How Kiwi Jessica McCormack is redefining luxury jewellery with 'day diamonds'

With Victoria Beckam and Meghan Markle among her loyal A-list customers, Jessica McCormack is one of our most successful fashion expats.

Jessica McCormack is subtly redefining the way we view, wear and define luxury jewellery.

The Christchurch-born designer behind the London-based jewellery brand of the same name is known for her ability to meld traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics and approaches.

Since launching her eponymous brand in 2008 (after interning at the highly regarded auction house Sotheby’s), McCormack's pieces have become favourites with well-heeled Londoners and Kiwis in the know who want to set themselves apart from the crowd.

They are the type of effortlessly chic people who can wear a plain white T-shirt and jeans and look incredibly put together. They wear a jumble of jewels and rings on each hand and look chic rather than, as I suspect I would, like they've raided a dress up box.

Operating out of a swanky five-storey brick townhouse in the affluent London area of Mayfair, Jessica McCormack the brand is thoroughly British but McCormack the person remains a Kiwi through and through.

“New Zealand's home and that's where everything comes from,” McCormack says when we meet in Auckland’s Herne Bay. She's mixing business with pleasure on her trip home post-pandemic, visiting family but also shooting new campaign imagery at Pakiri, north of Tāmaki Makaurau.

The separation of McCormack’s brand and persona, at least at first, was very intentional. “I didn't want to be a ‘New Zealand designer’. I wanted it to be a London brand. There was a really conscious decision, but that's definitely changed as I've got older and more established.

“It's a British brand but I'm not British,” she says. “It's not British in the sense of the Union Jack, racing green, the royal family and speaking beautifully – I'm not that. But because jewellery is so slow – it's not like fashion where you can come in and [disrupt] – you need to go through the yards of getting to a certain level.”

Now that the brand has earned its stripes so to speak, McCormack feels emboldened to incorporate more of her Kiwi identity into the commercial side of her offering.

"It's all very New Zealand, South Pacific," she says of a new floor of the brand’s London townhouse that houses the Love Beyond collection, where a mirror installation by Dutch-Kiwi designer Sabine Marcelis and a Samoan tapa cloth stand proudly alongside Edwardian Museum display cases. "It's nice to finally be able to do that as the inspiration for the interiors and the vibe."

Supplied Jessica McCormack jewellery housed at 7 Carlos Place, in the affluent London area of Mayfair.

Although the brand now maintains a well cultivated clientele base among London's heritage jewellery brands, breaking into a market that seemed already set in stone wasn't a walk in the park. Initially the English struggled to get their heads around McCormack's non-traditional approach to jewels.

"Changing their thought process around how jewellery should be worn, and how it should be used, took time. It was either the crown jewels or nothing," she shares. "There's a loyalty and a trust that needs to be built but once you're in, you're in."

Helping McCormack “in” was backing from two heavyweights in the industry: Michael Rosenfeld, a third-generation diamantaire, and Rachel Diamond, whose great-grandfather Ernest Oppenheimer founded the De Beers diamond company.

Almost 15 years after starting her brand McCormack now counts A-list celebrities, collectors and "self-made, self-purchasers" among her loyal clients. As they say on TikTok, the girls who get it, get it.

Supplied Jessica McCormack’s Day Diamonds.

It is predominantly women who “get” and appreciate McCormack's ethos. McCormack says 70% of her clients are women buying jewellery for themselves.

While she's constantly drawing inspiration from her clients, McCormack's intrinsic playfulness with jewels isn't so recently honed - she recalls it was her father, art dealer and auctioneer John McCormack, who instilled in her a love of things that brought joy over all else.

"When I was younger, I would go to auctions and buy crates of jewellery that I would play around with, creating new pieces from it – that’s where it began for me."

The experimental outlook that is evident in her work today. Most people will have heard of the four C's associated with diamonds - carat, cut, colour and clarity - but much of the intangible charm of McCormack's pieces comes from what she refers to as the fifth C: character.

Her designs, such as her Tripset Hoop, $36,200 with alternating blackened white and yellow gold hoops as well as dangling round, heart and pear-shaped diamonds are, she says, intentionally "fun, but not too kooky or out there".

"They're a little bit feminine, a little bit masculine, a little bit fun but also serious, because there is a price tag attached with it.”

McCormack expertly mixes different sized stones or deploys slightly off-centre settings to cast a casualness over her megawatt pieces. She points to a pear shaped diamond ring with the stone tilting on an angle slightly as an example of how a classic design can be made more interesting and relaxed.

Most of the brand's jewels are set in their signature cut down technique that was used by the Georgians. "Rather than using four claws, they pushed metal around the girdle - the pointy end of the stone - to secure it in place," explains McCormack. "It softens the diamond, it's very classic but it's very cool. For jewellery, the devil is in the detail, it's those tiny adjustments and colour mixing."

Supplied Small details like off-centre settings set McCormack’s jewellery apart.

These technical details go a long way in setting McCormack's jewellery apart. They are perhaps imperceptible to the casual observer, who just knows that the pieces look and feel different. It’s jewellery made with and for the female gaze.

“Much like the art world, diamonds can be very intimidating,” reflects McCormack. “With art – I know what I know and I know what I like – but I'm not an expert and I think it's like that with jewellery. You don't need to be an expert, you just need to know what you're drawn to visually and emotionally.”

Having said that, McCormack designs with the acknowledgement that diamonds, even fun ones, are not a frivolous purchase. They’re often a milestone purchase, and therefore should work for all aspects of your life. McCormack’s answer is a concept she refers to as “Day Diamonds”.

“I will drop the children at school in them, I can walk through Hyde Park to work, I can work all day and go out and I don't have to think about them. It makes things really easy and wearable,” she says. “Yes we have special occasion things, but even our best-selling necklaces you should be able to put on with a T-shirt and jeans.”

Supplied The intangible charm of McCormack's pieces comes from what she refers to as the fifth C: character.

McCormack epitomises that approach: when we meet she's wearing a casually loose but beautifully tailored blazer with a simple (read: chic) white T-shirt, over which she has layered a gold pendant necklace with an engraved smiley face with two oval diamonds for eyes. It's very cool, disarmingly so for an item that retails at $14,750.

The brand’s look is one that speaks to the concept of stealth wealth, a softened sense of style that is still unmistakably expensive without screaming it. It is a redefinition of the hallmarks of luxury, with nary a velvet rope in sight.

“The word luxury gets so bandied about now," agrees McCormack. “Everything is luxury apparently. It's a label.

“That idea of luxury where you can buy something in an airport from any brand, for me, is not luxury…

“When it comes to jewellery, it's about being able to buy something that you really love, wear and use - and that brings joy to other people. A luxury is something that is worn and loved and used. It's not really a price point.”

There's also an allure to scarcity, which is not a new concept in the diamond game. “Part of the reason it's taken [the brand] so long to mature is because I've never wanted to do that,” she says. “There was a decision point where we could get it made offshore in bulk and sell it in stores all over the world or do this and so I'm sticking with this."

Sticking to what she knows, and trusts, means that McCormack's exclusive retailer in New Zealand is the Simon James concept store in Herne Bay, which is owned and operated by McCormack’s sister Georgina and her husband, designer Simon James.

The store recently fitted a dedicated space in-store to view McCormack's works, with a view of replicating some of the experience perfected at the brand’s Mayfair townhouse.

As to what's next for Jessica McCormack the designer, and the brand? There have been opportunities to expand to further locations, but that friction between accessibility and control plays on McCormack’s mind.

"I would like to be able to do more,” she says. “It's a good problem to have – not being able to keep up with demand. It's special and it’s luxury.”