Hive life: Golriz Ghahraman and Nicola Willis open up about sacrifices and motiviations

On love, life and the state: Glenn McConnell meets two MPs from either side of the House, and asks whether the culture and demands of politics restrict Parliament’s diversity and representation?

It’s a job that doesn’t stop. When you ask politicians about some of the difficulties of their job, they’ll caveat any example with “but I’ve got it easy”.

“A lot of people work long hours, but not all are as lucky to have the support around them that I do,” says National MP Nicola Willis.

“A lot of jobs are really demanding,” Green MP Golriz Ghahraman echoes.

Yes, they have a point. Politics is a calling, whereas, say, holding down more than one job to make ends meet can be a brutal necessity.

Even so, there’s no denying the unique demands of politics. The fact is, our MPs have weird jobs.

It’s something Willis and Ghahraman have in common. While their politics might be on different sides of the House, these two MPs, both 40, share a passion for politics, a job that ends up affecting their most mundane actions and decisions. It’s all consuming.

Here’s what I mean: Ghahraman drinks a lot of coffee. So much so, her local coffee shop has recently dropped off coffee beans to her door. But before lockdown, when she walked into her local haunt, just a few minutes from her Auckland city apartment, it’s like she had arrived at a family reunion.

This is a familiar ground and, like family, the barista at Karangahape Rd’s Open Coffee knows Ghahraman’s unique oddities. Unlike this reporter, they knew that Green MPs aren’t meant to be seen in public holding disposable coffee cups.

Ghahraman says the party’s PR team banned its MPs from being seen with plastic bottles or disposable coffee cups, simply because it could lead to a bad photo or mockery online.

“We advocate for collective responsibility to solve climate change,” she says.

That’s the trouble with being a recognisable face.

Strangely, the top search term when you write ‘Golriz Ghahraman’ into Google is “Guy Williams”. The politician and comedian used to date, but they tried to keep their public personas separated – he was a jokester, she was talking about reforming prisons. He jokes about politicians in his stand up.

Their decision to shy away from too many public displays of affection made it awkward when, not long after last year’s election, the couple broke up.

Everyone knew they were dating, but Ghahraman says people – including the media – were pretty good about not prying too much. A lot of people sort of assume they are still together today, she says, more than six months after they split. To be fair, she says they did keep living together for a few months. “It was totally fine, just because I’m always travelling anyway, he travels a lot too and we’ve got the cat.”

She’ll be keeping the cat. “She hates Guy, she really doesn’t like him. She never did, since she was a kitten. I think it’s because he’s just too loud.”

The pet might have chosen sides, but Ghahraman says she and Williams are still on good terms.

‘Things are getting real now’

Ghahraman’s position as a well-known and high-profile MP means she can make change, but with the platform comes increased scrutiny and straight up abuse.

She used to laugh off that abuse, but it’s taken a toll.

“The platform is really special,” she says. It’s allowed her to raise issues that would otherwise be ignored, directly with ministers or bringing those issues to the nation’s attention.

Her work on foreign affairs, immigration and criminal justice reform has also earned her quite a few fans among supporters – as well as passionate enemies.

“People literally do cry, people from a refugee background will see you and burst into tears. It’s beautiful, it’s so lovely, but also, like, s… having to live up to that,” she says.

“I mean, I shouldn’t say it’s disconcerting, but it can be unsettling to get all of the love, but also it’s incredibly humbling and special as well because you can talk to a lot of people.”

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, she has turned her work into a family affair. “I got my dad involved, he’s interpreting Farsi. Quite often, people can’t communicate their risk issue in English – I’m that one MP who they’re writing to, in their own language,” she says.

On the other hand, since becoming an MP, Ghahraman has faced death threats and obsessive hatred from racists around the country. She remembers getting a call from Newshub’s Patrick Gower shortly after the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch, after he’d discovered her name in an investigation of the dark-web chat rooms being used by extremists and white supremacists.

