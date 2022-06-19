How Matariki helped Miriama Kamo deal with the grief of losing her father

Miriama Kamo, TVNZ journalist and author, has written a diary of the death of her father, and how Matariki is the time when those who have passed are released to the stars.

Matariki is a time to rest and draw loved ones close, but can it also provide a framework for expressing grief? Miriama Kamo, who lost her father Raynol Kamo during lockdown last year, discovers that it’s the perfect time.

Here she shares the diary she began two weeks after Raynol died, as the whānau waited, desperate to be able to hold a tangi.

SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

LEVEL 4: Dad died a fortnight ago. It was day 1 of lockdown. He died with just one family member by his bedside. My older brother Ward. The rest of us had to leave the hospital at 11pm the night before because of the lockdown rules. We were going to take shifts starting from the next morning, but Dad passed.

READ MORE:

* 'We can begin to plant kūmara': Witi Ihimaera on his favourite Matariki metaphor

* Shine your light this Matariki: Three wāhine on what beauty means to them

* New Matariki tohu a 'metaphor as a nation coming together', says designer



I’ve written myself through a lot of hard times. I wrote a whole diary during and after losing my first pregnancy, it was my own personal therapist. But I haven’t been able to write about Dad, until now. I even imposed a ban on social media until recently too, as if the act of posting was frippery, no matter the subject. I couldn’t say that my Dad had passed, couldn’t write it in words, couldn’t share the news, except by reposting anything Ward wrote.

And so, here I am, on the two-week anniversary of his death. But he’s still with us. That’s the truth. My father has passed, but his body has not been laid to rest. Not being able to grieve properly, to honour our loved ones in the way they deserve, to observe the normal rites of passage, is horrific.

There’s a quality of shock which is best left uninvestigated, even knowing that it’ll surface in some other way over time. It’s deep and primal. We celebrate life and we grieve death, we’ve ritualised these occasions so that we can express how deeply felt, how important, our connections are. But I can’t do that. None of our whānau can. Not yet, anyway.

Jason Dorday/Stuff “Matariki has given me an opportunity to express and release more grief,” writes Miriama Kamo.

We had a choice: let Dad be buried alone with no family in attendance, or wait until alert levels allowed us to hold a tangi. Both choices were painful - literally painful - a deep solar plexus ache that radiated to the brain, to the toes. Dad has lain in a funeral home in Christchurch since.

We’re unable to touch him, to be with him, to honour him. Yet, to bury him, without any members of the whānau there, that is unimaginable. We had so many talks; between ourselves as siblings, and with the wider whānau, our aunties and cousins. We all agreed - we are keeping Dad, until we can hold a tangi.

We’re so lucky. Our undertaker Betsy is a whanaunga. She’s with Dad every day, checking on him, making sure he’s not alone. And we are able to see him anytime we want, although only via her phone. Betsy massages Dad’s face with cream every morning to keep him looking good. Actually, he looks amazing. Weirdly, Dad looks better now than in the final days of his life. In fact, his preparation took 10 years off him. He looks like the Dad that put on silly voices, did funny dances, and was always trying to make us laugh.

Supplied Miriama Kamo with her mother and father on her wedding day.

SEPTEMBER 3, 2021

I’m struggling with this new relationship with Dad, where he is no longer here and able to be touched but, rather, in this new state of deadness. I’ve just realised I could’ve said “state of death” but that seems even more in the past, somehow. “Deadness”. I feel like Dad is negotiating this new state too, what does it mean, how do I act, who can I talk to and how?

We had a conversation in my dreams last night. I asked Dad about his dementia care hospital, which he was in for about three months. I said, “you must have hated it”, and he said “no”. What about the other patients, that must’ve been hard? To my surprise, he said, “no, they weren’t so bad either.” My expectation that he’d say “it was awful” was happily thwarted.

