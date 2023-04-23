Elizabeth Day on how to pull the plug on a toxic friendship

While we have an expectation that friendships are meant to last, Elizabeth Day doesn’t see broken ones as failures.

During lockdown Elizabeth Day discovered an unexpected issue, too many friends. It was time for a friend audit. The UK author and podcaster talks to Frances Morton about finding happiness in, and out, of friendships.

Elizabeth Day doesn’t like talking on the phone. It’s one of the many things I know about her. I also know that she’s likely done a workout on her beloved Peloton exercise bike in her South London apartment while her cat Huxley mooches around and possibly messaged her best friend Emma before our failed attempts at a video call her morning/my evening.

Day’s wi-fi is playing up so I see pixelated blurs of a smiling brunette in an orange jumper fade in and out before we resort to old-fashioned calling.

When we do finally connect, Day’s cheery English accent is so familiar down the phone line that it’s oddly disturbing to realise she has never heard my voice before. And even weirder to think we’re not, and probably will never be, friends.

READ MORE:

* Verity Johnson: Friend famine has made us really hungry

* 'Be intentional': The advice on how to be a better friend that I’m stealing from Jane Fonda

* Issa Rae explains why 'friendship breakups' hurt just as much romantic ones



As the author of the new book, Friendaholic - Confessions of a Friendship Addict, Day has made it clear that she’s pulling back on friendship.

And yet, through her podcast How to Fail she has millions of listeners around the world that are no doubt, like me, drawn to her friendly and intelligent way of interviewing guests from Margaret Atwood to Bernie Sanders, Lily Allen to Stanley Tucci about what they learnt from three failures in their lives. Through the podcast she shares insights into her life,and draws out deep conversations with her interviewees.

This amicable manner clearly comes from a genuine likeability because it was during the Covid lockdowns in London, when 44-year-old Day realised, she basically had too many friends.

In the sudden stillness, she felt a great sense of relief when her calendar emptied out. The constant socialising was more of a drain than a pleasure. It was time to reassess her many friendships - the ones she valued but had neglected and the toxic ones.

The problem was, while we have many ways of processing the ups and downs of romantic relationships, we aren’t very good at talking about the vast array of friendships in our lives. So Day has written about it in her characteristically personal way, including her uncomfortable friend break-ups which, I put to her, feel taboo to read about.

“I think that part of the reason it's so taboo is because we lack language,” says Day. “But when we lack the language, we often feel shame and we often feel guilt because shame and guilt thrive in silence, and a large part of what my work attempts to do is to take things that we've left in the shadows and bring them out to the light and have a conversation about them.”

Supplied Friendaholic: Confessions of a friendship addict is out now, published by HarperCollins

While we tend to take friendship for granted, our social connections actually have a significant impact on our health. Day writes in Friendaholic that “a lack of social interaction can be just as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and it can be twice as harmful to your life expectancy as obesity”.

Interestingly, Day also found data backing up her personal experience that more friends doesn’t necessarily mean a better quality of life.

“There's also been a piece of research, which I cite in the introduction, that shows that having too big a group of friends can lead to higher incidences of depression and that feeling of being lonely in a crowd,” says Day. “And it's partly because you're rushing around trying to meet everyone's demands, and that's incredibly exhausting. So there has to be a happy midpoint.”

Just where that midpoint lies depends on the person and their own relationship with loneliness. In writing the book, Day found a lack of academic study on friendships in general so I ask her the one area of friendship study she’d do a PhD in. The study of social homeostasis - the ideal balance of social connections, Day replies.

“I am an introvert even though I've learned how to be an extrovert when the world requires it, and I know that in order to replenish my energy, I need time on my own. So my definition of loneliness will be different. So how many friends does someone like me, quote unquote, need? I think I would do my PhD into that, like how different people experience different levels of loneliness.”

Then you could turn it into an app that spits out your optimal friend number, I suggest.

“Yes, like a friendship eight ball!” laughs Day.

Supplied “I'd encourage anyone to have a sort of friendship audit at various points in their lives,” says Day.

If that magic friendship eight ball came up with a number, it wouldn’t distinguish between the many different types of friendships that we have, where they have come from and if they’re still adding value to our lives.

“I'd encourage anyone to have a sort of friendship audit at various points in their lives,” says Day. “And just to be really honest with themselves about who they are as a friend, how they show up as a friend, what they have to offer as a friend, because I think that that determines the sorts of friends that you might go on to make”

As a journalist, and a podcast host, one of the experiences that Day has shared openly with her audience is her desire and long-running struggle to become a mother. It’s been a major driver of her addiction to friendship.

“One of my existential fears is that I will end up all alone without any family connection and therefore, it's extremely important to keep making friends - that was my mindset,” says Day.

“That led me into a place where there were too many connections that I had, that I was struggling to keep up with. And what the knock on effects of that was, was that I wasn't spending enough time with my closest friends and nurturing those connections that were most important, nourishing, understanding, those are the ones that I was devaluing almost by not giving them enough time.”

Some friendships ended. The shape of others changed. Day talks about adjusting her expectations around one particularly unpredictable friend that she really liked and didn’t want to lose from her life but could never rely on. Instead of feeling resentment towards him, she changed her mindset to seeing the friendship more as an act of charity, and accepting it would always be that way.

“It's a very helpful way to look at lots of relationships in your life,” says Day. “Even with dysfunctional family members, because you get to a point in life where you just realise someone isn't going to change, unless they honestly want to do the work on themselves. And so then it's up to you not to be constantly disappointed at their lack of change, but to radically accept them for that.”

Overall, Day’s friends are “the greatest loves of my life”. She says she couldn’t have made How to Fail without them. Her close friend actor, writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was her first guest on the podcast. “Her saying yes to being my first guest is something that I'll always be grateful for and she's just absolutely amazing,” says Day.

“I wouldn't have been as resilient as I've had to be because How to Fail came out of a failed marriage, failed fertility treatment, and then a new relationship ended just before my 39th birthday. And it was my friends who got me through all of that.”

Now she’s working with her best friend Emma Reed Turrell, who happens to be a psychotherapist, on another podcast, Best Friend Therapy. A smart move considering Gallup research shows working with close friends leads to increased productivity, job satisfaction and retention. While entering into a professional relationship with a friend can be tricky, Day says it works because they went in with “total clarity”.

“Emma and I are completely honest with each other. And the reason we can do that is because we always lead with love, like I know that Emma always wants the best for me, and is always thinking the best of me and I feel exactly the same about her.”

While we have an expectation that friendships are meant to last, Day doesn’t see broken ones as failures. She likens friendship to a volcano.

“It can be active and it can be spewing lava and you can be seeing each other every single day but it can also be dormant and it can once have spewed lava over the surrounding landscape and forever changed it, but a volcano that is dormant is still part of the landscape and that’s how I like to think of my past friendships.”