Could reading one poem a day change your life?

Our 13th poet laureate is a prophet hiding in a 40-year-old body.

Chris Tse lures you in with book collection titles such as How to be Dead in a Year of Snakes then expands your thinking in as few syllables as possible, cracking open themes about racism, queer sexuality, homophobia, Chinese heritage, and pop culture.

He started writing poetry as a teen in Lower Hutt, rebelling, as he jokes, “against his parents' desire for him to do something sensible like calculus or accounting”. Unlike prophets of old, he's also a fashion and pop icon. With poems such as Gentleman Poet in the Streets, Raging Homosexual in the Sheets (best seen performed live) he is changing what poetry is - and can do - in Aotearoa.

His regular Friday poems are like a caffeine fix in the morning to readers, a rush to calm a crowded mind. But, Tse says, poetry is often a happy accident, “throwing a couple of unusual words together leading into unknown territory”. He doesn’t ever sit down and decide to write about x.

During Auckland Pride at the Samesame but Different literary festival, Tse will sit down in conversation with Michael Giacon at Ellen Melville Centre, on February 25. Visit aucklandpride.org.nz for more info.

I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I’D KNOWN…

How to be patient and slow down. My friends comment on how busy I am, outside of my day job, with all this poetry stuff. I dabbled in music, theatre, film-making, and poetry at university and settled on poetry as my thing, but for a few years after graduating I wanted to keep going with all those forms, which meant I said yes to a lot of things. I was trying to grab everything before it disappeared. I over-committed, not to the point of burnout but I didn’t enjoy everything I was a part of. Since turning 40 I have learnt to say no or step aside and let someone else enjoy the spotlight.

I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

Optimus Prime. I’m still a kid at heart and I love a lot of things that I loved as a kid, such as Transformers and X-Men. Optimus Prime is the greatest leader in the world who has morals and values I strive to live by, and they're a robot.

I WISH, EVERY DAY I COULD EAT…

Kimchi stew. It brings together things I love: hot soupy things and kimchi. But it is extremely hot so if I ate it every day I’d end up a sweaty mess. I made the mistake of having it on a really hot humid evening in Auckland once. Big mistake.

I WISH I COULD LIVE IN…

A house with kitchen drawers. I live in a small cottage with my partner, we’ve been here for more than four years and we love it. It’s just out of the city with amazing views of the [Wellington] harbour but it’s tiny. In our kitchen, we’ve only got two cupboards and our cutlery is in our pantry in a tray among everything else. When we first looked at it, we thought we’d make do. But you miss things when you don’t have them. Every time I look at houses on Trade Me and see kitchen drawers, that, for me, is my dream house.

THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

Guy Ngan. Lately, I've been learning more about his life and art and have been inspired by his accomplishments as a Chinese-New Zealand artist. One of his sculptures has been featured on an exterior wall of the Reserve Bank since 1972 so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for him to be on a banknote.

THE NOISE I WISH I COULD NEVER HEAR AGAIN IS…

People talking at the cinema. On the rare occasion that I do go to the cinema, it still amazes me that people feel free to have full conversations or answer their phones. I don’t get it. Why? I am conflict-averse so I don’t like to be the person that shushes them in the dark but I can’t believe we have to have reminders at the start of the film. It should be an unspoken rule.

I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

My Po Po (婆婆), my mum’s mum. She passed away 10 years ago. Grandparents are really important in Chinese families, with the whole intergenerational household, we had my Po Po live with us. I spent the most time with her, cooking, taking her out shopping on Sundays, or to the doctor if she needed to. We had a lot of fun and used to play mahjong.

She was very good, quietly sneaky. My brother and I could speak Cantonese so we could have conversations with her, whereas my cousins couldn’t, which made it more difficult for them. That’s why we were the ones who were called up to take her out or fix her TV – I’d get these phone calls at 9pm and have to jump in the car and head out to Petone. At the time it felt like an imposition but I wish I could do that again. Now I’m older you realise these are the only times you get with your grandparents.

I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

Open to celebrating the arts, like sports. It feels like it’s pushed in one particular direction and I guess it’s part of our DNA but the arts are a part of everyone’s DNA too. I am biased obviously but if arts had the same level of visibility as sport does on the daily news, I think New Zealanders would be more open and aware of how much New Zealand-created art and writing is out there.

We are producing some of the best work in the world but it doesn’t need to get international attention or acclaim to be considered good enough. I would love people to read a New Zealand poem as part of their day-to-day lives. It doesn’t take much to read a poem a day. It’s pretty short. The benefits of reading poetry are so great, it can ground you and open your mind up to new ways of thinking and possibilities and who wouldn’t want to start the day thinking about possibilities? It doesn’t have to be sport or art, it can be both.

Chris Tse’s Quick Shots:

COOK or GARDEN

FELT TIPS or COLOURED PENCILS

NOVEL or BIOGRAPHY

HANDSHAKE or HUG

SALAD or SAUSAGE ROLL

TELL A JOKE or HEAR A JOKE

STREAM IT or AT THE MOVIES

MUSEUM or ART GALLERY

SLEEP IN or EARLY NIGHT

ROAD TRIP or CITY HOLIDAY

FASHION WEEK or ARTS FESTIVAL

APPLE or PEACH

NEW OUTFIT or OLD FAVOURITE