But there was a “but”. The problem is that when I woke, I couldn’t remember his exact words, but it was something like “it’s just that it wasn’t ‘my’ place.” And a sense of “and I wasn’t with you guys.” There was no judgement implied, only a statement of fact. I would’ve preferred it if you guys, my family, had been there.

We so need whānau-based elder-care homes.

In the shower this morning I remembered how I’d gone to see Dad the morning he’d died. Instead of wailing, as I’d thought I might, I felt a rush of gratitude. As I dashed to his side I said, “oh yay Dad, you did it, you went, well done!” I stroked his head and kissed him and said, “good on you Dad.” Then came the tears, a gentle mix of grief and gratitude. Somewhat prettier than the days to come…

Supplied “There’s such a deep knowing that you never reach the right age where the loss of a parent is acceptable. It’s such a deep and primal psychic hit.”

SEPTEMBER 4, 2021

I want to record some things, so I don’t forget. Snippets of what happened:

The nurse who said that we needed to leave and that, because of lockdown, “no-one should be with him”. I appealed to her that he was dying, so she said she’d allow one person. I still feel cut through, like a gale in a hallway; cold, harsh air howling right through me when I imagine that Dad could’ve died alone. Alone in an empty hospital room.

Dad would reach into the air, staring into space, as if seeing something or someone. My cousin was resolute, it was whānau he was seeing.

On the day Dad was admitted to hospital I wasn’t sure how serious it was, and whether to dash down from Auckland. Around lunchtime, I had strong visions of Nana and Papa’s house in Milton St. Nana was around, I realised, but not quite ready to take him. I had time to get there, but had to leave straight away. I was in Christchurch with my sister within hours. Just before borders closed.

The night after Dad died, I dreamed that Mum texted Dad to see how he was, he responded “I’m OK. I’m missing you.”

My cousins arrived at the hospital hours before us. When we arrived in the hospital ward we followed the sounds of their singing, an evocation that stretched back to childhood - their voices so unchanged, singing him sweetly to the other side.

On the morning of Dad’s passing, Mum said she woke to hear him saying “hello Mama!” as he used to do every morning. She heard him clear as day.

Washing Dad after his passing was one of the most incredible things I’ve done in my life. I felt so lucky and privileged to do this one last thing for my father.

I stayed in Christchurch for around 10 days, then reluctantly returned to Auckland. Without Dad, and without closure. I hated the first three weeks back home. Grey, cold and locked down. It was the greyest time of my life.

FATHERS DAY

A little bittersweet, but I was still riding off the back of that wonderful dream. I hadn’t seen Papa in years, and it makes me smile to write of it now. His elegance, his face breaking into an impish grin only when I kept poking at him saying “Papa, it’s you, you’re here, you’re here!”

Te Rerehua and I made breakfast, lunch and dinner for Mike - we spoiled him. That felt good. Had messages from people who knew it was my first Father’s Day without Dad. Cried once when I considered the notion of us having to have a 10 person tangi if Dad’s body doesn’t hold through. Please God, let the levels drop to one soon - I realise how desperate I am to have Dad’s tangi, that it’s a constant buzz in the background of the everyday…

Jason Dorday/Stuff Kamo often has moments where she feels her Dad in everything. “According to Matariki belief, he will become a star at the rising of the cluster this year.”

September 7, 2021

I saw Dad on the phone again today, and called out cheerily, “Hi Dad!” Kyla, Mum, Aunty Tutu, Eugene and Lorna all went to see Dad at the undertakers and phoned us in. How extraordinary that we can still see him after three weeks. Normally we bury people within three days, so it’s truly remarkable to know that we can see him every day until his tangi, if we want.

It could be six weeks of seeing Dad before he’s finally buried. It’s the strangest, most drawn-out farewell of a loved one ever. Of course, in the old days, it wasn’t so unusual. Our people left the tūpāpaku, the body, in the open; they remained part of everyday life until their bodies pretty much dissipated. In fact, my friend Aroha said we could look at it that way, that Dad’s just bringing back the old ways… that made me cry a little.

