Dr Awanui Te Huia wishes support for te reo Māori went beyond one week

Dr Awanui Te Huia (Ngāti Maniapoto) is a researcher and senior lecturer in Te Kawa a Māui at Te Herenga Waka: Victoria University of Wellington. Her PhD explored the experiences of language learners of Māori descent and the complexities associated with Māori identities.

In 2019, for Te Mātāwai, she led a team of researchers in a national project to examine factors that support or inhibit Māori language use. Drawing on these findings, her new book He reo tuku iho: Tangata whenua and te reo Māori encourages readers to think about how they can journey back towards te reo in daily life. It also reminds us that reclaiming a language can be a slow-burning process but that it is possible.

I wish, 10 years ago, I had known…

Ten years ago, my Māori language community was different. I was forming relationships with people who'd had similar experiences and had aspirations for themselves or their whānau to kōrero Māori. I wish I had known back then that learning our ancestral language is a gradual process. I feel like I was rushing to learn te reo, in a hurry to do everything, rather than thinking about forming good reo Māori habits.

I wish I knew that as a wāhine Māori academic, the big things you think you're working towards completing do just keep coming. Ten years ago, I was in the middle of my PhD. When your mahi is focused on understanding the processes of colonisation and revitalisation of indigenous knowledge, there will always be something else once you’ve finished a project.

It’s continuous, and because of that, I also wish I celebrated the small things more. I feel like I had more leisure time back then than I do now, but at every stage of life, there’s something to celebrate. Now I’m celebrating being in a community that can nurture my kids in culturally enriching ways.

This Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, I wish…

People would use this as an opportunity to think about extending the support they give for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori outside the week and beyond te reo to other racial inequalities. I think when Pākehā indicate support for te reo, they perhaps want to demonstrate their support for a wider notion of biculturalism.

Mainstream society needs a range of tools and approaches to help them to engage in biculturalism in ways that make them think critically about what it means to be in a meaningful relationship with tangata whenua, which includes addressing their racism. I also want Pākehā to learn how they can contribute to Māori aspirations for language reclamation. Using their privilege to support progress towards rangatiratanga of tangata whenua.

I wish I could spend a Sunday with…

Me and my sewing machine and an earl grey tea, some milk and honey and bran biscuits. I sew clothes, jackets and dresses. I would finish planting my fruit trees in the garden and read a Haruki Murakami book in the afternoon.

Greta and Valdin is the book I’d re-read on a Sunday. It’s hilarious but also great in that it seamlessly weaves in intersectionality, including the experiences of characters with dual heritage and LGBTQI+ identities. They’re a multilingual family, and intersectional ways of being are normal for them.

I wish, for my tamariki and mokopuna, that…

Te reo is the normal language of communication for them, and they have enough knowledge of their language to carry their thoughts and complex emotions. That’s the challenge for us as parents, feeding them enough words to express themselves fully while continuing to extend our own language skills. We have chosen te reo as their first language; that decision comes with the responsibility on us as parents to make sure that they can verbalise how they’re experiencing this world with all its complexities.

I also wish that they will be able to navigate this world with the impacts of climate change. Climate change is probably the number one issue on our minds as parents. A lot of indigenous people will be thinking at least five generations ahead.

I wish, every day, I could drink…

The hot chocolate at Scopa pizzeria on Cuba St, Pōneke. It tastes like a hot chocolate yoghurt sprinkled with chunky chocolate and topped with cold cream.

The person I wish was on a banknote…

From a tikanga perspective, I'm not sure about the face of tūpuna on something carelessly used like money put in your back pocket or on a table etc. Instead, I think a bird or other endangered species could go on a banknote to remind us when we're spending money to think about the environment the manu (or other) live in and how our choices directly impact it.

I wish Aotearoa was more…

Willing to acknowledge that our rangatira did not cede sovereignty.

Dr Awanui Te Huia’s Quick Shots

Kapu Tī or Kawhe

Ngeru or Kurī

Raumati or Takurua

Kōnae ipurangi or Waiata

Noho ki te kāinga or Pāti

Beach Walk or Bush Walk

Domestic or Overseas Travel

Māori Made Easy or Māori at Home

Waina or Pia

Cook or Garden

Whare Pikitia or Pukapuka

Tihi or Tiakerete

Rural or Urban