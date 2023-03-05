'Nothing compared to Cyclone Gabrielle': Sir Bob Harvey's emotional salute to Karekare

Sir Bob Harvey, former Waitākere mayor, says, “I was 15 when I first rode a bike out to Karekare from Newton Gully in central Auckland where I lived and found a special place that I have never left.”

Sir Bob Harvey has patrolled the wild surf at his beloved Karekare Beach for the past 66 years. The former Waitākere mayor salutes the valley that collapsed under the might of Cyclone Gabrielle.

COMMENT: I think you can be too much in love with a place. An overwhelming landscape of your heart that you think will be there forever and will give you unending joy.

I'm sure much of New Zealand has these special places, a beach, a hill, a mountain, they have often been in your life since childhood. I was 15 when I first rode a bike out to Karekare from Newton Gully in central Auckland where I lived and found a special place that I have never left.

It was fortunate that day the surf club was celebrating its 21st birthday and they had kegs of beer in the stream and sausages on a fire and all of the guys seemed to have beautiful girlfriends. I thought this has got to be for me so I asked to join and I did and I’m still on patrol, a little older and maybe just a tad wiser.

I never dreamt that one day I would become mayor of this place and I would bring Māori and community to realise there was a partnership that needed to be formed.

The new pou, which stands proudly outside the new club rooms, depicts the partnership of the land and the people that have lived in this valley for more than 600 years.

We set it as a guardian and a token of protection and in a way it might have worked. The clubhouse on the edge of the Karekare Stream and under the folds of the massive Watchman Rock above have remained unscathed. The new surf club opened last year after a 20-year mission and became a community hub, a place of safety and sanctuary from the disaster, which blew in mid-February.

Karakare Archives/Supplied Karekare and a bach are seen in the early days.

I remember so well the Wahine storm that blew the windows in on the old surf club building.

They were large plate glass windows and the explosion was deafening and Bola gave the coastal settlements a drubbing but it was nothing compared to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Karekare has a very steep road down to the valley.

It was cut by the Shaw brothers in the 1880s and although it has had occasional slips nothing prepared me for seeing the enormous chasms that have taken the road down to the gorge below. I just don't know how you can even start repairing.

David White/Stuff The same bach after Cyclone Gabrielle came through Karekare.

A grand old tree has formed an arch over the last section of the road and now that will need to be felled to get machinery down to the valley below to start the cleanup.

The old baches, many built in the 60s but a very special one that dates from 1929 were overwhelmed by the sliding hillside above, its match wood on the road, a pile of mud, rocks, sludge and a lifetime of memories.

Other baches just seem to gently slide through the bush and over the cliffs onto the roads below. The devil's tail had no mercy for old or new as it lashed at the coast.

Our surf club colleagues at Piha, like Karekare, provided shelter and food for the local refugees as did the grand old mansion Winchelsea House at Karekare, which was built in 1889 and held its own against Gabrielle.

Karekare Archives/Supplied Surf club members outside the bach in 1935.

For 88 years the club has patrolled Karekare and last weekend for the first time we didn't put the flags up. There was no patrol and no swimmers. I am now worried about the mental wellbeing of our communities.

The unease that will stay with us all our lives. A fear that the new climate is something we will need to live with and accept. And wait for the next one and it will arrive, it's only a matter of when.

Auckland's west coast is so untamed but the communities are now fragile and for them I feel an overwhelming sense of loss and sympathy. It's going to be a long time before we get our road open, that we even get a sense of normality back.

It seems almost unthinkable that it has come to this, that the Karekare landscape will see many locals depart and never return. I'm just reminded that nothing stays the same. A fact of life and death. The land and nature has spoken and a loud howling gale.