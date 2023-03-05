7 fashion week trends you can wear right now

From the runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris, these are the fashion week trends you can wear right now, says style editor Zoe Walker Ahwa.

#1: GREY

Call it pre-recession dressing or simply a rejection of the maximalism of recent years, but in New York especially there was an embrace of an almost austere 90s minimalism with simple silhouettes, sharp tailoring and muted shades of white, black, beige and lots and lots of grey.

#2: ANIMALS

Forget florals: animals in various forms were one of the patterns of the season, from photo-realistic dog faces adorning tops at Collina Strada to animal print blown up to the point of abstract at Prabal Gurung.

Birds were a random but whimsical motif that appeared across the fashion cities too, with Christopher Kane’s baby chick print generated by AI, Burberry’s duck featured on prints and a whimsical knitted hat, and a knitted duck vest at brand-to-watch SS Daley. Why birds, and why now? Think of it as a very British symbol of outdoorsy country life, channelling a preppy heritage aesthetic.

#3: PEPLUMS

We’ve seen this controversial frill detail return on the red carpet, with celebrities such as Florence Pugh, H.E.R and Harry Styles choosing the mid-noughties favourite. It appeared on the runways too, with peplum tops popular in New York and dresses with hip detail in London. Christopher Kane’s were the boldest take on the idea, with bustle-like ruffles in latex.

#4: PLAID

Plaids and checks are always a thing, particularly in winter seasons but Burberry’s show, the debut of new designer Daniel Lee, showcased plaids on steroids in a way that felt fresh. Opt for bold colour, and oversized patterns; if you’re really wanting to make a statement, look to a plaid on plaid on plaid look worn by Kiwi model Lili Sumner.

#5: DRAPED DRESSES

Grecian-inspired figure hugging dresses made from jersey and silk offered a comfortable and effortless take on sexy – a refresh on the minimalist maxi dresses of recent seasons.

#6: REALLY BASIC KNITS

Last year Vogue wrote about the effortless ease of the classic V-neck sweater, a traditional wardrobe item that many of us probably already own a version of. Similar hyper classic – or basic – jumpers and sweaters were popular on the runway, from the cropped plain sweaters worn over pretty dresses at Emilia Wickstead, plain black crew neck knits with skirts at Patou and the slouchy V-necks worn over shirts at Tory Burch. The opposite of statement knit, and something you’ll wear again and again.

#7: FLOWERS, RIBBONS & BOWS

Whether it be oversized bow ties at the waist or bust, or daintier details, these decorations were popular throughout. The best felt subversive in their “girlish-ness”, either unapologetically oversized or with a dark twist. At Sandy Liang in New York, models had tiny ribbons tied to their hair and adorning their nails, while at Prada in Milan, uniform-inspired white and grey skirts featured floral detailing.