Broccoli salad with falafel crumb

11:00, Jan 26 2023
Broccoli salad with falafel crumb recipe.
Tonia Shuttleworth
Broccoli salad with falafel crumb recipe.

This article first appeared in The House of Wellness magazine.

Dress broccoli to the nines with lemon juice and olive oil and season well. Shout-out to the falafel crumb in this salad! Make a double batch and scatter it over any and all things.

Broccoli salad with falafel crumb

Prep time 20 minutes / Cook time 20 minutes

Vegetarian / Gluten-free / Serves 4-6 as a side

Ingredients:

2 heads broccoli, stems sliced, heads cut into bite-size pieces

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

1⁄4 red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup (250g) labneh*

Falafel Halloumi Crumb

400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

250g halloumi, chopped

1⁄2 brown onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

1⁄2 bunch each of parsley and coriander, chopped

1 tsp each ground cumin and coriander

olive oil spray

*Specialty ingredients

Labneh is a thick, strained yoghurt found in many Middle Eastern grocery stores. You can make your own by spooning plain yoghurt into a sieve that's lined with muslin or a brand-

new kitchen wipe, and hanging it over a bowl in the fridge overnight to strain the whey, leaving a thick, delicious labneh.

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 2200C fan forced. Grease and line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. For the falafel crumb, put everything except olive oil spray in a food processor and whizz until finely chopped. Transfer to a baking tray and spray with oil. Bake, stirring halfway though, for 15 minutes or until golden and crisp.

3. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil. Add broccoli and cook for 4-5 minutes or until just tender. Drain and rinse under cold water to refresh. Transfer to a bowl along with oil, lemon zest and juice, and onion. Season well and toss to coat.

4. To assemble, spoon labneh onto a serving dish. Add broccoli mixture and then spoon the falafel crumb over top.

Make it vegan:

Ditch the labneh and sub the halloumi for 1 tbsp tahini. Serve with hummus.

Spice it up:

Broccoli does well with spice, so a pinch of chilli flakes in here can really send it.

Vitamin C: Broccoli packs a punch in the immunity department as it's loaded with vitamin C. When cooking, take care not to over boil, as this can decrease its potency as a health booster. As well as being a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C also aids in the production of collagen, which is essential for healthy cells and organs – the skin in particular.

Edited extract from Cook Me – 30 dishes/3 ways by Sam Parish, with photography by Tonia Shuttleworth (Koa Press, $49.99). Available from koapress.co.nz and bookstores nationwide.

TAPS #MR8901

Sponsored content