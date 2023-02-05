I lost money working this summer job, but gained something priceless

Brannavan Gnanalingam is a lawyer and novelist, including the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards shortlisted Sodden Downstream and Sprigs. His latest book is Slow Down, You’re Here.

OPINION: I did an eclectic mix of jobs over the summers during uni. For example, I was an assistant caretaker, labourer, saxophone teacher, vaccine trial guinea pig, data entry-er, and musical score reader for the TVNZ crew at Goldenhorse's NZSO concert. Anything to help during term-time, when I'd often get down to $10 left in my overdraft with nothing to fall back on.

The summer of 2003/4 was soundtracked by the exuberance of OutKast's Hey Ya! but it was a soggy, miserable one.

A friend and I were drunk at a party, and we thought, why not, let's go to Nelson and do fruit-picking. We caught the ferry the following morning and drove to Nelson. We hadn't done our research. It was too early in the season to pick fruit. And Nelson was flooded.

So we drove to Blenheim. I knew enough about the Ministry of Social Development to know that there were jobs wanted signs in there, but I didn't know enough about the place to have had my confidence knocked out of me. There was an email address for a guy who needed bodies to help on the vines. We sent him an email from an internet cafe, and he immediately told us to show up at the railway station at 5am the following morning. We set up our tent at the main campsite, and bought some supplies.

We made it to the train station in time. Pete, our boss, welcomed us and a few other newbies. He explained that we started early and finished early, to avoid the worst of the afternoon sun. Our first day was easy, as all we did was pull dead leaves from the vines. (Budding and wire lifting were soon going to shatter our complacency). When we stopped for smoko, we realised our supplies had been beer and cereal. We had nothing for morning tea or lunch. My mate and I were embarrassed when Pete tried to share his lunch with us. I was skint, sure, but it was more down to my uselessness.

We got into a routine. We'd buy a 12-inch sub for dinner, and save half for our lunch. We bought some fruit. We learned how to conserve our energy, while also maintaining a steady pace on the job. We were clearly useless, but Pete gave us plenty of encouragement.

Stuff “One of the other Americans joined us in our tent. It turns out he'd been kicked out of their party because they'd accused him of stealing their communal weed...”

We also met some of the people around the place. The guys from Ward, who randomly showed up early one morning because they'd discovered their entire caravan had been taken over by white-tails. The American marine biology students who were staying at the campsite, while bussing out to the Sounds. The freezing workers, who we'd have games of cricket with (including the guy who'd play stark naked because he was designated to jump into the Ōpaoa River to retrieve the six and outs).

One morning we were held up. One of the teenagers was running late. Pete received a phone call, although we didn't know what about. When he hung up, Pete said we were going to wait. The teenager eventually arrived. He'd been pulled over by the cops simply for driving early in the morning and for having the wrong skin colour. Pete had to confirm to the cops that the teenager was driving to work. A reference check to be on the streets at 5am. The teenager was fuming – it was a constant annoyance for him - and Pete let the teenager vent.

The Americans decided to have a big party at the campsite. One of the guys, a Junior Republican, who was knocking back the Heinekens while the rest of us drank Do-Bros, scoffed at New Zealand's love of rugby. He said tackling without pads wasn't a big deal. He demanded to sprint at my mate – who, as far as I know, never played rugby. My mate buried him in a copybook tackle. The Junior Republican spent the next 10 minutes doubled-over on the ground winded, while everyone else laughed at him.

One of the other Americans joined us in our tent. It turns out he'd been kicked out of their party because they'd accused him of stealing their communal weed (there was a shortage in Nelson-Marlborough that year). Anyway, we were sitting there stoned when we saw the Americans' bus drive at high speed through the campsite.

Junior Republican, drunk, ego like a let-down tyre, decided to go on a tiki tour with the bus. He smashed down a fence and almost ran into a passer-by at the nearby pub on State Highway 1. He was promptly arrested. He went to court the following day, had to pay a $300 fine for the fence, and $50 to the passer-by. He escaped any actual conviction.

My mate and I decided to head back to Wellington at short notice. David Bowie was playing at the Stadium. I checked my account, and realised I'd lost money over the trip. While I didn't earn anything in that summer job, I also had the uncomfortable realisation that I'd be fine, all things considered.