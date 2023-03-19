Director Hone Kouka on why Aotearoa should be more like Amsterdam

Born in Balclutha, the youngest of nine children, writer/director/producer Hone Kouka (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu) MNZM has had his plays produced in South Africa, Britain, Hawaii, Canada, Australia, Japan and New Caledonia as well as throughout Aotearoa, and became an Arts Foundation Laureate last year.

His work frequently explores tough subjects - colonisation, poverty, violence, child abuse, the displacement of urban migration - but love, whānau, spirituality and cultural connection are also abiding themes.

With director, and his partner Mīria George, Kouka co-founded theatre and film company Tawata Productions, and in 2015 he founded the Kia Mau Festival in Wellington – a tangata whenua, tangata moana and international Indigenous multi arts showcase that’s now one of the most influential Indigenous arts festivals globally.

He lives in Rotorua with George, and will be talking about the ways creativity has enhanced his life in Hamilton on March 31 as part of All in for Arts: He waka toi e eke noa nei tātou – a free event series taking place around the country. Visit thearts.co.nz for more info.

P Merry Hone Kouka shares a few of his wishes.

I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I’D KNOWN…

That my fade-away jump shot wouldn’t get any better. I’m 56 now, and I should have learned some fresher basketball moves by now. Whenever I play against my whānau, they say, “OK, old man, we know you’re gonna do that same old jump shot you copied off Michael Jordan.” And they’re right! I need to evolve my basketball arsenal.

I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

One of the great contemporary choreographers, such as someone from the Nederlands Dans Theatre. Their skill at arranging bodies for the stage is amazing, and when I make theatre shows, I sometimes wonder if I’m really just a frustrated choreographer.

Either that, or I would swap lives with Prince, back around the time he made Sign o’ the Times. That record is extraordinary, with great grooves, intense politics, love songs - the works. I’ve got all his other records as well and have seen him live a few times. He was the man.

I WISH, EVERY DAY I COULD EAT…

My mum’s Māori bread and doughboys. She used to make this amazing flat wheel-shaped soda bread, and she taught us all how to make it a heap of times, but whenever I try it, it’s just rubbish. Hers had the perfect texture and flavour. Same when she made doughboy dumplings to put in boil up. They were perfect, I’d gladly eat them every day.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times Kouka would happily eat rewena (Māori bread) everyday.

I WISH I COULD LIVE IN…

Amsterdam. I went to film school there and my partner and I just loved it. It’s a place that really fosters openness and creativity. Mates from Aotearoa would come and stay and I would say, OK, see you in a week! Go get lost in the city and have a good time!

THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

A wāhine.Māori, for sure, because they are the power base for te ao Māori. There are so many it could be, but the main thing is to acknowledge their central and often under-appreciated importance to our people.

THE NOISE I WISH I COULD NEVER HEAR AGAIN IS…

A jet ski. I hate that sound. My nephews used to race jet skis and you hear them a lot up here out on Lake Rotorua, but it’s just the worst sound, man! You’re on the shore thinking, yeah, nah, dude. Isn’t there a silencer you could put on that thing?

JOHN BISSET/STUFF “Isn’t there a silencer you could put on that thing?”

I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

My Nanny Hana. She was my dad’s mum, living on a farm on the East Coast next to (former All Black) Ian Kirkpatrick. She was just the most gorgeous, loving, understanding sort of person, in contrast to my grandfather, who was super hard.

I think I got a lot of my self-confidence from her, because she just constantly made you feel that your korero was important and your mahi was significant. She was always just right there. My daughter never got to meet her, which is sad, because they have a lot of qualities in common.

I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

Multilingual, because being able to speak multiple languages is amazing. It enriches you deeply while giving you a strong insight into those cultures.

I remember calling my daughter from Amsterdam and telling her it was like some amazing international space station over there, where all these different cultures mingled together and communicated with one another in heaps of different languages, and everyone was cool with it.

So, you know, rather than all those people who have an issue with even a small amount of te reo Māori being spoken, I wish more people in this country would embrace it as a beautiful thing.

And we’re getting there, slowly, because younger people are into it. My daughter’s first language is Māori, but she also learnt Spanish when she lived in Argentina, and she’s learnt Japanese. I love that she sees learning more languages as a source of joy, and part of living in a big, diverse world.

QUICK SHOTS

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE or ANTON CHEKHOV

COOK or GARDEN

HOME or TRAVEL

LIVE THEATRE or BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE

THE CHILLS or THE BATS

MUSEUM or ART GALLERY

NOVEL or BIOGRAPHY

BOWIE or PRINCE

BOOK WEEK or ARTS FESTIVAL

CHOCOLATE or CHEESE

BARBECUE or Hāngī

NECTARINE or PEACH

SWIMMING POOL or OCEAN