Meet the Māori makers gifted with taonga, the art of adornment

One of my oldest and most beautiful memories is, delicately rummaging through my nan and koro’s boxes of taonga, treasures or special items: a big box full of personal whānau treasures from more than 100 years of whakapapa.

Photos, heirlooms, old gems, op-shop rings, 1930s vintage combs, bone heru, shells, necklaces, jewels, and pounamu from bygone eras that each hold a story. Storytelling is in itself a taonga, and each item in that box holds a whakapapa, a genealogy of its very mystic becoming.

Throughout my life, I've been dressing up and parading in these adornments from this whānau box. Memories of wearing my kuia’s pounamu earrings while dancing to Prince Tui Teka in the marae kitchen have also painted a canvas of who my ancestors were, and the ancestor I want to be.

Memories like this have grown my deep beliefs and huge aroha for wearing taonga. It has given me a huge perspective on how the taonga you wear represents who you are, it is a physical manifestation of your own whakapapa and wairua/spirit.

I don’t leave the house without wearing my taonga, and I haven’t removed my pounamu roimata on my neck for about five years.

Adorning taonga gives you mana motuhake, a certain sense of self-determination and awareness of who you are at the core and the whenua you walk on. The whakataukī/proverb he taonga tuku iho, magically holds an ancient karakia, to respect the wisdom of the old.

It wasn’t until I got older, and started to see the world in a new light, that I realised the precious whakapapa that taonga holds, and the importance it has for your stance and grounding as a person.

Taonga adornment is its own art, from the maker, to the wearer. Taonga weaves time, place and memory and creates its own story that dazzles on the beholder. Miles apart, decades apart, and generations later, taonga consciously and unconsciously turns the keys of culture and forms tasteful notions on what it means to be human.

I think taonga finds you, it's not meant to be picked out for yourself, it's meant to be ornamentally placed upon your neck, in your ears, or at the crevice of your heart by someone you love, and who adores you. It is a gift, a koha. It holds a story of the giver to the receiver, and is ultimately their wairua meeting yours.

It should be a constant reminder of who you are, where you’re from and the path you’re going down. To know where you’re from, is to know where you’re going. When you adorn yourself with special pieces with meaning, it accentuates the importance of knowing and behaving accordingly and honouring your tūpuna/ ancestors.

There is a Ngāti Kahungunu story that tells of a strong group of warriors of high esteem waiting for their rangatira, chief, Tamaterangi, to recite an incantation before they set off. When the chief didn’t make any movement, his younger brother Makoro then asked him to stand and perform the rite.

Tamaterangi’s reply is well known in Māoridom today, “He ao te rangi ka uhia a ma te huruhuru te manu ka rere ai” – “It requires clouds to clothe heaven and feathers to make a bird fly.” Makoro understood that his brother felt he did not have clothing befitting this ceremony, so he took off his own korowai/cloak to place on him.

That box of my nan and koro’s will always hold a special place in my heart, I hope that it stands the test of time for my own mokopuna to parade around the living room with. It's important to collect taonga and pass it on, it is a placeholder of your very short time on Papatūanuku.

And, I can only hope that boxes of special taonga continue to weave time and place, and the whakapapa of each taonga is adorned by word and body for generations to come.

