprenticeship, and five more students will soon start apprenticeships at Hawkins Construction.

Malakai says the majority of the kids are very smart. “We’re mentoring them on-site, not just in building skills, but by being there and talking with them. I believe we just need to show them the right way and they'll do a good job in the end.”

The project

Old relocated houses are renovated by senior high school students and sold back to the community.

The impact

Students from low-decile schools are equipped with a range of work and life skills plus connections to help them transition into apprenticeships or skilled employment.

Construction waste in landfills contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. Saving houses from demolition and dumping means resources are reused and emissions are reduced.