September 11, 2021

There are moments where I feel Dad in everything - just now, feeling his hand pulling the curtains back, resting on the balustrade, touching the heat controller. I feel his hand under mine, a kind of shadowy imprint of the before. It’s peaceful, joyful, promising. I know he’s there…

There’s such a deep knowing that you never reach the right age where the loss of a parent is acceptable. It’s such a deep and primal psychic hit. The man responsible for my being, who raised me, loved me, cared about my life - the first man I ever loved, is gone. I knew it was coming, but it hit hard nonetheless... though, I realise, with a dark pinch inside, that I still haven’t processed his loss. He’s still here, and at some point, I will have to face it - all of it - that I can’t hold onto him forever. He’s still earthside.. bloody hell. Oh, that makes me cry…

Jason Dorday/Stuff “I’ve written myself through a lot of hard times.”

September 21, 2021

Betsy rang yesterday and said that Dad had deteriorated over the weekend. Just like that. Deteriorated.

I can’t help wincing as I write this. My precious, darling father - this is happening to him. My heart can barely hold it.

The conversation undid me. But I wouldn’t face the result of that undoing until the evening. Instead I carried it in the background of every conversation, every laugh, every silly comment, every hui throughout the day. But then, that night, Mike was explaining to Sam that it would be a closed casket, and I couldn’t listen to their conversation. I had to get away. I went to my room.

Our speaker “Alexa” had decided earlier that I should listen to 80s R’n’B and I realised that it was the most ridiculous thing to listen to Prince’s 1999 while sobbing. But, oddly, and perhaps it was the nostalgia, the upbeat songs facilitated the tears. Because crying doesn’t come easily to me. But I couldn’t stop.

The rest of the evening was spent in episodic undoing. In Mike’s arms, while teaching Te Rerehua how to handle my upset, playing with the dog, writing emails and, perhaps most ridiculously, mending a top. It turns out you can be in full, wretched, uncontrollable wails while unpicking a seam.

And so, here we are. We go back to level 3 tomorrow night. The virus is not under control. We may need to eliminate the elimination strategy. And my father remains unburied.

Supplied This Matariki will be a special time for Kamo and her family, “To acknowledge and celebrate Dad’s life. And to see him again, as a star. It feels good. I can’t wait.”

October 11, 2021

We’ve set the date, it’s October 23. It won’t be a tangi, lockdown restrictions... So, it’ll be a restricted service. I won’t be there. Dad’s children, his grandchildren, his friends, his family, so few of us will be there.

It’s all I can say.

May 24, 2022

It’s been six months. I’ve been able to accept Dad’s passing, though sometimes I have to remind myself he’s gone. There is something unfinished though. Like the wound is healing, but there’s a stubborn holdout resisting all medical attention. We have pulled the curtain between the two worlds, but the door remains open.

I’m grateful to Rangi Mātāmua. We were in the final throes of writing our book (Matariki Around the World, a Cluster of Stars, a Cluster of Stories) when he rang. He talked to me about the atua Taramainuku who scoops up those who’ve passed during the year, then releases them at the rising of the Matariki cluster. “So, Miri,” Rangi said, “your Dad will be released into the heavens this year to become a star. And I’d like you to use the space that I’d have used for my own acknowledgements to dedicate our book to him.”

I’m still kinda wobbly when I remember Rangi offering this. Not just that he would sacrifice his own space to me, but that he offered me a framework to express my grief and channel it towards a date, a time where so many will be in concert with me. I won’t be alone.

I know that Dad has been in company for the last six months and that, according to Matariki belief, he will become a star at the rising of the cluster this year.

I hold a number of beliefs around death. I was raised by my parents as a Catholic. But somehow my different beliefs don’t compete, they just serve to underline each other. Matariki has given me an opportunity to express and release more grief. To acknowledge and celebrate Dad’s life. And to see him again, as a star. It feels good. I can’t wait.