City life: 'when diverse personalities collide, things get really interesting'

A few years ago, I caught up with an old friend I hadn’t seen since law school. Now a Big Firm lawyer in his 30s, and a rising star in his field, he told me he had worked out that the secret to a stress-free existence is to no longer allow new people into your life: “As people get older, they want a simpler life, right? So naturally, you cut back on friends, down to the people you’ve known the longest – your school friends, and maybe some of your university mates – and spend all your time with them. I don’t want to have too many friends to manage.”

Having been in Wellington for his childhood, education and career, he felt he was ready to assume his final form. I didn’t think about that again until, a few months ago, I – against my better judgment – decided to re-watch Friends.

I was curious to know how it had stood the test of time. After all, I am part of a generation for whom the sitcom’s six main characters represented the ultimate adulthood freedom: living in a New York apartment with a tight circle of friends who unconditionally accept your quirks and are somehow always available to hang out. The dream of New York – or any big, vibrant metropolis – is inherently the promise of new friends, experiences and opportunities: meeting surprising, interesting people who leave an indelible mark on your hometown self, after which you are never the same again.

And yet, for the 10-season run of the sitcom, the six homogenous New Yorkers basically hung out only with themselves, largely rejecting anyone new or different, before packing up and moving to the suburbs at the finale of the show.

Most egregious of all: for 10 years, they only ever went to the one cafe. For all the hallmarks of New York that the group actually partook in, the show could have been set in Lower Hutt without needing to change the storylines too much.

Theoretically, the advantage of living in a bustling city centre is to achieve what networking events and prolific LinkedIn posters could only hope to do: create and maintain unlikely friendships that could eventually lead to other opportunities such as creative projects, innovation, social initiatives, new business, or simply the flow of new ideas and information.

In short, the way great cities enable serendipitous meetings between disparate groups of people is vital to human progress, because when diverse personalities collide is when things get really interesting. There is a reason why connecting people is the holy grail of city planning and why entire industries are dedicated to using name tags and arancini balls to push people into networking.

Stuff “I arrived in Auckland, with a full dance card of friends in the offing”

The line between community and communitarianism can be a dangerously fine one. A sense of community in a city can do wonders for social cohesion and create a sense of belonging; but a community that demands conformity and makes it difficult for newcomers to integrate will quickly render itself stale.

When I moved to Auckland at the end of last year, I expected it to still largely be the impersonal city of my childhood: a sprawling collection of suburbs, where neighbours’ fences were more for keeping people out than gossiping across.

My first hint that Auckland had evolved into a different town was when a casual tweet about my impending move to the supercity was met with a small flurry of responses from people I had never met before, offering to be friends, show me the best coffee places in town, and generally just say hello.

In all my years of moving cities, I had never experienced this.

I arrived in Auckland, with a full dance card of friends in the offing: doctors, journalists, politicians, writers, creatives, actuaries, urbanists, and just generally extremely interesting people-about-town, all of whom have generously played welcome party to my husband and me over the past year, leading to real friendships and interesting opportunities and adventures.

It’s not just the online world either. Lockdowns permitting, every Saturday, inner-city residents put on a small-but-perfectly-formed market at the inner-city Freyberg Square. Mik Smellie, who runs the markets, makes it his business to not only stop and talk to every single patron, but also introduce market-goers to each other, over pastries and coffee from the Melba stall.

The markets are now a regular spot for our diverse apartment-dwelling neighbours to meet and chat, in a way that was never there before.

During this time of pandemic, and intermittent lockdowns, a city that has a growing appetite for making new friends is certainly a special thing.