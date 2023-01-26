This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Dress broccoli to the nines with lemon juice and olive oil and season well. Shout-out to the falafel crumb in this salad! Make a double batch and scatter it over any and all things.

Broccoli salad with falafel crumb

Prep time 20 minutes / Cook time 20 minutes

Vegetarian / Gluten-free / Serves 4-6 as a side

Ingredients:

2 heads broccoli, stems sliced, heads cut into bite-size pieces

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

1⁄4 red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup (250g) labneh*

Falafel Halloumi Crumb

400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

250g halloumi, chopped

1⁄2 brown onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

1⁄2 bunch each of parsley and coriander, chopped

1 tsp each ground cumin and coriander

olive oil spray

*Specialty ingredients

Labneh is a thick, strained yoghurt found in many Middle Eastern grocery stores. You can make your own by spooning plain yoghurt into a sieve that's lined with muslin or a brand-

new kitchen wipe, and hanging it over a bowl in the fridge overnight to strain the whey, leaving a thick, delicious labneh.

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 2200C fan forced. Grease and line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. For the falafel crumb, put everything except olive oil spray in a food processor and whizz until finely chopped. Transfer to a baking tray and spray with oil. Bake, stirring halfway though, for 15 minutes or until golden and crisp.

3. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil. Add broccoli and cook for 4-5 minutes or until just tender. Drain and rinse under cold water to refresh. Transfer to a bowl along with oil, lemon zest and juice, and onion. Season well and toss to coat.

4. To assemble, spoon labneh onto a serving dish. Add broccoli mixture and then spoon the falafel crumb over top.

Make it vegan:

Ditch the labneh and sub the halloumi for 1 tbsp tahini. Serve with hummus.

Spice it up:

Broccoli does well with spice, so a pinch of chilli flakes in here can really send it.

Vitamin C: Broccoli packs a punch in the immunity department as it's loaded with vitamin C. When cooking, take care not to over boil, as this can decrease its potency as a health booster. As well as being a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C also aids in the production of collagen, which is essential for healthy cells and organs – the skin in particular.

Edited extract from Cook Me – 30 dishes/3 ways by Sam Parish, with photography by Tonia Shuttleworth (Koa Press, $49.99). Available from koapress.co.nz and bookstores nationwide.