“At that point, I was like, ‘wait, these things are real now. It’s not even just racism’.”

“There’s a difference between getting hate because of a Green Party position, and from someone saying, ‘you should have been strung out to die, you Muslim b…’ I’m not even Muslim, but that is the sort of thing I received at first and thought like, fine. OK. I’m an articulate, confident person who can bash back. After a while, it was like, ‘Oh my God, this is exhausting. I’m getting diverted away from my actual work’.”

Ghahraman was born in Iran, but left, age 9, after the Iran-Iraq war. Her parents sought political asylum in New Zealand, after leaving under the guise of a holiday to Fiji. She studied law and arts at the University of Auckland, before getting a masters at Oxford and going on to work in human rights law.

She was elected to Parliament in 2017, becoming New Zealand’s first MP from a refugee background.

There’s a stereotype that politics is the domain of older men. The average age of a parliamentarian this term is about 50, but as of last October, it’s not really fair to say Parliament is packed with men.

At the election, we elected the most diverse Parliament New Zealand has ever seen. There is greater representation of the LGBTQI+ population, refugees and Pasifika people. There is also the highest number of women MPs, with 58 women making up 48 per cent of Parliament. This was a significant jump from 2017, the previous record term for women’s representation, with 38 per cent.

Politics in the playground

There’s an ongoing debate in the National Party caucus, says Nicola Willis. This ever present topic is, do you go to a school fair with your children?

“There are two schools of thought on this,” says Willis, a mother of four who lives in Karori, Wellington.

“One school of thought is yes, that means more time with your children.”

The other says, stay away. Not only do you risk having to chat politics in the playground, but also, “if your children misbehave, you feel awfully self-conscious”.

Like Ghahraman, Willis also joined Parliament last term, coming in on the list in 2018 after former ministers Bill English and Steven Joyce resigned.She was no stranger to politics, having started out in English’s office when he was the opposition’s education spokesman. He had just been ousted as National’s leader after the party lost 12 seats at the 2002 election. Willis was a researcher, having studied journalism at Canterbury University. By 2007, she was working with the new party leader and soon to be prime minister, John Key.

“​​At that point, I was a woman in my mid-20s. So that was a pretty exciting opportunity,” she says. It also meant she started her role as an MP with a good understanding of the toll it could take.

She credits Key, English and others from that era of National for encouraging her to get into politics – but there was one issue she had to overcome. Having worked in Parliament all through her 20s, she needed to get out of Wellington and away from politics.

She had been around the Beehive long enough to see good people, who, in any other workplace would have excelled, instead crumble.

After working for Key during his first term as prime minister, Willis moved to Auckland, joining the corporate world. She spent just over five years at Fonterra, a move she says was “very deliberate”.

“I was very careful and deliberate in my decision making. The reflection I had when I worked in [Parliament] was that politics didn’t work for everyone. And some people are much better suited to the job than others. I formed a view that if I was ever going to do it, I wanted to first make sure that I’d had some broader experience in the business world.”

Working for Fonterra was a way to develop her credibility outside of Wellington’s beltway, establish an all-important Plan B, and also ask herself if politics was really what she wanted to do.

“I wanted to make sure that distance makes the heart grow fonder,” she says.

Turns out, it did. She and her partner, Duncan, made a plan for the next step. They moved back to Wellington, which is where both their parents live.

“I’m lucky to be based in Wellington, close to Parliament. Most of my colleagues don’t have that opportunity. And they don’t get to have their kids running alongside the car, waving on a normal house sitting day.”

Home time

Willis is on the phone from Parliament when she tells this story. She’s moving from a select committee, and needs to be in the main debating chamber soon. Earlier, before she left for work, her 8-year-old son asked, “Mum, are you coming home tonight?” On sitting days, politicians are expected to be at the office until 10pm. They get a dinner break, but are then required to be back on campus.

