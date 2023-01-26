How to be sun smart

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Summer is here and so are those pesk UV rays! Protect the whole whānau from the damaging effects of the sun by following these tried and true tips for staying safe as the mercury rises.

While the sun-safety message is well and truly entrenched for most of us, a 2021 Consumer NZ survey found that nearly one in five New Zealanders gets sunburnt most years. Although this can be attributed to a few factors, there's no getting away from the fact that in Aotearoa it can take as little as 15 minutes of midday sun to burn your skin.

Knowledge is power, so allow us to refresh your memory and share some invaluable tips to keep you and your family safe this summer.

Remember that whatever your skin type – fair, olive or dark – prolonged exposure to UV rays may cause damage.

Screen queen

Although it's not the only method of sun protection we can draw from our arsenal, sunscreen is the key player. Applying it can not only prevent skin cancer, but also the signs of premature ageing. The Cancer Society recommends using a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen of least SPF30 and to ensure the AS/NZS 2604 standard is on the label. There are so many sunscreens to choose from and plenty of opinions about which ones are best – but just remember that it's always better to use something than nothing.

Mineral or chemical?

There are two main types of sunscreen, which are known as chemical and mineral/physical. Chemical sunscreens disappear into your skin and absorb UV rays, then break them down and release them from your body. Mineral sunscreens are made using zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which are natural substances. They generally have a thicker consistency, as they create a physical barrier on the top of your skin and reflect UV rays.

Many mineral sunscreens are cruelty-free and made without oxybenzone, which has been shown to damage coral reefs. They're also a good choice if you have sensitive skin. There are pros and cons for each, so it's a matter of choosing one that aligns with your ethos, that you can afford, and that looks and feels best on your skin.

Slip, slop, slap and wrap

Remember that whatever your skin type – fair, olive or dark – prolonged exposure to UV rays may cause damage. People who tan easily or are naturally dark-skinned have a slightly lower chance of skin damage and skin cancer than their fairer-skinned friends, but are still at risk. Apply sunscreen 20 minutes before you go outdoors and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating. The average-sized adult should apply one teaspoon to each arm, and to the face (including ears, lips and neck), and at least a teaspoon to each leg, the front of the body, and the back of the body. Check the expiry date and store sunscreen in a cool, dark place. Cover up with clothing and a wide-brimmed hat, don sunnies with UV protection and slip into the shade – especially between 10am and 4pm.

