Wellington Paranormal's Karen O'Leary is the ultimate yes person

When you’ve battled supernatural creatures on the mean streets of Wellington, surviving on a deserted beach with a bunch of other celebrities should be a walk in the park.

Actor, comedian and early childhood educator Karen O’Leary is joining the cast of Celebrity Treasure Island for the reality show’s latest season.

Now 44, O’Leary was working as an early childhood teacher when she acted in the vampire comedy feature film, What We Do in the Shadows, something she agreed to simply because she is “terrible at saying no”.

And from there, her role as Wellington Paranormal cop Officer O’Leary has won fans around the world. She and son Melvyn,10, live in Wellington.

READ MORE:

* How Wellington Paranormal actress Karen O'Leary is battling boredom in MIQ

* My Wellington: 'Creative, positive and collaborative'

* Jemaine Clement's ordinary life



I wish 10 years ago I knew…

I was 34 and I wish I knew that in the year 2012, my life would start to change - and then over the next 10 years it would keep changing dramatically. It would keep in line with my philosophy of always saying yes to opportunities - you never know what might happen. And now look at me!

What We Do in the Shadows was filmed in 2012, and Wellington Paranormal came a couple of years after that. That was the first time I had tried acting. It is working out so far, but I’m also very lucky and very much enjoying it.

I wish I could swap lives with…

I’m very happy with my life, but I’ve always loved sports, so maybe for a day I could be Sarah Hirini, who plays rugby sevens for New Zealand. She looks pretty fit and is great at rugby, so that would be cool. I used to play rugby at school. In my head, I’m an amazing sports person, but I wish my actual natural prowess matched up.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sarah Hirini of Team New Zealand breaks away from Kumari Dilrukshi of Team Sri Lanka during the Women's Rugby Sevens Pool in England.

I wish every day I could eat…

I have a bit of a roll theme here. So either, sausage rolls or asparagus rolls. Both Kiwi classics - I need to not think about what vegetarians will think of me, but I don’t want to lie - sausage rolls, I can’t go past them.

The person I wish was on a banknote is…

I’d put Helen Clark on a banknote.

I think she’s an amazing leader, and I think she’s done amazing things that she continued to do with the UN. I think she’s inspirational, very smart, and cares about people, which I think is a really important thing.

supplied Mike Minogue, Maaka Pohatu and Karen O'Leary as police officers in the local comedy Wellington Paranormal.

The noise I never wish to hear again is….

It makes me feel gross just saying it, but someone biting into an ice block. I just can’t handle it. That and when my nana used to file her nails with an emery board. I can do nails down a blackboard - I used to do that to annoy the other teachers - but there’s a real scratchiness and texture to an emery board that makes me feel a bit sick.

I wish I could spend a Sunday with…

I would always want to hang out with my darling son Melvyn. He’s 10, almost 11. We like to do the Stuff quiz and we like to play Worldle - not the word one, but where you have to guess the country - and we like to play the odd game of Scrabble. We like to try and make jokes from language.

I wish I could live in…

Wellington - and I do. I’m an absolutely staunch Wellingtonian, I’ve lived here all my life. In saying that, I wish I could live in Wellington in my own home, but that’s something I’ve got in the pipeline, and we’ll find an amazing spot to buy a house and live there.

What keeps me here is my family and the people and the collaborative nature of the people that live in Wellington. And it’s a very creative city. In my opinion, we are people focused, we want to look after people, and we value diversity, rather than seeing it as a barrier, which I think is so important.

unsplash O’Leary is the happiest living in the creative and diverse city of Wellington.

I wish New Zealand was more…

I’m tempted to say rugby test wines, but seriously, aware of the importance of valuing and appreciating diversity.

If you are lucky enough to have a positive outlook, then use that to create goodness. If you can help someone, then help them, and if you need help, please ask for it.

Celebrity Treasure Island starts Monday 5 September on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+

Karen’s quick shots:

Beach/Bush

Hot/Cold

Zombies/Vampires - having dealt with both, neither!

Dancefloor/Karaoke

Ambition/Comfort

Tell a joke/hear a joke

Pen/Pencil

See the future/change the past

Cat/Dog

Text/call

Apples/Oranges

Big party/quiet gathering

Book/Film