I found Aotearoa's greatest delicacy in a Timaru dairy

Jordan Hamel is a writer, poet and performer. He is the co-editor of No Other Place to Stand, an anthology of Aotearoa climate change poetry from Auckland University Press.

His debut poetry collection, Everyone is Everyone Except You was published in 2021.

OPINION: Kiwis in America only want one thing, and it’s f…ing disgusting. A call from their loved ones back home? Someone to watch rugby with? Tickets to Lorde? No, a simple meat pie.

Coming to the land of milk and honey from the land of mince and cheese has its benefits: less tall poppy syndrome, access to HBO Max, Olive Garden, but I would risk it all for a lukewarm Big Ben or Irvines that’s been sitting in the Four Square warmer for three days.

READ MORE:

* What living in small town America made me homesick for the most

* How it feels to be part of the worst New Zealand team in sporting history

* How I write: Poet and performer Jordan Hamel



Being from Timaru, pies are the closest thing we have to local cuisine. Most people these days associate South Canterbury pastries with the famous Fairlie Bakehouse gourmet selection that has, alongside Fergburger (overrated), and Dimitris (properly rated) quickly ascended into the holy trinity of South Island delicacies.

I’m no pie puritan, I can appreciate a pork belly, apple sauce and crackling pie as much as the next guy, but if you want the best pie in South Canterbury you have to reject modernity and embrace tradition.

The May’s pie has been a South Canterbury staple since 1914. This pie has seen Timaru through 23 Mayors, 10 electorate MPs and Phar Lap. It’s no fair-weather fad, it’s reliable, every pie a perfect circle of crimped shortcrust and gravy goodness.

My childhood diet consisted of May’s pies from various dairies, canteens and generous grandparents. If it wasn’t for May’s pies I would be significantly healthier and at less risk of heart disease, but I’d be miserable goddamn it, miserable! What is the price one pays to taste god? To commune with angels at heaven’s bakery? I’m getting carried away. I apologise. The American flair for the dramatic is getting to me.

Stuff The May’s pie has seen Timaru through 23 Mayors, 10 electorate MPs and Phar Lap.

Forgive my nostalgia, but if you’ve ever spent a Friday night circa 2010 in Timaru you know, a pie isn’t everything, it’s the only thing. While the more metropolitan areas of Aotearoa have the luxury of choice when it comes to late-night post-town snacks, Timaru had the Z (then Shell) pie window. Manned by some brave or naive 19-year-old with a goatee and lip piercing.

Every Saturday at 3am, there would be a mass-exodus of punters and party goers from the only bar in town, The Sail. Drunk and ravenous, sticky with Jägermeister, they would run across the highway to the petrol station and claw at the acrylic window like those mushroom zombies in The Last of Us, as the poor employee started shovelling soggy potato-tops through the slot, careful not to get his fingers bitten off. This was a time pre-Uber Eats, and unless you had a mate sober enough to take you through the Maccas drive through on the other side of town, the pie window was it: refuge, Mecca, bedlam.

However, time marches on and so does Timaru, albeit at a slightly slower pace. They have a Pita Pit now. A friend told me the opening day was the busiest opening day for any Pita Pit in the Southern Hemisphere. Proof that Timaru is nothing if not hungry for change.

While I wasn’t there to bathe in the glow of Pita Pit, I was in Wellington, home to several Pita Pits, and like any Millennial from a small town who finds themselves in Wellington, I made nominal and half-hearted efforts to reduce my meat consumption. This, of course, required a curbing of my meat pie habit, or so I thought.

The rise in delicious Aotearoa convenient vegan pastries that don’t cost $12 is a godsend. Z’s vegan sausage roll and vegan chorizo roll are second to none, Wild Bean Cafe does an excellent Sunfed chicken satay pie, Night ’n Day has a vege pie that, according to a connoisseur friend is “just frozen mixed veges in pastry and should be avoided at all costs” (they can’t all be winners right?).

Night ’n Day nightmares aside, having spent time working at the Silver Fern Farms freezing works and preparing the range of organs, lips and arseholes that get turned into pie filling, it’s nice to eat something that tastes just as good without the viscera.

You might be asking why I’m such a hypocrite; do I not realise that same slurry is being pumped into my beloved May’s pie? Dear reader, I know, I just don’t care. Anyone from Timaru will tell you the May’s pie transcends the meat/non-meat binary.

The more time I spend in America, the worse the cravings get; I had my first ever Thanksgiving dinner recently, my friend promised “the best pie I’ve ever had”, he then presented me with some pumpkin monstrosity, I threw it across the living room in disgust.

In various ‘Kiwis in the US’ Whatsapp chats I hear whispers of real pies across the land; New York, Boston, Tallahassee, all have proven to be myths.

I once saw an Instagram ad for Australian Four’N Twenty pies in America, upon further research I found that they discontinued their efforts stateside, I rang their Australian headquarters to demand an explanation, now they block my calls.

But that won’t stop me, I’ll search every corner of this godforsaken country for that taste of home.