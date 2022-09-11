Lord of the Rings: Kiwi actor Leon Wadham on playing the Donald Trump Jr of Middle-earth

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.

Leon Wadham has gone from the Kiwi small screen to the international stratosphere, starring in the new Lord of the Rings TV series. But how does it feel to be playing Middle-earth’s version of Donald Trump Jr? Kylie Klein Nixon spoke to the actor to find out.

Kiwi actor Leon Wadham​ has survived a Hollywood trial by fire most actors can only dream of.

Two weeks before we talk, he experienced his first San Diego Comic-Con, walking onto the infamous Hall H stage in front of 6500 screaming fans with the cast of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power.

"I had never imagined myself in that context," says Wadham, who plays Kemen​, a nobleman of Númenor on the show. He’s in London, enjoying the hot, hot weather, and psyching himself up for the Rings of Power press junket that will kick off a couple of weeks after we catch up.

"I had seen news from Comic-Con year after year, but never imagined I would be in Hall H. It was completely surreal. There's so much love in that room."

Luckily, he had an expert on hand in castmate Benjamin Walker – Rings’ elven High King Gil-galad​ – who along with his wife, Kaya Scodelario​ (The Maze Runner), was a Comic-Con veteran.

"He said, 'you will not be able to prepare for the sound of six and a half thousand people excited to see you'. And he was right. You could feel the sound of them cheering. It was an out-of-body experience.”

An actor, writer and director for the stage and screen, Wadham is probably best known as Levi Hirsch​ in TVNZ 2’s local series Go Girls. Hall H histrionics and the high fantasy world of Tolkien seem like a long way from his career back home. But in some ways, it is a sign he has come full circle.

Matt Grace/Prime Video Leon Wadham Lord of the Rings star for Sunday magazine

LOTR was ‘like oxygen’

A self-described fan of Sir Peter Jackson’s “phenomenal achievements”, Wadham, 32, was growing up in Wellington while Jackson was making his Lord of the Rings trilogy.

"The stories were inescapable. They were like oxygen living in Wellington, you didn't even think about them because they were everywhere,” he says.

“I remember being in intermediate when they were all coming out, and the pride you felt as a New Zealander, and having lived around the corner from where this astonishing thing had been made.”

Despite having Middle-earth on his doorstep, he never imagined he’d be involved in adding to Aotearoa’s Tolkien legacy.

A performance and production polymath, Wadham graduated from Toi Whakaari drama school in 2009. Star turns in Go Girls, The Brokenwood Mysteries, Under The Mountain, Terry Teo and Power Rangers Beast Morphers on the small screen followed, along with roles in 2013’s coming-of-age drama Shopping, opposite Julian Dennison, and the 2017 remake of Goodbye, Pork Pie on the big screen.

Somewhere in there he found time to co-write and direct for the theatre, write TV comedy Sunny Skies, direct episodes of Three’s Golden Boy and write and direct Alice Snedden’s Bad News for RNZ and The Spinoff – he’s finishing up the final episodes of the show long distance from the UK when we talk.

Of the three disciplines, “writing is the most painful” for him.

"I don't understand why people enjoy it. It can be really fun to be on a table with people bouncing around ideas, but the act of sitting down by yourself to write something is personally excruciating."

Amazon/Supplied Leon Wadham as Kemen in Rings of Power.

For the past five years, directing has been his focus, but he’s as happy to flip between the disciplines, as he is to try his hand at comedy or drama.

“It's not really a case of preferring one or the other. It was a case of going, ‘how can I always be involved in this world that I love? And how can I always be doing something I believe in?’.

He had to add as many strings to his bow as he could, because at drama school he was told that barely 2% of actors make a living at acting.

“When you're in that environment, in the back of your mind, you go, 'that will be me'.

“I definitely wanted to prepare myself for the possibility that I'd need to be doing something else, but I'd rather stay in storytelling. I’d rather get to work with actors and directors, no matter the role I'm in, seeing different approaches, exploring different genres and narratives - to always be in that furnace".

He even got to stretch his writing legs a little on Rings, when showrunner Patrick McKay would turn to him during the shoot and say, “You're a writer, what do you reckon?”

“I was flattered.”

SUPPLIED Wadham, Rose Matafeo and Alice Snedden have worked together on a number of projects.

The world is just catching up

“I've always said that he is a star, even though he doesn't generally agree," says comic, writer and actor Alice Snedden, who has worked with Wadham on her show Bad News since 2020, and calls him her "platonic life partner".

"Leo's greatest strength, as a friend to me, is his ability to laugh at my emotional distress in a way that makes me also find it funny.

"He is a big old well of emotional support and complete practical ineffectiveness as a friend, but when we're at work for some reason, he's extremely analytical, practical and efficient.”

The Rings casting process was, “so long and so anxiety filled” for Wadham, and Snedden was delighted - albeit unsurprised - when he got the part.

“[His success] makes complete sense to me. It’s just the world catching up to what I think of him,” she says.

"I think he is striving for stability. He is so talented, and when you are that talented and innately creative, you want to find bigger and better ways to explore and express that.

"That's his ambition, it's not strictly commercial. He's creatively ambitious."

‘People have told me I might be kidding myself’

So has that creative ambition prepared him for the possibility of being the next big thing in the Lord of the Rings fandom? Is he in any way prepared for the Bret McKenzie/Figwit effect​?

“I am not,” Wadham says, with a laugh that sounds a tad on the nervous side.

“I keep making it smaller in my head to survive I think. You have to get through Galadriel [Morfydd Clark], you have to get through Elrond [Robert Aramayo​] before you get to me. Surely it's not going to be too full on.

