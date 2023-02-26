Arohanui West: ''The idea of co-governance over our taonga species scares the hell out of some people''

Arohanui West, 21, from Te Arawa Whānui, born and raised in Rotorua, but currently living in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland.

The former Te Rito journalism cadet has an environmental background having worked in various waste minimisation, wetland restoration and climate action roles. West believes that the health and wellbeing of people and the planet are interlinked.

I wish 10 years ago I’d known...

That what I wanted when I was younger would change. You have a vision for your life, but sometimes it doesn’t go as you plan it in your head. I would say don’t rush into anything or do something just because everyone else is doing it. I would also probably say don’t be scared to try new things and be bad at them. It is actually good to do new hobbies you are bad at.

Buy quality stuff, know what items you should buy quality, and don’t scrimp on them. Jewellery, a good mattress, winter coats and no fast fashion. I also wish I had known house prices were going to get like this - I should have tried to buy a house when I was 11.

I wish I could swap lives with…

In reality, I probably wouldn’t change my life with anyone. I wouldn’t mind being the baby of a really wealthy person, such as Rihanna’s baby. Being born into intergenerational wealth. But you do lose a lot of freedom as a famous person I can imagine. Or of course, Chris Hemsworth’s wife for obvious reasons.

I wish I could live in.....

A tree hut, by a clean river, surrounded by native bush in the middle of nowhere. With a big food garden. And I would have a container home, and it would be a library and I would do pottery and paint. And I would replant native plants so that I could watch the tūī and the kererū all day.

I wish every day I could eat...

Nutella cronuts. Or I wish every day I could eat kina, kina on toast. But I live in Auckland and they are $40 a pot.

The person I wish was on a banknote is…

Moana Jackson. I would love if he was represented on our money because I think he is a great example of a great leader. He was educated, he was wise, he was humble, and he did a lot for te iwi Māori. I think Māori rangatira aren’t represented and celebrated enough, but we have tauiwi who are.

The noise I wish I could never hear again is…

Zoom meetings. More specifically, the little ding of the calendar reminder that you have a Zoom meeting in five minutes, and it's the absolute panic that follows because you forgot about said meeting. And the “you’re on mute, you’re on mute” signals. I think we’ve just had three years too long of Zoom meetings.

I wish New Zealand was…

Less racist. There are people in Aotearoa who fear “co-governance”. The idea of co-governance over our taonga species scares the hell out of some people and they simply will not have a bar of it. This concept gives them the sense that they'll lose some sort of power they have over the environment. People who fear co-governance have some sort of assumed privilege that our native species are theirs to manage. In addition to thinking the current system is doing great, they have this idea that should co-governance come into effect, all of our species will die.

Indigenous biodiversity is declining at a far greater rate on dairy farms than it is at Te Urewera, but I see far more people complaining about Tūhoe and “co-governance” than I see about dairy companies. So why are people concerned over Te Urewera, when there are far more realistic concerns elsewhere? Could it be that because Te Urewera is governed by Tūhoe, people feel entitled to have an opinion?

Under Māori governance, indigenous biodiversity has been protected, maintained, or enhanced to a greater degree than under any land development policy and any government that has held power. But still, non-Māori continue to undermine mātauranga Māori until scientists prove it is true. My wish for Aotearoa is to return Māori land to Māori and to allow us to practise tino rangatiratanga and care for our land as we know how.

