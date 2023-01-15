13 stylish ways to up your activewear attire in 2023

With some of the world’s biggest sporting names heading to our shores for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, it’s time to up your active attire.

There was a time, in activewear’s distant past, when we were limited by black Lululemon leggings and the misogynist limiting trope of “yummy mummies” for anyone who identified as a woman and wore them outside of the yoga studio or gym.

The explosion in popularity of brands like P.E Nation, Stella McCartney for Adidas and, more recently, C&M, has helped propel an era of colour, print and fun into the wonderful world of athleisure, in styles that suit any context.

Locally too there are a variety of brands offering a sense of personality to sportswear, from Hine Collection to Ali Mae, and Nisa.

When given a choice of heels or sneakers, underwire bra or sports bra, stretchy pants or jeans, we know what we’d choose at this time of year.

And with iconic (and fashionable) football players about to hit our shores for the Fifa Women’s World Cup (the official tournament kicks off in July, but there are ‘friendly’ games happening between the US team and the Football Ferns this month in Wellington and Auckland), consider this a chance to up your active attire.

Colour, movement and joy is the name of the game.