“Also, I live in Auckland, I see Karl Urban [Éomer of Rohan in Jackson’s Lord of the Rings] at my local mall every couple of weeks, and he seems to be living his life with no issue. So, I keep assuming that I won't notice the difference, but people have told me that I might be kidding myself."

We’ll soon find out. The first three episodes have dropped, by now they will have been seen and dissected in its minutiae by the millions of Rings’ fans worldwide who’ve been champing at the bit to go “there and back again” since Amazon first announced the show back in 2017.

Neither the kingdom of Númenor nor Wadham appear in the first two scene-setting episodes, but trailers hint the real action will kick off when intrigues of the Númenorean court come into play.

Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Leon Wadham as Kemen; Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent MÃ­riel, Trystan Gravelle as PharazÃ´n, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, Ema Horvath as EÃ¤rien, Maxim Baldry as Isildur.

The Donald Trump Jr of Middle-earth

A quick lore check, for those among you who haven't spent hours poring over Tolkien’s weighty fantasy tomes: Rings is based on Tolkien’s fictional history of Middle-earth, which appears in the appendices of Lord of the Rings, and The Silmarillion.

This is where Númenor, a lush and wealthy island state populated by the very best of humanity about halfway between the mystical home of the elves, Valinor, and Middle-earth, is first described.

The long-lost ancestral home of the Dunedain (Viggo Mortensen’s Aragorn, from Jackson’s films, is one of them), Tolkien was inspired by - spoiler alert - legends of the lost kingdoms of Atlantis and Lyonesse when he was writing about Númenor, so make of that what you will.

The point being, these are semi-sacred texts as far as many super fans are concerned.

So, while he might not be pre-primed for fans swooning at his feet and having screeds of fan-fiction written about him, Wadham is primed for a little controversy: Kemen, the privileged and indolent son of Chancellor Pharazôn​ (Trystan Gravelle),​ does not appear in JRR Tolkien’s appendices or The Silmarillion. He was created for the show.

"I really enjoy playing him," says Wadham.

Pharazôn is a man very much focused on empire building, and his legacy, but like many privileged kids Kemen is not thinking about his legacy, “he's thinking about how great it is to be born into extreme privilege”.

"It would be very easy for him to become a monster if given the right nudge because he's never had to want for anything, he's been born into an unbelievable position in a golden age.

“The struggle with him and his dad, I think, is that the status quo has worked for him so well. He's never really had to bring any new ideas to the table because he's living a really cushy life."

He sounds like the Donald Trump Jr of Middle-earth.

"I definitely thought about political figures at our current time,” Wadham says.

“What's interesting in our story is that you've got people who've been carrying heavy burdens for in some cases for thousands of years [the Elves]. And then you've got this character who's never really known struggle in his life."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Wadham at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

A bit Tolkien, a bit Indiana Jones

When he talks about the characters Kemen shares his world with, it’s not “Isildur” it’s “Iss-ell-duuur”, not “Pharazôn”, but “Fah-rra-son”. Tolkien super-fans will be happy to know Wadham’s Quenya, the ancient Elvish language devised by Tolkien, is flawless.

It’s a testament to how deep he went into Tolkien’s complex lore, which he describes as a “delicate balance”.

"You don't want to drown in it. It's obviously so useful to a point, but then you've got to go, 'can I play all of these ideas, or am I going to look like somebody who's having a migraine?'”

The cast was surrounded by experts that would help them, "distil all that information into something you can use".

Dialect coach Leith McPherson, who worked on Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy, was "an absolute genius” guiding him through the dos and don’ts, the sounds and “the pronunciation of anything you can imagine, inside out".

Supplied "There were moments where I thought, 'maybe it's time to just park my Tolkien brain and pick up my Indiana Jones brain'."

"It really felt like the parameters of each world, each role, was so clear, you could just have a truthful experience inside those bounds.”

And then there were times he looked outside the lore for more modern and dynamic inspiration. The Rings’ stunt co-ordinator was Vic Armstrong, who was also Harrison Ford's stunt double in the 80s.

Wadham ended up watching “a bunch of Indiana Jones” in preparation; the classic films just seemed to capture that spirit of adventure show runners J D Payne​ and Patrick McKay ​were aiming for.

"[During shooting] there were moments where I thought, 'maybe it's time to just park my Tolkien brain and pick up my Indiana Jones brain, and see how that can inform what we're doing today’.

"It's about allowing yourself to find the fun and the joy of that – childlike wonder is something I always think about with Tolkien.”

Berenice Bautista/AP "It never occurred to me that the production could move - when we found out, my first thought was just of our industry.”

Keep it secret, keep it safe

Prior to its launch, details about Rings were so carefully guarded Amazon asked reviewers – including this writer – to sign NDAs and lock up our phones before they’d let us get a peek.

Now the show’s first episodes have been seen by the world, we can put one fan fear to rest: it looks incredible, and incredibly faithful to Jackson’s original vision for Middle-earth.

In fact, it’s so faithful, you could just about take any scene out of the two episodes we were shown, drop it into the original films, and not be able to tell it was from a different production.

Part of that has to be down to shooting in New Zealand and countryside that has, for better or worse, become synonymous with Middle-earth - which is why news the production would be relocating to the UK for the four, planned future seasons was met with some shock by the cast and Kiwi crew, alike.

"It never occurred to me that the production could move - when we found out, my first thought was just of our industry. It's been a huge relief to see a lot of local and international productions come to fill the gap we've left.

“I'm really excited about sharing this season, which unmistakably has our stamp on it, with the world. The talents and the beauty of New Zealand is kind of undeniable in season one. So I'm grateful that we could have started the journey there,” says Wadham.

“It really did feel like a waking dream.”

The Rings of Power drops every Friday on Amazon Prime.