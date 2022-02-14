What's the cov-etiquette on asking about vax status?

Kylie Klein Nixon a senior reporter for Stuff Homed, and an opinion writer. Her topics are social issues, pop culture and life in all its awkward glory.

OPINION: A couple of months ago a mate I hadn’t seen in a while called to let me know she was coming to town. How did I feel about dim sum, she asked. I replied that I felt pretty damned good about them indeed, so we set up a date with some dumplings - the best kind of date, to be honest.

It was then that the niggling little worry crept up on my right and whispered in my ear: “What if she’s not vaccinated?” Can you ask someone if they’re vaccinated? Is that allowed? What if you ask and they’re not, and you have to re-evaluate your entire friendship? What if you ask, and they are vaccinated, but then they’re offended that you thought they wouldn’t be?

kylie klein nixon/Stuff My house, my rules... but what about asking friends and family?

Just what is the Cov-etiquette around asking your mates for their vaccine pass?

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: The “pro-choice” argument against vaccines, explained

* Three people who overcame Covid vaccine hesitancy in their communities - and their advice

* The household dilemmas that divide us, which side are you on?



I think I’ve got the etiquette of masks down pat - in fact I love a good mask, and had invested in a nice box of KN95s just prior to the arrival of Omicron in the community. But I’m still at sea over whether you can ask friends and whānau what their vax status is. And as for asking strangers, forget about it.

Rogelio V Solis/AP N95 masks offer the best protection against the Omicron variant.

It’s just not the done thing to ask someone about a personal medical issue straight to their face - even when it’s a medical issue that could directly affect your own health and wellbeing.

I have asthma and other health issues, and my mum is 73. When we got our first jabs, back in June, we decided we would have a “vaccinated only” entry policy at home.

I even ordered a sticker for the front door - it says “No Vax, No Visit. Thanks!”, in that jaunty covid response font, with a covid-response-yellow block underlining it.

But it sat in a drawer for weeks, because the thought of putting it up made me feel a little uneasy.

Would I wake up to a line of people in tie-dye leggings holding placards demanding I “do my own research” outside my front door?

Or worse - yes, there is something worse than tie-dye leggings - would it incite anger, sneers or abuse from the punishingly small, yet extremely vocal group of people in Aotearoa-NZ who are happy to demand freedom for their right not to accept a life-saving vaccine, but not for my right to steer clear of unvaccinated people if I want to?

Stuff Not the view I want from my front porch: A large group of mostly school-aged protestors gathered at Claudelands Park on November 30 last year.

What’s worse than catching Covid? Confrontation with a stranger, amirite?

I decided to approach my dilemma as I have every dilemma I’ve ever had - amp the drama up to 10 and fret over it until I become so exhausted I cease to care either way, do whatever’s easiest in the moment and deal with the regret later - possibly in therapy.

What? It’s worked for me in the past.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff I’m happily triple vaxxed, and I don’t mind who knows it.

The way I saw it - staring at my ceiling at three in the morning - I had two options:

1. Totally torpedo our decades-long friendship by not asking and instead panic cancel at the last minute with a lame excuse that’s obviously a fib. Later I can hammer the final nail in by writing a column about how difficult it is to be an adult these days and naming her.

2. Meet her for lunch, inevitably spend the next three months convinced I’ve caught Covid and die of hypochondria, gasping that at least it was really good dim sum (we had decided on Dragons, which is objectively the best dim sum in Wellington, but I digress).

If you ever need proof that 3am is the worst time to make a decision about anything, it’s that nonsense. And the fact my nighttime fretting totally failed to yield the most obvious option:

3. Be a bloody grown up. Ask!

No-one worth having lunch with will mind. They will happily tell you, and respect your wishes as you respect theirs, and you can both have a good laugh about it over a delicious mound of salt and pepper squid - either at a restaurant, or picnic style outdoors, where there’s lots of ventilation.

WellingtonNZ Dragons in Wellington offers the ultimate yum cha experience.

As my pal said when I finally pulled on my big girl pants and dropped the question, “We should all be asking each other these kinds of questions all the time”.

It’s called checking in and that’s just what good friends do.