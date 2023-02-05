'Nothing can shock me': What I learnt moving from NZ to LA, as an artist

In Aotearoa Abroad, Clementine Widdowson talks to New Zealanders around the world about life overseas and their ties to home. This week, artist Emma McIntyre shares how life in LA has liberated her and her work.

Emma McIntyre moved from Aotearoa to Los Angeles, US, in 2019 with her husband Elliott Serjent and their dog, Kahu, undertaking an MFA at ArtCenter College of Design after gaining a Fulbright Award. The epic, sprawling city has since become home, an ideal base for the 32-year-old abstract painter, who is enjoying the kind of contextual loosening the relocation has offered.

McIntyre, whose lush works have a fervent energy, has a burgeoning artistic profile, and she is currently very busy preparing for two upcoming solo shows, one with Château Shatto, the LA gallery representing her, and the other at Le Consortium in Dijon, France. We spoke to McIntyre about why living in LA feels so freeing, and how she thinks Aotearoa’s art world compares globally.

I’m an abstract painter. Mostly, I've worked between two scales, really large scale and really small scale. How to describe my work? I guess I don't even know where to start. I don't really have an elevator pitch, despite living in America where people seem to love to do that.

My work is a real engagement with painting, both the history of painting and as a material and substance. So there are two simultaneous things that really drive me – one, my really deep interest in the material itself, how it performs, you know, how far I can push it.

And then how that also relates to art history, and that art historical interest also feeds into the work in terms of my referencing or taking inspiration from historical painting, right from early landscape painting through to 20th and 21st century painting.

There's quite a lot of liberation for me [in] being unmoored from the place where I'm from and unmoored from the kind of history that comes with that place. I'm in this new place, it's not my place, but you know, it's becoming home to me. I feel very free that there's no-one really that I need to answer to. I can kind of pick and choose my influences and interests from all over the world from all different times.

Anything goes here, it's such a crazy place, nothing is shocking. After three years, there's very little that can shock me. That also means – not that I have like a shocking life or anything – I just feel like I can be and do whatever I want whenever I want, and no-one gives a f…, and that's a really good feeling… coming from such a small place.

I've had to explain to a lot of my [American] peers that actually the art world in Aotearoa punches way above its weight. The contemporary art world at home is much richer and more interesting than they would imagine, because they think it’s like a provincial American town where there's not a lot going on. But the contemporary art scene is very interesting and looking very much to other parts of the world. I really appreciate that, moving overseas, how much New Zealand does punch above its weight when it comes to contemporary art.

Supplied Emma, Elliot, and their dog Kahu.

Something that's been really important to me over the past year is my involvement in Coastal Signs gallery back in Aotearoa, which is run by my dear friend Sarah Hopkinson. It's a commercial gallery but it's kind of trying to work through a new model that’s more artist led and more involved in the community, and is closer to an institutional type of space than a commercial gallery.

It's run by a board of artists (Sarah Hopkinson runs all of the day-to-day stuff and is the only reason the whole thing ticks over). We all meet over Zoom, and discuss the future of the gallery, we share ideas for how it can involve the community more and we suggest artists that maybe we want to show at the gallery.

That has been a really amazing way of staying connected to Aotearoa. It allows me to stay engaged with what's happening in terms of which young artists are starting to prove themselves and make interesting work. Because of Coastal Signs I’ve met quite a few younger artists who I might not have met otherwise. I really do care about the art world at home and want to be part of it still. I'm not interested in being one of the artists who just moves overseas and forgets their roots and acts indifferently.

Supplied Emma McIntyre’s paintings.

I’m inspired by a lot of artists from Aotearoa. My dad, Simon McIntyre, is an artist and it was so inspiring to grow up in his studio, surrounded by his paintings, paints and art books. His total love of painting was infectious. Since first coming across Milli Jannides’ work at Elam I’ve been a huge fan, and now she’s a friend and I am still enraptured by her work. Ammon Ngakuru is another artist whose practice I love, and I am lucky to live with two of his paintings in LA.

What I miss most about home is my family and friends, and the landscape – I miss the landscape so much, the beaches. I love all my friends from all over the world and I get along so well with them, but no-one clicks like another New Zealander.

Something from Aotearoa that I always keep with me is my dog Kahu! Elliott and I brought Kahu over to LA when we moved. He’s come with me to my studio every day, in Aotearoa and in LA, for the past 5 years. He’s a true Aotearoa dog and always reminds me of home.

He’s a big, scruffy blond huntaway cross, and came from a farm dog rescue. Kahu looks nothing like any other dog in LA and I often find myself explaining what a huntaway is, and what Kahu means. He sleeps all day, but gets up to greet every studio visitor (and covers them in hair). His hair is in all my paintings!