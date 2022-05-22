Musician Brooke Singer's style is beautifully simple, just like her music

Songwriter, producer and educator Brooke Singer performs in quintet French for Rabbits, a band who are pioneers of atmospheric, delicate dream-pop.

Their new album, The Overflow, is nominated for the prestigious Taite Prize for outstanding creativity across one recording. The Wellington-based creative has also just wrapped two national tours: one with French for Rabbits and the other playing synthesisers for fellow Taite nominee Anthonie Tonnon. The Taite Prize winner is announced next Sunday.

When writing songs, Singer follows her nose to allow her to create something beautiful, simple and meaningful. “The music I make isn't flashy - the complexity is not often on show,” she says. The clothes she admires possess the same qualities. “I like clothes that are simple and beautiful - no fancy seams, or zips or strange cut out holes.”

Her wardrobe is built up from new local designers and secondhand finds, in a palette that moves in waves - collecting one colour, then onto another one. Singer’s style looks inward, rather than outward, for inspiration.

“Fashion trends aren't important to me, I just find what I like and what I think suits me. At the moment, I am fond of wearing a beret. Maybe because I am dreaming of touring in France again”.

Five things I love and own

1.Olive cap with flap

In the 90s, oversized T-shirts, bike shorts and caps with flaps were definitely the thing for 10-year-old me. I'm convinced caps with flaps will come back into fashion any minute now. Being sun smart is cool.

2.Goorin Bros hat

Back in 2019, we toured in the US and performed at SXSW in Austin, Texas. I was walking down the street when I spied these hats in a window, and once I tried it on… well, it was true love. I feel at home in this hat. It's so well made, and I take it on every tour.

3.Just Jon dress

I can't remember when I picked this up - but I've had it for at least 10 years. I found it in a vintage store in Christchurch before the earthquakes. It has a lot of memories attached to it, which is why I've kept it.

Supplied Not one but two practical well-made hats make it into Brooke’s top five, along with this Just Jon dress.

4.My Bloody Valentine T-shirt

I picked this oversize T-shirt up from a local op-shop on Cuba St when I was seeking out yellow things for a video shoot. I love a good band T-shirt and I'm a big fan of the My Bloody Valentine sound. It felt fitting to wear it as a nod to them given their huge influence on the shoegaze/dream pop sound.

5. Essk waistcoat

I go through colour phases - navy blue, forest green - I'm currently in a yellow phase. But when I brought this I was going through a pale pink phase. Essk is a local Wellington label, and I love that they create simple classic shapes.

Supplied Brooke is a fan of op-shopping and local labels such as Essk.

Three things I'd like to own

1. A Hills hat

I’ve always loved a well-made hat, and Hills Hats are made with care and creativity, locally in Lower Hutt. They recently made a beautiful hat for Willie Nelson.

2. A green velvet suit

I’m yet to discover the perfectly proportioned forest green suit - if anyone would like to help me make one!

3. A Misma organiser

Misma is a photographer turned ceramist based on Waiheke Island. I love the practical simplicity and calmness of her designs.