Author Noelle McCarthy's wardrobe is full of good stories and local gems

Noelle McCarthy is a writer and broadcaster, and the producer and co-presenter of Stuff’s Tell Me About It podcast, discussing feminism and journalism with Kirsty Johnston and Michelle Duff.

For me, it’s appointment Thursday listening. With her facility for talking, sparkling Irish accent and clear intelligence, McCarthy has been in both the public ear and eye since she arrived here from Cork, Ireland, 20 years ago.

Over those years, McCarthy has been dressed for her public life as a host, MC and broadcaster by Auckland-based designer Kristine Crabb, who now works under the brand name Gloria. They even collaborated on McCarthy’s wedding dress, as seen on the cover of Sunday magazine in 2018 when she wrote about why she chose to get married.

The rest of the time Miss Crabb’s billowing silk creations drape, cocoon or dance on McCarthy’s bird-like frame as she hosts public conversations with writers like Margaret Atwood and Eleanor Catton, and goes about daily life in Featherston.

McCarthy’s first book - a memoir, Grand – was released in March to great acclaim. Described by writer Steve Braunias as “a howl of anguish and love”, the devastatingly difficult details of McCarthy’s relationship with her mother, blend grief, love, humour and beauty seamlessly. The pieces were journaled mostly during snatched moments between parenting her daughter Eve, born in 2017.

As the book reveals, McCarthy has had a way with words since she was young. In 2020 she won the Short Memoir section of the Fish Publishing International Writing competition, with Buck Rabbit. Speaking recently at an event in Whanganui, she revealed that Featherston was the only place in the world she feels she could have written Grand - she needed the space and peace of the countryside to get her book finished

Six things I own and love

1. Miss Crabb Poetry dress

An early Kristine Crabb design. I remember going up to her studio above the shop on Ponsonby Rd and her fitting it on me while I stood on one of her amazing purple circular rugs. That was nearly 20 years ago. This photo is me wearing it in a radio studio in 2018, about to interview Robyn - I was really nervous and it helped with my confidence!

Supplied Dressing in her favourite things, like her red Miss Crabb dress and Tabi boots gives Noelle a confidence boost when she’s broadcasting.

2. Margiela Tabi boots

I am mildly obsessed with the history and aesthetic of these, the product of Martin Margiela's admiration of Japanese work shoes, and his quest to design something that would give the transgressive illusion of a bare foot.

I saved up for these, took me ages and then when they came, we were in lockdown, so I just wore them at home for months. The first time I went out in them properly was on breakfast television, where you couldn't see anything from the waist down. Still, I knew they were there, which made a difference, and the makeup women at TVNZ loved them too.

3. Silk shirt, by Kristine Crabb

This shirt is simple and beautiful and the silk gets softer the more you wash it. I wear it all the time, in so many different contexts and it's never let me down.

Supplied Two things Noelle wears all the time: a staple silk shirt by Kristine Crabb and intricate gold studs by Hera Saabi.

4. Hera Saabi Apollo studs

I love Maeve Woodhouse's jewellery, the delicacy of it, and how she designs in interplay with nature - flowers, the sky, sandcastles, the moon, the tides. I bought these studs [in silver] a few years ago when my daughter was very small - I needed something that she couldn't pull on. I still wear them most days.

5. Kete by Kiriana O’Connell

My friend Emma and her mum Colleen gave me this taonga when my book came out. It fits everything I need every day, it's beautiful and elegant and the colours are so harmonious. It makes me happy every time I pick it up.

Supplied “Between the dress and the train, there were about 12m of fabric, and it felt light as air wearing it.”

6. Kristine Crabb wedding ensemble

These are the most beautiful garments I own, and the most precious. The dress is a silk satin, cut on the bias with a 3 metre train that I hitched up with a little loop on the sleeve. She completely french-seamed it, no fastenings.

The veil was next level, 6m of vintage silk organza. It turned up to the place in France where we were getting married, in a little cardboard box with New Zealand stamps all over it. Completely covered the floor of the kitchen when I opened it. I was speechless. Between the dress and the train, there were about 12m of fabric, and it felt light as air wearing it.

Three things I would love to own

I haven't even chosen it yet, there are so many beautiful ones. I'll save up first.

The best thing about winter is the coats. This herringbone one will be a keeper, the navy lining is such a luxe surprise too. This is my friend Madeleine Richards label. I love how joyful her designs are, the colourful, tactile fabrics she chooses with loving care.

Summer seems a long way away, but I'm keeping the dream alive by aspiring to the platonic ideal of swimsuits. It's expensive, but made to last, and timeless, so you only need the one.