WATCH: Inside Sid Sahrawat's new Auckland restaurant, Kol

Growing up in Chennai, India, Sid Sahrawat dreamed of becoming a pro tennis player, but life had other ideas. Though he still has a mean backhand, Sahrawat traded tennis court for tandoor from age 14, and has now spent more than half his life in kitchens, running several of Auckland’s most-awarded eateries alongside his wife, Chand.

The couple currently owns and operates Cassia, Cassia at Home and Sid at The French Café, with a new bar venture called Kol recently opening on Ponsonby Rd.

“We love cooking fresh seasonal produce with charcoal, whether that’s Indian food or any other cuisine. We wanted a new place where you could stop in for a cocktail or glass of Champagne and have some snacks that are cooked in a tandoor or over a charcoal fire. The flavour is unbeatable.”

Sahrawat lives in Auckland with Chand, daughter Zoya, 11, son Roan, 7, and maltese / fox terrier, Odin.

Supplied Sid Sahrawat’s new bar venture, Kol, has recently opened on Auckland’s Ponsonby Rd.

I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I’D KNOWN…

That everything we took for granted could just change overnight. The uncertain times during the pandemic made us consider what was really important in life, which was relationships, really, with family and friends, and in our case, also diners, who we really missed during lockdowns.

You need to appreciate the good things while you have them, because no matter how much control we think we have in life, things can change very fast.

I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

Roger Federer. Before I became a chef, I wanted to be a tennis player, and used to play every day in school. Funnily enough, Roger and I share the same birthday. He is a hero of mine. I have always admired his passion, his dedication, his skill, and the way he handles his temper better than a lot of other players. He’s such a cool customer.

Kin Cheung/AP Roger Federer returns the ball as he and Rafael Nadal play in a Laver Cup doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 arena in London, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

I WISH, EVERY DAY I COULD EAT…

Truffles. There are so many foods I could choose from, but I’m a big sucker for truffles. So it would be a nice piece of beef, cooked over charcoal, with potato or pasta on the side, and a big hunk of truffle shaved on top.

I WISH I COULD LIVE IN…

Singapore. It’s so connected to the world, and has great food, with a nice balance between upmarket restaurants and street food. And if you drive 15 minutes from the CBD and you get to Sentosa Island, which is a great place for kids, too.

THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

Sir Edmund Hillary, which is good, because he’s already on the five dollar note! I have so much respect for that man, and the drive he had, and all the things he did for New Zealand. Climbing Mt Everest was incredible, of course, but he also did a lot of important charity work. I’m glad he’s on a banknote.

THE NOISE I WISH I COULD NEVER HEAR AGAIN IS…

The sound a plane makes when it hits turbulence. It’s so scary! When I was younger, I didn’t really care at all about a plane bouncing around in the sky, but now I don’t like the sounds or feeling of turbulence, especially those big drops that sometimes happen in the sky. I trust the machinery and the pilot’s skill, of course, but chefs are often control freaks, and I hate the fact that turbulence is so out of your control.

I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

Rene Redzepi, who's the owner of Noma in Copenhagen. He’s really changed how people think about food. Back in the day, it was all about prestigious luxury ingredients, but a decade or so ago, Rene started using a lot of obscure seasonal Scandinavian ingredients to create beautiful flavour combinations, often using foraged or fermented raw materials.

I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

Inclusive. It feels like this place is a lot more divided along racial, political or religious lines than it used to be, which is sad. But food brings people together, right? I hope we can find ways to be more tolerant and kind to one another, and sit around the table together again.

SID’S QUICK SHOTS:

HERBS or SPICES

NOVEL or BIOGRAPHY

WINE or BEER

STREAM IT or AT THE MOVIES

CRICKET or TENNIS

PEACEFUL KITCHEN or SWEARY KITCHEN

PLAYLIST or WHOLE ALBUM

YELP REVIEW or WORD OF MOUTH

GYM or RUN

HOME or TRAVEL

DOG or CAT

SLEEP IN or EARLY NIGHT

PIE or SAUSAGE ROLL

BARBECUE or TANDOOR

SPRING or AUTUMN

EAT OUT or COOK AT HOME

MUSEUM or ART GALLERY

FAST FOOD or FINE DINING

WRITERS FESTIVAL or ARTS FESTIVAL

CHOCOLATE or CHEESE

SUNRISE or SUNSET