She told him they’d FaceTime later, that’s how she uses her dinner break. “He said, ‘OK, I thought that was the way today, here’s a picture I drew you’. And he’d done a picture of me and my husband in a big love heart, writing, ‘love you mum’,” she says. He then chased the car, blowing kisses as she left for the long day ahead.

She takes a night off each week, when she and her kids – James, 11, Harriet, 10, Reuben, 8 and 5-year-old Gloria – watch movies and binge on popcorn at home. During the weekends, Willis runs around the sanctuary, Zealandia. They go mountain biking, and Duncan’s mother takes their daughters to ballet.

At home, she says the motto is “don’t sweat the small stuff”. Duncan has been able to reduce his hours since she entered Parliament. “I’m fortunate,” she says. “He is invested and believes in what I’m working to achieve.” Since becoming an MP, Willis has been open about her background, her family and where she comes from. As her children grow older, she’s worried about how they might deal with the increased scrutiny that comes with her job. She knows her mum, for instance, can get pretty upset at some of the Facebook comments.

She also names them as the biggest motivator for her staying in politics. She wants to be a part of the solution for some of the big problems set to face their generation.

Family friendly?

Willis is known as one of National’s more progressive MPs. She engages often with younger advocates, with focuses on climate change and LGBTQI+ rights. Her work in select committees, challenging the Government on housing has regularly led to fiery debate and, in the case of her reforms for high-density living, results.

And within Parliament, there have been improvements. For families, Parliament’s Standing Orders Committee pushed in 2017 for the place to become more inclusive for parents – at a time when the parents of six babies, including the Prime Minister’s, were in the House.

Willis says some of the changes over the past few years have made a difference. Parliament sits near two primary schools, two colleges and has its own early childhood centre – that’s where her youngest daughter, Gloria, went. From her office, she used to watch Gloria playing football on the Speaker’s Lawn.

“I think, you know, it’s just an example of the fact that we’re very fortunate here, we’re very well supported. And I’m conscious that not everyone has the opportunity to have their son or daughter playing on the lawn outside the office,” she says.

However, everyone admits there are issues when it comes to making Parliament more accessible for a diverse group of people – and more family-friendly.

Ghahraman hadn’t worked in the Beehive before becoming one of its MPs. She says she won’t be here forever. She’s been speaking to friends and colleagues, such as fellow Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter, about their balancing act with family and this career.

“I was a barrister, that’s a demanding job. My colleagues, like trial lawyers, would generally have kids around sort of 40, which was fine because you’re self-employed. It was a totally different context,” she says.

And she says if she was to ever have a child, she’d leave the job. “I’ve never really necessarily wanted a kid, I’m not like dying of it. But now I’m wondering, do I go back to the law? Like, if I wanted to have a kid, I’d probably go back to the law and not continue being a politician.

“It is a question, and I wonder, well, what will I do? It’s a question, not so much for men.”

At the 2002 election, just 35 women were elected for a house seating 120 politicians. But the increased pressure for women and people of colour who chose to enter Parliament is clear.

Willis says she’s happy to see Parliament becoming more diverse, joking she “doesn’t want everyone there to be a mum with four kids” – but she does hope it can fit many people with different backgrounds.

Your background and experiences do affect how you work as a politician, Ghahraman says, even if you don’t want them to. In 2018, just after she was elected to Parliament, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). It’s something she’s happy to talk about, but not something she likes to bring up.

In a recent debate for the District Court (Protection of Judgment Debtors with Disabilities) Amendment Bill, a mundane name for a bill that aims to stop debt collectors being able to take medical equipment, Ghahraman found herself sharing her experiences with the disability for the first time in Parliament.

“It was really weird. I didn’t expect to talk about it,” she recalls. “As I was giving this speech, for this little bill we’re passing… I realised I may end up in a wheelchair. This bill could impact me, that’s how MS works. I don’t like to bring it up at work, it took long enough for me to get used to the refugee thing, but you cannot avoid this.”