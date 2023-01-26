Ask the pharmacist

A family history of heart disease is a factor in determining whether you might get heart disease yourself at some stage in your life.

Question: I have a family history of heart disease. What are some ways I can improve my heart health?

Chemist Warehouse managing partner Saif Al-Sheibani has this advice:

A family history of heart disease is a factor in determining whether you might get heart disease yourself at some stage in your life. However, other factors are also at play, many of which are in your power to change. With the right mindset, forming healthy daily routines can help prevent heart disease in the long run.

Here are some ways to reduce the risk:

• Smoking (including cigarettes and vaping) should ideally be stopped to decrease your chances of getting heart disease

Also, limiting your alcohol intake to a minimal to moderate consumption. Always keep in mind, too much of one thing is often bad for you.

• Eat a well-balanced diet that incorporates fruit, vegetables, grains, nuts and olive oil

If you eat red meat, ideally your diet should also contain poultry and fish. And remember to also drink lots of water! If your dietary intake is lacking in a particular area, supplements and vitamins might help. Ask your doctor or pharmacist if you have any questions about these.

SUPPLIED Chemist Warehouse pharmacist and managing partner Saif Al-Sheibani answers a reader question about heart health.

• Exercise daily

Aim for 30 minutes a day – this will help to improve your blood circulation and maintain your weight.

• Keep an eye on your numbers

Your blood pressure and cholesterol levels matter, so get these checked on a regular basis. Losing any excess weight can help to keep these levels in control.

My personal belief is that prevention is better than cure. Adjusting your lifestyle to factor in the above points will help to minimise your risk of heart disease. Everything is done in moderation – don't deprive yourself of what you enjoy, but on the flip side, don't over-indulge. If you can build simple daily routines that are sustainable with your lifestyle, over ti me these will form habits that will get you results.

GETTY Eating a well-balanced diet that incorporates fruit, vegetables, grains, nuts and olive oil can help benefit your overall health.

